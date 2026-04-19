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Casandra Franklin's avatar
Casandra Franklin
2h

I’m listening. I’m probably old enough to be your grandmother. When I was younger and able I was very active in politics. It warms my heart to see a younger generation person who is doing what you do. You’re brilliant. Keep up the good work.

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The Hagan Family's avatar
The Hagan Family
2h

Frankly, I'm quite surprised that they were successful in keeping melon-colored backside out of there while they were working ... after all, hasn't he said that he knows more than all the generals?

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