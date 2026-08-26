by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Donald Trump says he has a deal to bring as much as 300,000 metric tons of foreign ground-beef product into the United States over 90 days.

That is about 661 million pounds.

He will not tell you which countries are sending it.

Asked Friday where it would come from, Trump said, “I don’t wanna say which countries.” He promised only “a few countries” and “the highest-quality beef.”

Then his own agriculture secretary made it worse. Asked Tuesday which nations were involved, Brooke Rollins said, “I am not privy to talk about that.” In another interview, she admitted she was not part of the conversations and said Americans would know “very soon.”

Trump announced a deal. The person who runs the Department of Agriculture says the conversations are still happening.

That is not a beef policy. That is a blind taste test.

Now, about the horses.

Around the same time, a New York Times investigation found that protected wild horses were rounded up by the government, sold for as little as $25 and sent to be slaughtered.

Inspection records showed government-branded horses on trucks headed to slaughter plants in Canada, where horse meat is processed for sale abroad. Federal sales more than doubled to 3,700 horses in 2025.

People connected the two stories immediately. Secret foreign beef. American mustangs disappearing into Canadian slaughter plants. Ground beef arriving by the hundreds of millions of pounds.

So let me say this as plainly as possible: there is no evidence that those horses are being ground up and sold to American families as beef.

USDA told PolitiFact that the United States does not import horse meat for human consumption, and selling horse meat as beef is illegal. Foreign meat must come through approved systems, pass inspection and be properly labeled. As of August 25, PolitiFact found no news report or USDA recall involving imported beef being sold as horse meat.

The horse claim is not the story.

The fact that this government created a vacuum big enough for people to believe it is.

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The deal that is not a deal.

Trump says the imports will be sold 25 percent below current market prices. That sounds enormous when the average pound of ground beef hit $6.89 in July, nearly 57 percent higher than five years earlier.

But foreign exporters do not control what your grocery store charges. Retailers do. The administration has not explained how the discount will reach the checkout aisle.

It has not named the countries. It has not named the exporters, importers or retailers. It has not released the agreements. It has not explained the enforcement mechanism behind the 25 percent promise.

And here is the strangest part: Roll Call reported that no other country had announced an agreement, while Rollins said the negotiations were still being finalized.

Trump called it a concluded deal anyway.

American ranchers noticed. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association opposed the move. Republican senators from cattle country warned that cheap foreign imports could crush the producers Trump claims to protect.

So the public is being asked to trust a price promise nobody has explained, from suppliers nobody will identify, under an agreement nobody has seen.

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The quiet part.

I do not believe there is wild horse in your supermarket hamburger.

I believe Trump’s secrecy made that fear inevitable.

He wants credit for cheaper beef before he shows the agreement. He wants ranchers to trust a policy they say could hurt them. He wants families to hear “highest quality” and stop asking which country, which company, which plant and which inspector.

That is not transparency. It is branding.

Before one pound reaches an American shelf, the White House should publish the source countries, eligible plants, import volumes, inspection rules and the legal mechanism that supposedly guarantees a 25 percent discount.

That is not a conspiracy theory.

It is asking for the receipt.

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Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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