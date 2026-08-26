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Anabanana's avatar
Anabanana
11h

I won’t be eating meat any time soon. It will probably be the beef from Argentina that China wouldn’t accept due to illegal antibiotic found in the beef. I’ll be eating chicken and fish until our cattle ranches can get this fixed!

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ElaineD's avatar
ElaineD
10h

The horses were PROTECTED? OMGod, I have no words even remotely strong enough to describe how I feel about that 🍊 asswipe in the big white house.

I abso-fuck'n-lutely love horses 🐎, and they DID NOT deserve this!

I abso-fuck'n-lutely hate donOLD tRump 😑, for what he is, and always has been, doing to America, but.. letting them assume it's cattle beef, not horse meat?

OhMyFuck'nGod!

Nuff said

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