by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

This post reflects reporting and public records available as of August 7, 2026.

Eight ABC-owned local television stations have been pushed into an accelerated FCC license-renewal process years before their normal renewal dates.

The FCC says the review concerns allegations related to ABC’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Former FCC officials say the move sends a chilling message and raises First Amendment concerns.

I need you to understand how unusual the timing is. These stations were pulled into a faster review years early. Not at their ordinary renewal point.

A broadcast license is not a small thing. It is how a local station stays on the air. It is the basic permission behind the local news, weather, emergency coverage, and programming that reaches people in their homes.

So when the government puts eight stations through an accelerated process, the message is not confined to those eight stations.

Every newsroom hears it.

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Eight stations, years early.

The FCC order directs eight ABC-owned stations into accelerated license renewal.

The ordinary dates were years away. The agency moved the review forward anyway.

The official order identifies allegations connected to ABC’s DEI policies as the reason for the review. I want to be precise about that. Those are the allegations the FCC says it is examining. This is not a final finding that ABC broke a rule.

But the process itself matters.

Former FCC officials told reporters it has a chilling effect and raises First Amendment concerns. They are not saying that because a license review is inherently bad. Agencies have responsibilities. Stations have obligations.

They are saying it because of what an accelerated review can communicate when it is aimed at a major broadcaster years before the usual schedule.

The message behind the review.

Journalists do not need a government official to say, “Be afraid,” for them to understand the threat.

When the FCC speeds up the license process for eight stations owned by a network, every executive and reporter can see what is happening. The government is showing that it can make the basic right to broadcast more complicated, more expensive, and more uncertain.

A free press is not free if every station has to wonder whether criticism will cost it the right to stay on air.

That does not mean every government review is retaliation. It means power has to be handled carefully when it touches the press.

The FCC has enormous leverage over broadcasters. That is why former officials are warning about the First Amendment. A system where officials can pull stations into early review over contested allegations creates fear even before anyone loses anything.

And fear works quietly.

A producer thinks twice before airing something. An executive thinks about the license before defending a reporter. A local station asks whether the story is worth the trouble.

Nobody has to issue a formal order telling the press to soften itself. The possibility can do damage all on its own.

What local television is.

It is easy to hear “ABC-owned stations” and picture a giant company with lawyers and studios and more power than any one person could have.

But local stations are also where people go when a storm is coming, when a school closes, when there is a fire, when something happens in town and they need to know whether their family is safe.

The licenses involved are the infrastructure behind that service.

I am 20, and I have grown up in a country where every institution is treated like a weapon if someone powerful gets mad enough. Courts. Universities. Museums. Even the broadcast licenses that let local television stations operate.

Maybe I am supposed to get used to that. I will not.

Why I am asking here.

This story is about a license process, which means it may not trend like a scandal. That is exactly why it needs attention. The slow pressure on a free press rarely arrives with a dramatic announcement saying what it is.

It comes as an early review. An allegation. A warning that everyone else understands.

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The quiet part.

The quiet part is that the FCC does not need to pull a station off the air to make its point.

Putting eight ABC-owned stations into accelerated renewal years early tells every broadcaster that the government is watching, and that the normal schedule can change when officials decide it should.

The FCC says this review concerns DEI-related allegations. That deserves scrutiny through the proper process. But former FCC officials are right to say the process has constitutional stakes.

A press that worries about its license is a press being asked to look over its shoulder.

Please restack this if you can. The most useful thing you can do is help it reach people who still believe local news will always be there because it has always been there.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

Sources: FCC accelerated review order, reporting on former FCC officials’ concerns, Axios background on ABC and broadcast licenses