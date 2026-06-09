by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The New York Knicks are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. They have won thirteen games in a row. They are two wins from their first title since 1973. For a city that has waited my entire life and then some for this exact night, tonight was supposed to belong to everyone.

Then the President of the United States decided he wanted to watch from a suite, and the people’s half of it got cancelled.

Here is what happened, plainly. Trump is attending Game 3 at Madison Square Garden tonight. He was invited by James Dolan, the Knicks owner. He will be the first sitting president to ever attend an NBA Finals game. And because he’s coming, the free fan watch party that was supposed to happen right outside the arena, the one for the thousands of New Yorkers who could never afford a ticket inside, is gone.

The NYPD said so on Sunday. The permit got denied. The party is off. For the people watching at home in a suite, nothing changes. For the people who were going to stand shoulder to shoulder on the street and lose their minds together, it’s over before it started.

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The party they took.

This is the part that gets me. The watch parties were never an official thing. They were an accident of joy. Thousands of people who couldn’t get into the most expensive building in American sports just showed up on the street with a big screen and screamed at it together. That is the entire point of a city. If you can’t afford to be there in person, you can still feel like you’re part of it.

Pablo Torre, the journalist, put it better than I can. He wrote, “James Dolan invited his friend Donald Trump to watch Game 3.” Then he said the obvious next thing, that in order to do that, they had to ban the parties for the fans who can’t afford to be inside.

One Knicks fan account just said it in three words. “He ruins everything.”

I keep reading those three words. He ruins everything. That’s not a policy critique. That’s a feeling a whole city has, and they’re not wrong about where it came from.

What a presidential night out costs a city.

When a president shows up, the city becomes a fortress. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Madison Square Garden is on what amounts to lockdown. There is a security perimeter of up to two blocks around the arena. There is a no-bag policy. There is TSA-style screening to get in. Fans were told to arrive two hours early just to make tipoff.

Two hours early. For a basketball game. In their own city.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani scrambled to add a watch party at Bryant Park, about a mile away, so people would have somewhere to go. Which is kind. It’s also a mile away. The whole charm of the thing was that it was right there, in the shadow of the building, close enough to feel the noise from inside.

And the timing makes it worse. Sunday night, six people were stabbed inside Penn Station, which sits directly underneath the Garden. One person was seriously hurt. A suspect was arrested. The city is already raw, already on edge, and into that walks a presidential visit that turns the whole neighborhood into a checkpoint.

“Cool, I guess.”

I want to be fair, because the room expects it of me. This is a basketball game, not a war. Nobody died because Trump wants to see the Knicks. Plenty of New Yorkers will be thrilled he’s there, and he was born in Queens and he’s a real Knicks fan, and that’s allowed.

Even the players are giving it a shrug. A reporter asked Knicks center Mitchell Robinson what he thought about Trump attending. His entire answer was, “Cool, I guess.”

That might be the most New York thing anyone said all week. Cool, I guess. Now let me through the metal detector so I can watch my team in the city I pay rent in.

Why I do this, and why I’m asking here.

I’m 19 years old. I run a nonprofit, Centered America, and I write this publication myself, without a newsroom behind me. I’m the one who reads the ESPN report and the NYPD press conference and the fan accounts and decides that a cancelled street party in front of an arena is actually a story worth telling, because of what it says about who this country is run for.

Here’s the thing about this one. A war gets covered. A scandal gets covered. But a city quietly losing its big night so a billionaire can sit courtside? That gets a few angry tweets and then it’s gone. Somebody has to write it down so it counts as something that happened.

That’s the job. And the job runs on you.

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The quiet part.

The watch party comes back for Game 4 on Wednesday. The NYPD already said so. Trump won’t be there Wednesday, so New York gets its party back the second he leaves.

Sit with that. The celebration is only dangerous, only impossible, only un-permittable, on the one night he personally shows up. The rest of the week, thousands of people in the street is fine. His presence is the thing that makes the people’s joy a security threat.

That’s the whole story in one sentence. The city’s happiness is allowed, right up until it’s inconvenient to one man, and then it isn’t.

I think about my mom watching me grow up in a place where you learned not to expect nice things to stay nice. You get a good day and you hold it tight because something always comes to take it. Tonight a whole city got that feeling at once. They had one perfect night coming, twenty-seven years in the making, and the message they got was that it belongs to them only when no one important wants it more.

It’s a basketball game. I know. But it’s also a small, clear picture of the deal. The party is yours until he decides it’s his.

If you do one thing with this, restack it. A story like this disappears fast, because it’s “just sports” and the cycle moves on by Tuesday. A restack puts it in front of people who felt that anger today and didn’t have the words for it. That’s the single most useful thing you can do, more than anything else, more than a subscription even. Just send it.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.