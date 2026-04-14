by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The president of the United States ordered McDonald’s to the Oval Office today and tipped the driver a hundred dollars on camera.

On the same day he deleted a picture of himself as AI-generated Jesus. On the same day his closest European ally called his words about the Pope “unacceptable.” On the same day the U.S. Navy started blockading Iranian ports. On the same day a congressman said another congressman should be hanged.

He ordered two bags of cheeseburgers and fries to the most powerful building on earth, handed a woman a hundred dollar bill on camera, and asked her if men should play in women’s sports.

She said no thank you. I’m here about tips.

That’s where we are.

Her name is Sharon Simmons. She’s from Arkansas. She’s a grandmother of ten. She’s done more than 14,000 deliveries for DoorDash since 2022. Her husband is fighting cancer. She told reporters the no tax on tips policy saved her family $11,000 last year and that it helped cover medical debt and lost income while her husband cut back his hours for treatment.

That part is definitely real. Nobody is disputing that $11,000 matters to a family paying for cancer treatment.

Before I continue, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. It would also mean a lot to me if you supported this work by becoming a paid subscriber.

Trump answered the door of the Oval Office and said, “This doesn’t look staged, does it?” It was, obviously. You can’t get within a hundred feet of the Oval Office without a background check and prior clearance. The Associated Press pointed that out. DoorDash confirmed it was coordinated in advance. The White House set the whole thing up to promote the tax bill ahead of Tax Day.

Here’s the statement from Doordash:

Then Trump asked Simmons to do a press conference with him. She stood there while reporters asked him about the naval blockade, about the Pope, about the AI image of himself as Christ. She stood there silently through all of it.

Then he asked if she voted for him. She said, “Um, maybe.” He said he heard she was a great supporter. She didn’t respond to that.

Then a reporter asked if the White House was a good tipper. She hesitated. “Um... potentially.” Trump reached into his pocket, pulled out the hundred, handed it to her on camera, and grinned.

Then he asked her about transgender athletes in women’s sports. Out of nowhere. In the middle of a press event about tips.

She said, “I really don’t have an opinion on that.”

He pushed. “I’ll bet you do.”

She said, “No, no. I’m here about no tax on tips.”

And then, when Trump asked about her husband’s cancer and invited her to plug his book, she told the press he wrote a book during treatment. Trump said go ahead, give them the title. She said it hasn’t been published yet. “It’s a book on humility.”

A book on humility. While the president stood three feet away defending a deleted image of himself as Jesus Christ, claiming it was actually him “as a doctor making people better.”

Here’s a clip of the delivery:

The contrast wrote itself. She didn’t have to say a word against him. She just told the truth about her life and it was enough.

That’s the thing about this. The White House wanted Sharon Simmons to be a prop. She showed up and was a person instead. She talked about her family. She talked about her husband’s cancer. She talked about tips. And when they tried to pull her into something else, she wouldn’t go.

I think that’s worth paying attention to.

Not because the DoorDash stunt is the most important story today. It’s not. The blockade is. The Pope feud is. The fact that Peter Magyar just ended 16 years of authoritarian rule in Hungary is. The fact that Eric Swalwell resigned from Congress today is. The fact that the Cook Political Report just shifted four Senate races toward Democrats is. The fact that a Republican congressman went on a podcast and said “let’s hang him” about a sitting member of Congress is.

All of that happened today. I covered all of it. I sourced all of it. If you’re a subscriber, it’s already in your inbox.

But the DoorDash moment sticks with me because it’s the smallest story that tells the biggest truth. They keep trying to stage the version of America where everything is fine. Where the president is fun and generous and the little guy is grateful and the cameras catch a nice moment. And it keeps not working. Because the people they put in front of the cameras are real, and real people don’t stay on script when their husband is doing chemo and someone asks them about sports they don’t care about.

She came to talk about tips. He wanted a reality show. She gave him a book about humility instead.

This Substack costs $8 a month. That’s less than one DoorDash order. It’s less than what the president tipped on camera today to make a point. But it's what keeps me doing this work. The research. The writing. The pieces like the one you just read. A hundred dollar bill makes a good photo op. Eight dollars a month keeps the lights on for someone who doesn't need one.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack.

I don’t have a White House publicity team. I have a laptop and a room full of people who give a damn. That’s enough if enough of you show up.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad