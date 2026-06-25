Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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Algerie07's avatar
Algerie07
1d

This is cold & barbaric!

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Connie Ollis's avatar
Connie Ollis
1d

Thank you! You’re bringing to light what needs to be known! I hope you can keep presenting information!

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