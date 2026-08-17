by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The White House communications director called a United States senator “Jon Jackoff” and “the biggest cuck loser in politics” on Monday.

His offense was mentioning Natalie Harp.

If you do not know who Natalie is, that is part of the problem. She is Donald Trump’s 35-year-old executive assistant, his near-constant companion, his portable printer operator, his Truth Social intermediary, and, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, his “human binkie.”

His comfort blanket.

Sen. Jon Ossoff mentioned her during a rally in Atlanta on Sunday. He was talking about the sailors serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln while Trump sleeps through meetings, golfs, trades stocks, and builds his White House ballroom.

“He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie,” Ossoff said, referring to Trump’s new plane from Qatar.

That one sentence made the White House lose its fucking mind.

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Who the hell is Natalie?

Harp first entered Trump’s orbit after publicly crediting his Right to Try law with helping her obtain experimental cancer treatment. She joined his staff in 2022 and became known as the “human printer” because she carried a battery-powered portable printer behind him.

Sometimes, according to Haberman, she literally ran on foot behind his golf cart.

Her job was to keep Trump supplied with paper copies of favorable news, social-media posts, and anything else he wanted to see. She now sits along the wall with a laptop during nearly every White House meeting and helps control the stream of information reaching the president.

That is an extraordinary amount of influence for someone most Americans have never heard of.

Haberman and Jonathan Swan report in their book Regime Change that Harp left intensely personal notes for Trump in private spaces. One reportedly read, “You are all that matters to me.”

The notes concerned the Secret Service. Susie Wiles, now Trump’s chief of staff, reportedly wondered where Harp’s devotion left everyone else.

Trump’s answer to nervous advisers was basically that Harp would never abandon him.

The locker room.

Then there is Bedminster.

Michael Wolff reports that when Trump moved his operation to his New Jersey golf club in 2023, Harp was not given a room. She persuaded the club’s staff to place her in the maids’ quarters, but apparently decided that was still too far away to respond quickly when Trump called.

So, according to Wolff, she moved into the women’s locker room and spent the summer sleeping there.

I want to be precise. The White House has attacked Wolff as a liar, and the locker-room account has not been independently proven with records released to the public. It remains an attributed report.

It is also such an insane report that the president’s own communications team should be able to answer it without calling somebody a cuck.

They cannot.

The binkie.

Last month, Trump was secretly moved from Air Force One to a smaller military aircraft in Turkey after officials received information about a possible Iranian threat.

He left the original plane through an airport catering truck.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials remained behind. Natalie Harp went with Trump.

That was the moment Haberman used the word “binkie.”

“Natalie Harp, because she is sort of his binkie,” Haberman said when asked why Harp made the cut. “His comfort blanket.”

This is the president of the United States, an 80-year-old man responsible for nuclear weapons, a war, and the lives of millions of people. When officials believed his aircraft might be targeted, one of the people considered essential enough to escape beside him was the woman who prints flattering articles for him.

The question.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes finally asked Trump about Ossoff’s comment during an Oval Office event Monday.

Trump called Ossoff a “Pee-wee Herman look-alike,” refused to explain the relationship, and immediately started talking about his ballroom.

Holmes later tried to ask about Trump scaling back military exercises with South Korea. Trump ordered her to be quiet and called her a “loud, boisterous person,” a fake reporter, and fake news.

Then he turned toward 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai, who was visiting the Oval Office after being rescued from a rip current by 16-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams.

“Don’t you find her disrespectful?” Trump asked the child.

To be clear, Nathaniel was not Holmes’s child. He was a young guest being honored by the president, and Trump tried to enlist him in humiliating a reporter who was asking a legitimate question.

That is where a question about Natalie Harp ended. With the president trying to make a 10-year-old boy help him bully a journalist.

Why I am asking here.

I am 20 years old, and I feel insane having to explain why this matters.

I do not know if Trump and Harp have any romantic relationship. The available reporting does not establish that, and I am not going to invent one.

The verified story is already disturbing enough.

A largely unknown aide sits inside nearly every presidential meeting, filters what Trump reads, helps operate his social-media accounts, and accompanies him when cabinet officials do not. When a senator mentioned that arrangement, the White House responded with sexual humiliation. When a reporter asked about it, Trump tried to turn a child against her.

That reaction is the story.

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The quiet part.

The most powerful man in the world appears to need one person to print reality for him, and she gets to choose the pages.

That is the screenshot moment. That is what all the childish insults are covering.

This is not ultimately a story about sex, gossip, or a woman sleeping in a locker room. It is about access. It is about an unelected aide controlling information around a president who rewards devotion and punishes uncomfortable facts.

Natalie Harp does not merely carry the printer. She helps decide what comes out of it.

When Ossoff brushed against that truth, the official voice of the White House called him a cuck. When Holmes asked a follow-up question, Trump screamed at her and pulled a child into it.

People who are secure in an arrangement explain it. People who know the arrangement is indefensible attack whoever noticed.

If this post helped you understand what they were trying to bury underneath the insults, please restack it. That is the single most useful thing you can do to help this story reach somebody outside this room.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

Sources used for verification

The central reporting comes from Maggie Haberman’s account of Harp’s White House influence, Michael Wolff’s attributed locker-room account in Vanity Fair, and CNN’s segment on Harp’s role and the reported letters.