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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
2h

Sharad, Mark Cary is not on the board, he found the Billion dollars to sign on to 'Suspect,' not a honest and secure entity

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Nancy Jordan's avatar
Nancy Jordan
2h

This makes me sick.

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