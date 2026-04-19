by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I had to read it a few times before I believed it.

The Wall Street Journal published a report today about what was happening inside the White House when Iran shot down that F-15 two weeks ago. When the second American airman was missing in the mountains. When the country was waiting to find out if he was coming home.

The president of the United States was not allowed in the command room.

His own aides kept him out. A senior administration official told the Journal they believed “his impatience wouldn’t be helpful,” so they briefed him at key moments instead of letting him watch it happen live. They made that decision. The people who work for him. The people whose only job is to execute his orders.

They looked at the most dangerous 48 hours of the entire war and decided the commander in chief was a liability.

While the rescue was unfolding, according to the same report, Trump spent hours screaming at aides in a mostly empty West Wing. Not about the airman. Not about the mission. About Jimmy Carter. About how the hostage crisis in 1979 cost Carter the 1980 election. He said it out loud to the people in the room with him, according to the Journal. His fear wasn’t that an American was going to die in the mountains of Iran. His fear was that it was going to cost him.

Somebody in that room wrote it down. Somebody leaked it. Somebody inside this administration wanted the country to know.

I have been writing these posts and publishing a daily news roundup for weeks now, every single day. I’m 19 years old. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I don’t have a PAC behind me. I don’t have corporate sponsors. I don’t have dark money donors. I have a laptop and a Substack.

The actual reason I can keep doing this is the people who have decided what happens in this room is worth $8 a month or $50 a year to them. That’s it.

What I just told you about the command room is not small. It is a sitting commander in chief shut out of a war his own military was fighting. And you know how this goes. By Tuesday, this story is gone. By Wednesday, something worse replaces it. Then it happens again. And again.

Documenting these stories only matters if it doesn’t disappear. There has to be a reason these stories stay alive. A reason they’re remembered. A reason they’re fought.

You are that reason.

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Somewhere in Louisiana this morning, a man walked into the homes his children were in and shot eight of them dead.

Ages one to fourteen. Two women were also shot. One was shot in the head. She is believed to have been in a relationship with the man. The children were his.

Shreveport’s police chief, Wayne Smith, told reporters this afternoon: “This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen.” It stretched across multiple homes.

Before today, according to the Gun Violence Archive, the United States had already recorded at least 119 mass shootings in 2026. Of the dead in those shootings, 79 were children.

79 children. Before today.

Then eight more.

These stories are not separate.

The man who isn’t trusted in his own command room when an American is missing is the same man in charge of the country where eight children got shot in their homes on a Sunday morning. He is the man whose FBI director went on Fox News today and promised coming arrests over a 2020 election that was never rigged. He’s the man whose Justice Department is quietly walking away from the police reform agreements that were built after George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed.

This is what it looks like when nobody is at the wheel. When the people closest to the president have decided he shouldn’t be. When his own advisers start making decisions because they can’t trust him with them. When the pretense finally breaks.

I keep thinking about the staff who stood in that command room making decisions without him. I keep thinking about the parents in Shreveport tonight. I keep thinking about the aide in the West Wing who sat there for hours listening to the president complain about a 46-year-old election while an American was hiding in the dirt.

Somebody in that room wrote down what he said. Somebody decided the country needed to know. Somebody inside the administration, in the week of his worst polling of the entire second term, is letting us know that the person at the top is not okay.

I am not sure if we are listening.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad