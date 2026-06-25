by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The government just told the states they can take disabled people out of their homes and put them in institutions.

That is not me being dramatic. It is what a Justice Department memo, dated June 18, actually says.

Let me walk you through it in plain language, because it affects 8.4 million people and almost nobody is talking about it.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. This is the kind of story I will keep chasing, and it means a lot to have you here while I do.

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What happened

For almost 27 years, the rule in this country has been simple. If you are disabled and you can live at home with some help, the government cannot force you into an institution instead. You get to live in your community, near the people who love you.

That rule comes from a 1999 Supreme Court case called Olmstead. Two women in Georgia, Lois Curtis and Elaine Wilson, were kept locked in a state hospital even after their own doctors said they were ready to go home. They sued, and they won. The Court said locking disabled people away when they don’t need to be is discrimination.

On June 18, the Justice Department wrote a memo that tries to undo that. The memo says the law does not actually require states to let disabled people live at home. It tells every state that the federal government will no longer stop them if they choose an institution instead.

Why this is so bad

As of 2023, 8.4 million Americans get their care at home instead of in an institution. These are real people, somebody’s mom or somebody’s son, maybe somebody on your street.

And we know what these institutions were, because disabled people have not forgotten. States started shutting them down in the 1970s because they were filthy and overcrowded, and people died in them. Some people were sterilized against their will. Some were used in experiments.

That is the place this memo wants to make legal again.

Who did this

Bloomberg Law reported that the person pushing this was Stephen Miller, the deputy White House chief of staff. People briefed on it said Miller was angry that the Justice Department kept making deals with states to move disabled people out of institutions.

The White House says Miller had nothing to do with it. You can decide how much you believe that.

Here is the line I cannot stop thinking about. The lawyer who wrote the memo, Lanora Pettit, admitted right there in the document that her own argument goes against what every court has said for nearly 30 years. She knew, and she filed it anyway.

Why this one got to me

The one thing that has kept me going was believing there was a floor. A line this country would not let people fall below. If you were sick, or disabled, or your brain worked differently, you still got to stay home with your people. You did not get sent away.

This memo says that floor was never real. It says it was a favor, and now they want it back.

I keep picturing a kid who could live in his own apartment with a little help, being told to pack a bag instead, because his state ran the numbers and Washington promised to look the other way.

This is why I need you

A memo like this is designed to be ignored. It is long and boring and full of legal words on purpose. They are counting on you not reading it.

So my job is to read it for you and tell you what it really means. That is the whole thing. That is what this room is.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this work was worth fifty bucks. I run a nonprofit called Centered America, and I write this room myself, and paid subscribers are the only reason I can keep doing it.

If this story scared you the way it scared me, today is the day to chip in.

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The quiet part

Here is what actually keeps me up.

They are not confused about any of this. The lawyer admitted in writing that she knew the law was against her, and she did it anyway. That means it was not a mistake. Somebody looked at 8.4 million disabled people and decided they were worth locking back up.

There is already a court case, Texas v. Kennedy, moving through the system. The federal government just quietly switched sides and joined the states trying to kill this rule. I don’t know how it ends. Nobody does yet.

But I know what they told us they want, because they put it in writing.

One thing before you go

If you read this far, the most helpful thing you can do is restack this. Not subscribe, not comment, just restack. Most people have no idea this memo exists. A restack puts it in front of someone who needs to see it, and that spreads it further than anything else I can do. It costs you nothing.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.