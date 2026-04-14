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Terri Seagull's avatar
Terri Seagull
2h

The Republicans have used Sharon in other videos. Her story is true, she is working to pay for her hubby treatment. Another example of the republicans taking advantage?

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Josseline's avatar
Josseline
1h

Oh geez doesn’t this guy have more important things to do then doing reality White House shows?! WTF? Who in the hell does he think he is??

What a F*CKING CLOWN! 🤡🤡🤡🤡

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