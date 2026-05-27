by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The official fund Donald Trump created to rebuild Gaza has zero dollars in it.

Not behind schedule. Not less than expected. Zero. The Financial Times confirmed it this morning, citing four people familiar with the matter. One of them put it in a single sentence the FT printed in quotes: “Zero dollars have been deposited.”

Four months ago, Trump stood at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington and unveiled the Board of Peace as one of the “most consequential” international bodies ever created. Nine member nations pledged seven billion dollars in front of cameras. Trump himself promised another ten billion in U.S. support. The board was supposed to govern Gaza, rebuild Gaza, run the international stabilization force in Gaza. Forty-seven countries plus the European Union sent delegations.

The World Bank account they all signed onto has nothing in it.

That is the headline. That is the entire fact. After everything, after the press conferences and the pledges and the photo ops, the fund the United Nations endorsed and the World Bank administers is empty.

Before I keep going, I would really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. I am going to walk you through where the money actually is, and I want you in the room when I do.

The JPMorgan account.

Here is the part the press conferences did not mention.

The FT confirmed today that donations to the Board of Peace are flowing into a separate JPMorgan account. Not the World Bank fund. A private bank account controlled by the organization. The board’s own spokesperson confirmed this to the FT.

That JPMorgan account has no independent transparency requirements. None. Unlike the World Bank fund, the people putting money in are not obligated to report it to other contributors or to board members. It can sit there. It can move. It can pay for things. Nobody on the outside has to know.

A senior congressional aide told the FT, and I am quoting directly, “None of that money is being managed by the Board of Peace, and State tells us there’s no intent to have any of that money managed by the Board of Peace.”

Read that again. The aide is talking about $1.2 billion of aid spending the State Department has committed to reallocate for the board’s agenda. They are saying the State Department itself has told Congress it does not intend to actually let the Board of Peace manage the money it was supposedly created to manage.

So where is it going.

The FT found a few breadcrumbs. Morocco has contributed about $20 million, which has helped pay for the office of Nickolay Mladenov, the board’s high representative for postwar Gaza, and salaries for the Palestinian technocratic committee that is supposed to run things on the ground. The United Arab Emirates contributed $100 million dedicated to training a new Gaza police force. Two people familiar with the matter told the FT that money is frozen, and the program has not started.

That is what we have visibility into. Twenty million spent on offices and salaries. A hundred million frozen. Of seventeen billion promised. In a private bank account with no transparency rules.

What is happening in Gaza while this is happening.

I want to be clear about the timeline.

A ceasefire was signed in October. Since that ceasefire, at least 910 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. Israel still controls more than 60 percent of the Strip, including every entry and exit point. The civilian population is concentrated on the coast.

An EU-UN assessment published in April put the cost of rebuilding Gaza over the next decade at more than seventy-one billion dollars. The UN is calling the humanitarian situation there “critical.” There are children in those statistics. There are parents in those statistics. There are entire families who do not have a roof.

The fund that was created to help them has zero dollars in it. The money that does exist is in a private account at the largest bank in the United States, with no requirement to tell anybody what it is being spent on, run by a board personally chaired by Donald Trump.

The board.

I want you to know who is on it.

Tony Blair, the former British Prime Minister. Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State. Jared Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law. Steve Witkoff, who is Trump's foreign policy envoy. Robert Gabriel, the deputy national security adviser. Marc Rowan, the CEO of Apollo Global Management. Ajay Banga, the head of the World Bank. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was invited to join and CNN initially reported he had accepted, but Trump later rescinded the invitation. The United Kingdom refused to sign onto the board at all, citing concerns about Russian involvement.

To get a permanent seat on the board, the charter requires a billion-dollar payment. Bloomberg reported that one first. A billion dollars buys you a chair at the table where the money for rebuilding Gaza is supposed to be decided. Bought, in many cases, by the same people who would benefit from the contracts.

The body is chaired personally by Trump. He has the final say. According to the charter, he can remain in charge past the end of his presidency.

Why I am asking, before I keep going.

This is the part where I tell you why this matters to me, and why I am asking you to subscribe in the middle of this post instead of at the end.

I built my nonprofit, Centered America, from nothing. I am 19 years old. I file our 990s, I do our compliance, I sit with every receipt and every line item because if a single dollar moves through my organization without being accounted for, I lose the trust of the people who put it there. That is the rule. That is the law. That is also the only thing that makes any of this worth doing.

What the Board of Peace is doing is the inverse of that. They took the visible fund, the one with rules, the one the World Bank administers, the one the UN endorsed, and they emptied it. They put the money in a private account that does not have to answer to anyone. They charge a billion dollars for a seat at the table. They are managing a postwar zone for two million people, and a senior congressional aide is on the record telling the Financial Times that the State Department has told Congress there is no intent to let the board manage the money.

If you think reporting that matters, if you want somebody to keep tracking which fund is empty and which one is full, I am asking you to become a paid subscriber to my personal substack. Eight dollars a month or fifty dollars a year. No PAC money, no corporate sponsors, no dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

[Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack →]

The quiet part.

I keep coming back to one number. Seventy-one billion dollars. That is what the EU and the UN estimated it will cost to rebuild Gaza over the next decade. Seventy-one billion dollars to give back to people who lost their homes, their schools, their hospitals, their children.

The fund created to do it has zero dollars in it.

The money pledged in front of cameras went into a bank account that does not have to tell anybody where it goes. The people on the board paid a billion dollars apiece for the seat. The president of the United States has the final say, in perpetuity, on what happens to it. There is no audit. There is no inspector general. There is no quarterly report. There is a JPMorgan account, four months old, holding an unknown amount of money that an unknown set of people are spending on an unknown list of things, and the people who run it have told Congress they do not intend to change that.

This is the part where I tell you what it actually is. It is not incompetence. It is not delay. It is a private slush fund operating under the moral cover of postwar reconstruction, advertised as charity, run by the men who profit most from the war that made it necessary in the first place.

The bombs were real. The pledges were a press release. The money is in a bank.

Before you go.

If you read all the way to the bottom of this, please restack it. I am not asking you to pay anything. Restacks are the single thing that actually moves a post on Substack, more than likes, more than comments, more than anything. If you think the room needs to know that the Gaza reconstruction fund is empty and the real money is in a private JPMorgan account, hit restack and tell one person why.

That is how stories like this travel.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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