by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The Justice Department has asked nearly every state in the country to hand over the file on every single voter, and it is putting all of it in one place.

I want that to land before I go further, because it sounds boring until you say it slowly.

Here is what is happening. The DOJ has asked at least 48 states and Washington, D.C. for their complete voter registration lists, and it has sued 30 states and D.C. for refusing. The data being demanded is not just your name. It includes things like driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers.

And it is not going into 48 separate folders. According to the lawsuit filed against the DOJ this spring, for the first time in American history the federal government is compiling voter data from across the country into a single record system. One national list of who votes in America, eight months before the 2026 midterms.

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Who is building it.

This is the part I cannot get past.

The people running the Justice Department right now are, by the Brennan Center’s description, the same people who spent years trying to dispute the 2020 election results. The agency that lost in court again and again over 2020 is now the agency collecting the file on every voter in the country.

Then there is the detail that made me put my coffee down. In litigation this spring, the DOJ conceded that DOGE staff inside the Social Security Administration had signed an agreement to turn state voter rolls over to an outside advocacy group, one whose stated purpose was to “find evidence of voter fraud and to overturn election results in certain States.”

Overturn election results. In a court filing. About what they want to do with your voter data.

The list, and the word for it.

The groups suing call the thing being built a tool to “surveil and purge voters.” That word, purge, is the one that matters. A list of every voter is not dangerous because it exists. It is dangerous because of what you can do with it. You can run it against another database, flag everyone who does not match, and quietly pull them off the rolls before they ever find out.

That is not hypothetical. The DOJ said in court it plans to run voter data through the federal SAVE system to check citizenship, and NPR has already reported that SAVE wrongly flagged actual U.S. citizens. So the machine built to catch noncitizens is already catching citizens, and it is being pointed at the whole country. At least twelve states have already handed their data over voluntarily.

The mail part.

There is a second front. In March, Trump signed an executive order trying to create a list of verified eligible voters in each state and to instruct the Postal Service to send mail ballots only to people on that list. Election experts say it is unconstitutional, because the Constitution hands control of elections to the states and to Congress, not to the president.

Trump’s answer to that, in the Oval Office, was simple. “I believe it’s foolproof,” he told reporters.

Two dozen states are now challenging the citizenship order in court, and federal judges in three states have already thrown out the DOJ’s data lawsuits. So none of this is settled. But “tied up in court” and “not happening” are not the same thing, and the files are being gathered while the lawyers argue.

Why I am asking you, here.

I am putting this in the middle on purpose, because the data is being collected in the middle. Not after some big public fight. Right now, quietly, in between a signed Iran deal and a foiled attack and a thousand other things screaming for the top of your feed.

A story like this does not trend. It is paperwork, lawsuits with long names, the least clickable and most important thing in the country this week. Somebody has to keep their eyes on it when there is no explosion to point a camera at.

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What this is, actually.

I have voted in exactly one election in my life. I still remember how it felt, this small ordinary thing, standing there filling in a bubble, like for one minute I was a full-sized person in this country and not just someone it happens to.

I keep turning over what it means to build a national list of everyone who does that, and to build it right now, run by the people who fought hardest to throw out the last results. Maybe it is exactly what they say it is. Clean rolls, integrity, nothing to fear. I do not get to know that for sure, and neither do you, because the whole point of a database is that you cannot see from the outside what they do with it.

The quiet part.

The watchdogs are not being subtle about what they think this is. Samantha Tarazi, who runs one of the groups tracking it, said the administration is “preparing to use the power of his office to interfere in the 2026 election.”

Here is what disturbs me underneath all of it. There is no single moment with this story. No gavel, no leaked text, no body in the rubble. It is just a slow accumulation of files in a building, legal demand by legal demand, until one day there is a list of every voter in America sitting in the hands of people who already told a court, in writing, that they want to overturn results.

Nobody is going to walk up to a microphone and announce that the midterms have been rigged. That is not how it would work. It would work exactly like this. Quietly, in advance, in paperwork nobody reads, while everyone is staring at the explosion instead.

I would rather read the paperwork.

One thing before you go.

If you made it this far, the most useful thing you can do is restack this. Not subscribe, not comment, restack. It puts this in front of people who have never heard of this room, and on Substack that is the one thing that actually grows it. It costs you nothing, and a story this boring and this important needs every set of eyes it can get.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.