by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

“With all my heart, Natalie.”

That is how the 35-year-old woman who controls much of what reaches the president ended a private letter to Donald Trump.

Natalie Harp apologized for embarrassing Trump while following him around a golf course in Scotland. She said she had been forgetting to eat and sleep, and feared other people’s criticism might lower her in his eyes.

Then she told the president that he was all that mattered to her.

She thanked him for being her “Guardian and Protector.”

And she signed it with all her heart.

Before I keep going, I would really appreciate it if you subscribed. The facts here are wild enough without anyone inventing more.

Become a subscriber to my personal Substack →

The letter.

The full letter was reported on by The New York Times and The Daily Beast and has now resurfaced as Harp’s relationship with Trump faces renewed scrutiny.

It begins with Harp apologizing for trying to keep up with Trump’s golf cart in Scotland. “I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland,” she wrote. “I want things to always be right between us. I also know I’ve been distracted all week (forgetting to eat throughout the days, and even forgetting to sleep, and only catching a couple hours at a time).”

Reporters have described videos of her running behind him with printed stories and messages. Then the note becomes much more personal.

Harp wrote that she had been thinking about losing her father. Other people’s comments mattered, she explained, because she feared Trump might think less of her. She promised to regain her focus and never let him down.

“You are all that matters to me.”

This is not a fan mailing a celebrity. It is a senior White House aide writing to the president she serves.

If you missed the first story.

Natalie Harp is Trump’s executive assistant. She carries a portable printer, places material directly in front of him, and helps turn his dictated thoughts into Truth Social posts. She is regularly beside him in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, and on his golf courses.

Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reported in their book, Regime Change that Trump told staff Harp was the only person who loved him as much as his wife and children. He reportedly said she would never leave him.

Michael Wolff alleges that Harp once slept in a women’s locker room at Trump’s Bedminster club to stay close when she had no assigned room. That has not been independently confirmed. The White House calls her loyal and hardworking.

That is the short version. The new story is the letter, because it puts her own reported words next to the power she holds.

What the letter changes.

It is easy to read this as gossip about an 80-year-old president and his much younger aide.

I do not know whether their relationship is romantic. There is no verified public evidence of an affair, and the letter does not prove one.

It proves something else.

The person helping decide what Donald Trump reads appears deeply afraid of losing Donald Trump’s approval.

Harp helps control the information entering the president’s world. Reporters describe her as an unfiltered conduit who can place flattering stories and incendiary posts directly in his hands.

Now we have the words she reportedly used when she believed she had disappointed him. She forgot to eat. She barely slept. She feared being lowered in his eyes. She promised to bring him joy.

The person filtering reality for the president is terrified of disappointing him.

That is the line I cannot get past.

Why this is coming out now.

The renewed attention began when Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff said Trump would rather build his ballroom and travel with Natalie than do his job.

The White House responded like someone had touched an exposed wire.

Communications director Steven Cheung called Ossoff “the biggest cuck loser in politics.” Another White House spokesman called him a “feminine theatre kid.” Trump called him a Pee-wee Herman look-alike.

When CNN reporter Kristen Holmes asked Trump about Ossoff’s remark, Trump did not explain the relationship. The official White House rapid-response account attacked Holmes instead, saying her children would someday be sickened and embarrassed by her question.

One senator said Natalie’s name. One reporter asked why. The administration brought up her children. Then the fuller letter resurfaced.

Why I am asking here.

When powerful people attack the person asking a question, the original question can disappear. My job is to keep it visible by separating confirmed reporting from allegations and telling you what remains unknown.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

If this letter made you understand why the first Natalie Harp story mattered, I am asking you to put something behind the work that kept following it.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack →

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

Thank you for considering it.

The quiet part.

I am 20 years old, and I have watched enough powerful adults surround themselves with people who never tell them no.

The danger is the slow removal of every person willing to deliver bad news. Eventually only people who know praise keeps them close remain.

Natalie Harp may be hardworking. She may believe every word she wrote. She may genuinely think Trump saved her life and deserves the devotion she gives him.

That does not make the arrangement safer.

An aide who controls information should be able to hand the president a story he hates without fearing she has fallen in his eyes. Her responsibility is to the country, not to keeping one man happy.

The letter shows us a person promising the president joy while helping construct the reality he sees every day.

That is not a private curiosity anymore. It reaches the Oval Office. It reaches the president’s phone. It reaches every person affected by a decision he makes after the bad news never reaches his desk.

One thing before you go. If you read the first Natalie Harp story, please restack this so people see what came next. If you did not, restack it because most Americans still have no idea who is standing beside the president with a printer and a letter signed from the heart.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack →

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

Sources: