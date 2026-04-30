by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I get this question more than any other.

People email me. They DM me. They leave it in the comments. After every post I write, after every breaking news roundup, after every story about something terrible the government did or something a billionaire got away with or something the Pentagon is hiding, the same question shows up. Different words, same meaning.

What can I do?

I want to answer it honestly today. Not with a list of links. Not with a “call your senator” boilerplate. The real answer, the one I’ve been thinking about for a long time, the one that took me a while to figure out for myself.

So here it is.

The first thing.

The first thing you can do is not give up.

I know that sounds like a cop-out. Stay with me.

The whole point of the moment we are living in is to make you give up. That is the goal. Not a side effect. The goal. They flood the news with so much horror, so fast, that your brain stops being able to process any of it. They make every institution feel rigged so you stop believing institutions are worth defending. They do twelve outrageous things on a Monday so that by Friday you cannot even remember what you were angry about on Tuesday.

This is a strategy. It has a name. It is called flooding the zone. The point is exhaustion.

If you are exhausted, it is working. That is not a personal failure. It is the design.

The single most radical thing you can do, the thing that costs zero dollars and requires nothing but your own attention, is refuse to disappear into that exhaustion. Stay informed. Stay angry, but specifically angry. Pick the things that matter to you and keep paying attention to them even when the news cycle has moved on. The story does not end when CNN stops talking about it. The story ends when the people in it stop being watched.

Before I keep going, please subscribe if you haven’t. I’ll get to the paid pitch a little later because I want it to land in the right place this time.

The second thing.

The second thing you can do is find one issue and go deep on it.

Not all of them. One.

I write about everything because that is my specific job. You do not have to. You will burn out trying. The most effective people I have ever met in this work have one thing they care about more than anything else in the world, and they get loud and informed and useful about that one thing. Voting rights. Immigration. Reproductive rights. Workers’ rights. Environmental justice. Veterans’ care. Education. Disability access. Pick one.

Then learn it. Not surface-level. Actually learn it. Find the local groups already doing the work in your county or your state. Find out who the bad actors are. Find out who the good ones are. Find out which committee in your state legislature has jurisdiction over it. Find out what bills are up for vote. Find out who in your community is most affected and what they actually need.

This is unglamorous. Nobody is going to pay you. Nobody is going to make a documentary about it. But this is how every movement that has ever changed anything in this country has started. Small groups of people who got really, really good at one thing.

The third thing.

The third thing you can do is show up in person somewhere.

I know how that sounds in 2026. We are all tired. We all have jobs and kids and rent and stuff. The internet has trained us to think that posting is a substitute for participating, and it isn’t, and we all kind of know it isn’t.

A protest. A town hall. A school board meeting. A city council meeting. A volunteer shift. A union meeting. A mutual aid event. A literacy program. A food bank. A canvass. A phone bank. A community garden. A poll worker shift on Election Day.

It doesn’t have to be the big march in Washington. It almost never is. The most powerful thing you can do is be a body in a room where decisions get made about your community. School boards have been taken over by a coordinated minority because most people stopped showing up. The way to take them back is to show up.

I am not telling you this from a high horse. I am telling you because I have to remind myself of it constantly. It is so much easier to stay home. It is so much easier to write the post and call it a day. The actual work is harder than the posting. That is why so few people do it. Which is also why the people who do it have so much power.

The fourth thing.

The fourth thing you can do is make somebody else feel less alone.

I want to be careful with this one because it sounds soft. It is not soft. It is the most important thing on this list.

Authoritarianism wins by isolating people. It picks groups off one at a time. Trans kids first, then their parents. Immigrants first, then anyone who looks like an immigrant. Journalists first, then anyone who criticizes power. Federal workers first, then everyone whose job touches the government. The strategy is always the same. Make the next group feel like they are the only ones being targeted. Make everyone else feel like it isn’t their problem yet.

The counter to that is solidarity. Real solidarity. The kind where you show up for somebody else’s fight before they have to ask. The kind where you make sure your trans niece knows you love her and you are not going anywhere. The kind where you check in on your friend who lost their federal job. The kind where you offer to drive your neighbor to her ICE check-in. The kind where you tell a survivor you believe them.

This is not abstract. This is the entire game. Every authoritarian regime in history has fallen apart when ordinary people refused to abandon each other. Every one. The Berlin Wall came down because East Germans started showing up for each other in candle-lit churches. Solidarity is the actual mechanism.

You probably cannot stop the Supreme Court from gutting the Voting Rights Act. You can make sure the people in your life who are about to be hurt by that ruling know you see them. That is not a small thing. That is the thing.

The fifth thing.

The fifth thing you can do is fund the work.

Not just mine. All of it.

The infrastructure of resistance in this country is held together by independent journalism, mutual aid networks, legal defense funds, and small nonprofits operating on shoestring budgets. When you cancel your cable subscription and put that twenty dollars a month toward a local newsroom, you are funding accountability. When you give to a bail fund or an immigration legal aid clinic, you are funding survival. When you pay a Substack writer who actually reports instead of regurgitating, you are funding the only kind of media that does not have a billionaire deciding what gets covered.

I do this work full-time. I am 19. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I publish breaking news roundups every single day. I research every story independently. I source every quote. I link everything. I do this on the floor of my room in Missouri, on a laptop, sometimes at 2 AM when something breaks and nobody else is going to put the pieces together.

This work runs on paid subscriptions. That is it. No PAC money. No corporate sponsor. No dark donor. Just people who think this kind of work matters enough to put fifty dollars behind it.

A paid subscription to this Substack is $8 a month or $50 a year. That money keeps me reporting. It keeps the lights on. It is what makes it possible for me to write something honest at the end of a long day instead of hustling for some sponsor I do not believe in.

If you read all the way to here, thank you. That alone means something. If you want to do one of the five things on this list right now, this is one of them.

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The quiet part.

I want to be honest with you about something.

I do not know if this is going to work.

I do not know if any of the things on this list, done by enough people, are enough to stop what is happening. I cannot promise you that. Nobody who is being honest can promise you that. Anyone who tells you they have a plan that is guaranteed to work is selling you something.

What I can tell you is that the alternative is worse. The alternative is doing nothing and hoping somebody else handles it. That is how every country that has ever lost its democracy lost it. Not because the bad guys were so strong. Because the regular people were so tired.

I think a lot about a quote from Adam Michnik, the Polish dissident who spent years in prison fighting for his country’s democracy. He said, “You can crush the flowers, but you cannot stop the spring.”

I think about it because it is true. And I think about it because it is also a job description. The flowers do not bloom on their own. Somebody has to plant them. Somebody has to keep watering them. Somebody has to keep believing the spring is coming even when it is the middle of February and the ground is frozen and nothing in the world looks alive.

That is the work. That is what I am doing. That is what you can do too.

Find your one issue. Show up in person. Make somebody feel less alone. Fund the things that matter. And do not, for anything, give up.

I will see you in the next post.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad