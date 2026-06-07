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Wanda's avatar
Wanda
1hEdited

He Needs to sit his greedy criminal ass down and Ivanka too!! Does either of them know how to do anything to help the less fortunate?? WTH!!

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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
44m

The trump family corruption knows no bounds.

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