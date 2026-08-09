Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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This is eerily DejaVu of the playbook of Germany’s mustache man who has his jurists study the USA history to do what he did. George Santayana, wrote in his book, The Life of Reason, 1905; “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.".

May God have mercy on all!

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