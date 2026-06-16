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Tony Lentz's avatar
Tony Lentz
4h

ANY & EVERY DOJ employee involved in this should be taken out, shackled to a cell in Alligator Alley, the gates left open and served up as lunch.

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Robert Weeks's avatar
Robert Weeks
5h

Why would any state be stupid enough to do this?

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