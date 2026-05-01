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GREIW's avatar
GREIW
1h

Everything that doesn’t work the way tRump wants his lie’s, stealing, and cheating to work is unconstitutional! It’s interesting how everything worked just great for us until he came into politics. Now it’s unconstitutional and discriminatory against white people. These liars have committed treason. Treason is the only crime mentioned in our Constitution, and the consequences for treason are hanging or the firing squad!

We strongly advocate a process of eminent domain be implemented prior to their executions so they all know they died broke, which is exactly how they plan to leave America; according to Elon Musk! Musk rigged our election which put tRump in position so that all of this destruction could take place! We The People need to arrest All of these criminals then prosecute them as per our Constitution Article 2 Section 4!

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Sheila Dunlop's avatar
Sheila Dunlop
1h

Thank you, Sharad! Sharing now…

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