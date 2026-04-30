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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
8h

Okay. You got me today. Of all the things I can no longer do because of health issues and age, I can take $50 from my piggy bank and send it your way. I do think you are doing very impressive work, and I’ve been reading you recently. Watching Senate committee hearing with Hegseth right now. He’s is quite the bs’er.

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ABM's avatar
ABM
6h

Let me add a point and expand on one point - first go out and buy a shirt and print “86/47” - print as many as you can and give them to your friends, make a poster for your yard, a sticker for you car or bicycle - MAKE IT VISIBLE. Second, while keeping an eye out for what the Orange Cretin is doing in what, Keep an eye out on your local government officials - be it village municipal government, township, district, county or state - let them know they are being watched and will be HELD ACCOUNTABLE - especially if they do nothing!

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