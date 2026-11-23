by Sharad Swaney



Dear Room,

Somebody riding the Orange Line in Washington looked over and saw a man working on a proposal to fire the director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The rider took pictures and sent them to ProPublica.

That’s how we found out.

On November 23, ProPublica identified the man as Sam Bock, a policy adviser in Trump’s White House. The 25-point draft on his laptop called for firing museum director Anthea Hartig and a dozen other senior staff, including curators. It proposed changes to what visitors would see when they walked through the doors and what kids across the country could learn from the museum without ever setting foot in Washington.

The document was still a draft. ProPublica found no confirmation that Trump had approved it. The White House and Bock did not answer the reporters’ questions, and the Smithsonian declined to comment.

One proposal in particular sent me looking through the museum’s own collection. The aide wanted a giant statue of George Washington at the entrance.

There’s already a 12-ton George Washington upstairs.

Congress commissioned it in 1832. It’s carved from marble, and it’s been at the National Museum of American History since the building opened in 1964. Washington is seated with a sword in his outstretched hand. Look closely and you’ll notice he’s offering it hilt first. The sculptor wanted people to remember that after winning the war, Washington voluntarily gave up power.

I wish everybody reading this could take a minute with that detail. Here we have a museum teaching children something worth admiring about our first president, right down to which end of the sword he’s holding. And on a White House aide’s laptop is a plan to put another Washington out front and fire the people who tell the story inside.

What a teacher in Missouri could lose

The part that bothers me most as a soon-to-be dad is buried a little further down. The draft would cut Becoming US, the museum’s online immigration curriculum, and introduce new lessons about the founders.

I looked up what a teacher here in Missouri can use from that site today. In one lesson, students compare newspaper cartoons about the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. They look at drawings by Thomas Nast, who favored inclusion, and George Keller, whose work depicted Chinese immigrants as threatening outsiders. The kids have to look at the faces, compare what the artists drew and explain how two people looking at the same country told such different stories about who belonged here.

Someday my kid is going to see a picture on a phone that makes another person look dangerous. I want them to have had a teacher who asked, Who made this picture? What do you think they wanted you to believe? A lesson about something that happened in 1882 can help a kid answer that question now. What do we gain by taking it away?

There’s a reason to pay attention while this is still a proposal. In July, Trump actually signed an order directing the Interior Department to put warnings on the walkways outside this museum about how it presents American history. According to ProPublica, the signs had yet to go up when its story ran. The president has already put in writing what he wants families told on their way through the door.

Why I’m asking here

ProPublica broke this story. What I wanted to do for you was open the lesson a teacher could lose and find out what the museum already says about Washington. I make time for that work around college, my job, and getting ready to become a dad. Reader support helps me keep doing it.

Sharad’s Room is free for everyone. If this piece was worth $5 to you and you can comfortably spare it, would you consider sending it to me on Venmo? It goes directly to me and helps me set aside time for the next story.

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The quiet part.

There’s a photograph from around 1899 of Black schoolchildren standing on the Capitol grounds looking up at that very same statue of Washington. More than a century later, the museum tells visitors about those kids, too.

That’s the part of this story I’d want my own child to see. You can look at the first president and ask why he gave up power. Then you can look at the children who stood where you’re standing and wonder what freedom meant to them. I’d like my kid to grow up in a country curious enough to ask both questions, with historians free to help answer them.

If you want another parent or teacher to see what’s in this draft, I’d appreciate a like or a restack. And if somebody shared this with you, you’re welcome to subscribe to Sharad’s Room for free.

Thank you for being in this room,



Sharad

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