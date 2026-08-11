by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

This post reflects reporting and public records available as of August 7, 2026.

More than one million children reportedly lost access to food benefits between July 2025 and March 2026.

More than one million.

They were part of more than four million Americans who lost SNAP benefits after federal policy changes in Trump’s bill, according to The Guardian.

I know what happens when a number gets this big. It turns into wallpaper. People see it, feel bad for a second, and then keep scrolling because a million is too many children to picture.

But every child in that number still wakes up in a house somewhere. They still go to school. They still ask what is for dinner. They still have no say in the laws that decide whether there is enough food in the kitchen.

Children did not write this bill. They did not negotiate it. They did not get a seat at the table.

They got the consequences.

The number kept growing.

The July 25 analysis reported by The Guardian found more than four million Americans lost SNAP benefits between July 2025 and March 2026. It found that more than one million of them were children.

An earlier House Oversight Democratic staff report, dated June 23, said more than 700,000 children had already lost food aid within ten months. You can read that report here.

The Congressional Record also discussed analysis showing large declines in SNAP participation and said children made up a substantial share of those losing assistance.

These numbers come from different sources. They are not interchangeable. The House document is a Democratic staff report, not a bipartisan committee finding. The Congressional Record discusses an analysis. The available reporting does not provide every methodological detail behind the later estimate of more than one million children.

I am telling you that because being honest about evidence matters.

But the direction of every source is the same. Food assistance fell on a massive scale. Children made up a huge part of the loss.

Before I keep going, I would really appreciate it if you subscribed. I do not want children affected by policy to disappear the minute lawmakers stop talking about them.

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There is no adult version of hunger.

People talk about SNAP like it is a number on a spreadsheet. They say eligibility. They say participation. They say savings. They say reform.

A child does not experience any of those words.

A child experiences whether there is food.

That is not a clever point. It is the whole point.

I am not saying government programs can never be reviewed. They should be. Public money needs oversight. Policies should be examined honestly. Elected officials should have arguments about priorities.

But if a policy results in more than a million children losing food assistance, then the people who made that policy have to answer for that outcome directly.

They do not get to hide behind the word “reform.”

The sources I have do not include supporters of these changes explaining their case. I am not going to invent a defense for them. But any defense has to begin with the children who lost access to food. Not end there. Begin there.

The part that makes me angry.

I am 20 years old. I know a lot of young people who are already scared about whether life will be affordable, whether school will lead anywhere, whether they can help their parents when things get hard.

Then I read that more than one million children lost food aid, and I feel like the country is asking kids to carry burdens they did not create.

Adults in power made a choice. Children absorbed the cost.

That is what this is.

My mom has always taught me that if you have something to share, you share it. I do not think that should be a radical belief. I do not think a country as rich as this should make it normal for children to be the first people cut loose when adults decide a budget needs to change.

Why I am asking here.

The distance between 700,000 children and more than one million children is not just a technical update. It means the loss continued after the earlier count.

That is why stories like this need to be followed after the vote, after the press conference, after the people who passed the policy have moved on to the next thing.

I run Centered America, a nonprofit, and I write this publication on my own. I do it because somebody has to keep asking what happens after a law lands in a real home.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

If you believe one million children losing food assistance should be more than a number we all learn to live with, please support this room.

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The quiet part.

The quiet part is that children are easy to praise in speeches and easy to erase in budget language.

Everybody says they care about kids. Then a policy passes, food assistance drops, and we are told to focus on something else.

No.

More than one million children reportedly lost SNAP access. That does not become less serious because the number is hard to picture. It becomes more serious because the number is so large that the people responsible may hope we stop trying.

Do not let them make children into a footnote.

Please restack this post. It is the most useful thing you can do. It costs nothing, and it helps these numbers reach people who may not otherwise see what happened after the bill passed.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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