by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Ivanka Trump went sailing with friends, swam up to an island, and hiked to the top of it barefoot. She told a podcast last month she was “captivated.”

The island is called Sazan. It sits off the Adriatic coast of Albania, and for most of the last century it was a secret military base, used by Fascist Italy, then the Soviets, then the Albanian communists. Sealed off. Forgotten. Now her husband’s investment firm wants to turn it into a luxury resort, and there are bulldozers on the protected coastline across from it.

One of those bulldozers ran over a sea turtle nest.

I want to start there, with the turtle nest, because it is small and real and verifiable, and because the people behind this would much rather you picture the infinity pools.

For seven straight days now, Albanians have filled the streets. In Tirana, the capital, thousands show up every single night carrying pink flamingo cutouts, because the wetland this resort would sit in is a flamingo habitat. They are calling it the Flamingo Revolution. Their signs say “Albania is not for sale.”

I believe them about the not-for-sale part. I am less sure their government does.

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What they’re actually building.

The developer is Affinity Partners. That is Jared Kushner’s firm. In December 2024, a committee chaired by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama granted the project “strategic investor” status, the kind of designation that fast-tracks permits. Depending on which map you trust, the price runs from $1.4 billion for Sazan itself up to the roughly four billion euros Rama has floated for the wider coast. Hotels. Villas. A marina. Six thousand rooms.

Here is the part that matters. The hotels would not just sit on the empty island. Some are planned for the Vjosa-Narta protected area, a wetland that shelters flamingos, Mediterranean monk seals, loggerhead sea turtles, and Dalmatian pelicans. It is supposed to be off-limits. In 2024, Albania passed a law allowing five-star hotels to be built in protected natural areas anyway.

So they wrote a law to make it legal, and then the bulldozers came.

“The public knew nothing.”

Aleksandr Trajce runs Albania’s leading conservation group, the PPNEA. He told CBS News there was “no public consultation whatsoever,” that one day the bulldozers simply appeared, cutting trees and tearing up the dunes, and the public found out by watching it happen. He says there is supposedly a development permit. He also says nobody has been allowed to see it.

When the excavators rolled in last month, a video of an activist being dragged off the site went viral, and that is when the nightly protests started. This week, SPAK, Albania’s anti-corruption prosecutors, opened an investigation into the project. This is the same government, by the way, whose deputy prime minister was charged in a separate corruption case late last year, and whose parliament then voted to block her arrest.

Rama is not backing down. He says there is “absolutely no chance that the investment will stop” while he remains in office.

Follow the money.

I want to be precise about where Affinity’s money comes from, because it is the whole story.

In 2021, six months after Kushner left the White House, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund put $2 billion into his brand-new firm. The fund’s own screening panel had recommended rejecting him, citing his inexperience and excessive fees. The board, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, overruled the panel and wrote the check anyway. The Gulf money kept coming after that, from Qatar, from Abu Dhabi. By the end of 2024 Affinity was managing close to five billion dollars, and according to congressional investigators almost all of it comes from foreign governments. Kushner is the sole owner.

That is the firm now holding bulldozers over a turtle nest in a protected Albanian wetland.

This is the opposite of that.

I’ll be honest about why I’m putting the ask right here, in the middle of the money section.

Affinity runs on two billion dollars from a crown prince whose own analysts said no. This Substack runs on the exact opposite of that. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

I still run a nonprofit, Centered America, and I still do all of this myself, the reading, the sourcing, the checking, the writing. What comes from this room is what lets me spend a Sunday tracking a turtle nest in Albania instead of trusting a press release that uses the phrase “responsible stewardship.” If you can, today is a good day to switch to paid.

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The quiet part.

Here is what actually disturbs me about this one.

Everybody involved knew the rules existed. The wetland was protected on purpose. Sazan was sealed on purpose. And the response was not to follow those rules, or even to argue them out loud. It was to change the law quietly in 2024, grant the strategic-investor status, keep the permit hidden, and start cutting trees before anyone could object.

That is the model. Not breaking the law so much as rewriting it, fast and quiet, so the thing you wanted is technically allowed by the time the bulldozers show up. We are watching the same move at home, on bigger things than a beach. Albania is just where you can see the whole sequence laid out in one place, on one coastline, in a single week, with the turtle nest already gone.

The protesters know exactly what they are looking at. That is why a 19-year-old halfway across the world felt like he recognized it too.

I don’t know if they’ll win. Neither does anyone else right now. But seven nights in, they are still showing up with their paper flamingos, the prosecutors have opened a file, and the bulldozers have pulled back to tire tracks in the sand.

Sometimes that is what the start of stopping something looks like.

One last thing.

If this post did anything for you, the single most useful thing you can do is restack it. Not subscribe, not comment. Restack. It is the one action that actually puts this in front of people who have never heard of this room, and a story like this one only matters if it travels. It takes thirty seconds, and it is the difference between me writing into the void and me writing to someone new.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.