Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
2h

He is a shame to the whole World, we all hate him.

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Janet Bergamo's avatar
Janet Bergamo
2h

When my debit card is verified, I’ll buy you that coffee!

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