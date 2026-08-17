Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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Dannys's avatar
Dannys
6h

Now that is “true love” or insanity. You decide.

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Russ's avatar
Russ
6h

She must enjoy changing his diapers. Given there are numerous perverts and pedophiles from trump throughout his administration & gop, this makes sense.

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