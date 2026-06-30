by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

This morning the Supreme Court closed the last door Donald Trump had left in the E. Jean Carroll case. A jury said he sexually abused her. He spent two years trying to make that finding disappear. Today the highest court in the country refused to help him, and not one justice, including the three he put on the bench, said a word in his defense.

The verdict stands. It is final. By the unanimous decision of a jury and now the silence of the Supreme Court, he is a man found liable for sexual abuse.

Let me be precise, because this case has a lot of moving parts and the details matter.

In 2023, a jury found that Trump sexually abused Carroll in a department store dressing room in the mid 1990s and then defamed her by calling her a liar. They awarded her 5 million dollars. The jury did not find that he raped her, which is what she had alleged, but they found sexual abuse and defamation. A second jury, in a separate defamation case, later ordered him to pay another 83.3 million. With interest, he owes her more than 100 million dollars.

He appealed the 5 million dollar verdict all the way up. Today the Supreme Court declined to hear it.

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What the court actually did.

I want to be careful here, because the honest version is strong enough without stretching it. The Supreme Court did not rule that Trump is a sexual abuser. It did something quieter. It declined to take his appeal in a brief order with no explanation, which is how the court turns away most cases. That leaves the jury’s verdict and the lower court’s ruling in place, permanently. He has no appeal left on this one.

His lawyers had argued the trial was unfair because the jury was allowed to hear from two other women who accused him of sexual assault, and because they were shown the Access Hollywood tape, the 2005 recording where he bragged about grabbing women. The justices were not interested. No dissent. Nothing from Gorsuch, nothing from Kavanaugh, nothing from Barrett.

What he said.

Trump did what he always does. He went on Truth Social, called it a “fake case,” said it was brought by “a woman I never met,” and promised to keep fighting what he calls lawfare. His legal team put out a statement calling it part of “the Carroll Hoaxes.”

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said the ruling “ends his quest to avoid accountability for his actions.”

She is right about the legal part. He has run out of road on this verdict. He already moved 5.5 million dollars into a court controlled account back in 2023, so Carroll will likely get paid relatively soon.

Now the part that should actually scare you.

Here is where it stops being a story about a verdict and becomes a story about power.

The man a jury found sexually abused her is now using the Justice Department to investigate her.

In May, it came out that Trump’s DOJ opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll. The focus, according to the reporting, is whether she committed perjury in the testimony she gave in the cases she won against him. Read that again slowly. She took him to court, a jury believed her, and he was found liable. The response from his administration was to point federal law enforcement at the woman who beat him.

That is not normal, and it is not a man accepting a verdict. It is a man with the most powerful office on earth turning it against a writer in her 80s because she told the truth about him and a jury agreed.

Why I am asking you here.

I am putting the ask right after that, because that is the part most coverage left out today, and it is the part that matters most.

When a government starts investigating the people who win cases against the president, the only thing standing between that and silence is someone writing it down where you can see it. That is the whole job.

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If the idea of a sexual abuse victim being investigated by her abuser’s own government bothers you, today is a good day to put something behind the work.

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I am 19.

I want to tell you why I cannot just file this one under politics and move on.

This is the president. Not a candidate, not a businessman, the sitting president of the United States, found by a jury to have sexually abused a woman, with the finding now locked in for good. When I was a kid, that sentence would have ended a career in an afternoon. Now it is a Monday. It scrolls past between a sports score and a weather alert, and by tomorrow most people will have forgotten it happened.

My mom raised me to believe that what you do to other people matters, that there is a line, and that crossing it costs you something. I still believe that. Today the country told me the line is optional if you win enough power first, and that if someone makes you answer for it, you can spend the rest of your life making them pay.

I am not going to pretend that does not get to me. It does.

The quiet part.

Everyone is going to frame today as a loss for Trump, one more in a string of Supreme Court losses this month. And it is a loss, in the narrow sense that he wanted the verdict erased and the court would not do it.

But look at the whole shape of it. The verdict stands and almost nothing changes. He is still president, he still owes money he can easily afford, and his Justice Department is still investigating the woman he was found to have abused. The finding became permanent today, and the man it describes runs the country anyway.

That is the part I need you to sit with. We have reached a place where a jury can find that the president sexually abused someone, the Supreme Court can let that finding stand forever, and the practical result is that the victim is the one facing a criminal investigation. The accountability arrived, fully and finally, and it landed on nothing.

E. Jean Carroll told her story in 2019. A jury believed her in 2023. The Supreme Court made it permanent in 2026. And the man at the center of it is more powerful today than he was on any of those dates.

One thing before you go.

If you read this far, the most useful thing you can do is restack this. Not subscribe, not comment, restack. The headline most people saw today is “Trump loses at the Supreme Court.” The part they did not see is that his DOJ is investigating the woman who won. A restack is what puts the second half in front of someone who only got the first.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.