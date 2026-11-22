by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I reported on this at Centered America a few days ago, and I honestly wish I had a better update.

The U.S. Army says it plans to detonate roughly five tons of aging lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant by Tuesday, November 24.

The explosion could send a plume containing lead into the air near surrounding communities.

And somehow, this situation has gotten even more frustrating.

A federal appeals court temporarily paused the Environmental Protection Agency permit for the detonation. But the Justice Department says the Army can still move forward under a separate emergency exception.

The Army says it removed the bunker doors while preparing for the blast and cannot put them back. Now, officials say the material is more exposed to temperature changes, and cold weather could increase the risk of an uncontrolled explosion.

I keep coming back to one question: How did we get to the point where removing the doors made an already dangerous situation even more urgent?

What happened to another option?

The Army had hired a company to pursue chemical treatment of the explosives, a method that could avoid a lead plume from a detonation. It canceled that contract about two months later.

The Army says handling and opening the unstable drums for chemical treatment could cause a deadly accidental explosion. Environmental groups argue that alternatives were not adequately considered.

I can’t tell you which option is safest under the conditions that exist today. But I can tell you that the people living nearby deserve a clear explanation of why that contract was canceled, what options were considered, and what will be done to protect them.

A small personal request

I’ve been following this because families deserve to know what is happening in their communities. I try to make time for that work while attending college, working, helping run Centered America, and preparing to become a dad.

Some of you supported me personally after my last note, and I honestly can’t thank you enough. It meant a lot to me.

If my reporting has helped you and you’re able, would you consider sending a personal contribution of $5, $10, $20, or whatever feels comfortable?

Sharad’s Room is free, and it’s staying free. These are personal contributions to me.

And if you can’t give, please don’t worry. Reading, sharing, and being here already mean so much.

To everyone near the plant: Please follow the latest local evacuation and safety instructions. Iowa health officials have advised people in potentially affected areas to stay indoors with doors and windows closed after a detonation, unless directed otherwise.

I’ll keep watching this. These families deserve answers, and they deserve to know who will be responsible for testing and any cleanup that becomes necessary.

Thank you for being in this room.

Sharad

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A personal note: Sharad’s Room is free and staying free. If my reporting has been useful to you and you would like to support me personally, you can send a contribution through Venmo or buy me a coffee. There is no obligation at all. Reading and sharing my work means so much to me too.