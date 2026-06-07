by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

A reporter asked the president whether he’d use taxpayer money to pay people who beat police officers on January 6. He said he had to “see it.” A few minutes later he stood up, called her network crooked, and walked off the set.

That’s the interview. The whole thing, really, compressed into two moments.

It aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Kristen Welker sat down with Trump in a barn in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, rain coming down on the metal roof the entire time. It went the way these things go, tense, until the last block, when she pushed him on his claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

He said there was “tremendous evidence.” She said, correctly, that he has never produced any. He pivoted to California’s slow vote count from last week’s primary and called that one rigged too. Then he was done. “Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.” He took off his microphone and left a reporter sitting in a barn she had flown across the country to reach.

Before I keep going, I’d appreciate it if you hit subscribe. I write these down so the real moment doesn’t slide past while everyone argues about the walkout instead of what he said before it.

And if you’re able to, becoming a paid subscriber is what keeps this independent. No pressure, free readers, I’m genuinely glad you’re here.

The part before the walkout.

Everyone is going to share the clip of him leaving. I want you to look at the thing he was leaving from.

Welker asked him about the “anti-weaponization” fund, the $1.8 billion his Justice Department floated to pay people it claims were wrongly targeted under Biden. She asked him directly whether people who assaulted police officers on January 6 should get a payout from it. His answer: “I wouldn’t be inclined to say so, but I have to see it.”

He didn’t say no, only that he’d have to see it.

More than 140 officers were injured that day. Around 170 people pleaded guilty to assaulting them. Trump pardoned roughly 1,500 January 6 defendants on his first day back in office, including people who attacked police. And asked, on camera, whether he’d now cut those people checks, the most powerful man in the country said he’d have to look first.

“They were frightened.”

He went further. He said the people who pleaded guilty only did it because they were scared. His words: “They pled guilty because they were frightened.” He claimed many were ushered into a building, that some were arrested without even going inside.

That is not what happened to a lot of them. The cases that drew the long sentences were the violent ones, the people who fought police or forced their way into the Capitol. He is rewriting the most documented crime scene in modern American history in real time, on a Sunday show, and the second the host won’t nod along, he leaves.

The fund that’s “not going forward,” except.

Here’s what makes the non-answer matter. His own Justice Department told a court the anti-weaponization fund is “not going forward.” A Senate vote to permanently block it failed by a single vote, 49 to 50. So officially, the fund is dead or dying.

But nothing stops this administration from paying allies later, with or without a named fund. So when Trump keeps defending it and keeps saying he’d be “disappointed” if it didn’t pass, that isn’t nostalgia for a dead idea. That is a man keeping the door propped open.

Why I’m asking you here.

I’ll make the ask now, because it belongs next to this exact story.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. I’m 19, I run a nonprofit, and I write this room alone, which means when a president walks off a set, I’m the one sitting here making sure the sentence before the walkout doesn’t disappear into the noise about the walkout. That’s the entire job. Paid readers are how it keeps existing.

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What this actually is.

I’m 19, and I’ve watched this man for my whole politically conscious life. The one thing I’ve learned is that the dramatic move is almost always cover for the quiet thing he said right before it.

The walkout will trend. “Thank you, darling” will be a meme by tomorrow. And the actual news, that the president won’t rule out paying people who beat cops with your money while calling them frightened victims, gets maybe one cycle before something louder lands on top of it.

I’m tired of the magic trick working. So I’m telling you where to look.

The quiet part.

The quiet part is that he left because he could.

There is no cost to him for walking off NBC. None for refusing to produce the evidence he insists exists. None for floating payments to January 6 attackers, because the people who could impose a cost are either in his party or too exhausted to try. The walkout is not weakness, it’s confidence. He knows the camera follows him out the door and forgets the question on the way.

I keep coming back to the officers. More than 140 of them, hurt on a day he now describes as a misunderstanding. Some are still living with what happened to them. And the man whose building they were defending will not say, out loud, that they’re worth more than the people who hurt them.

He’d had enough, he said.

The officers don’t get to walk off.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.