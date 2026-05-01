by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The president stood on the White House lawn this morning and told reporters that asking Congress to authorize a war is “totally unconstitutional.”

Those were the actual words. “No other country has ever done it. It’s never been, as you know, most people consider it totally unconstitutional.”

He said this on day 60 of a war he started without a vote. Sixty days, exactly. The number is not random. The 1973 War Powers Resolution gives a president sixty days. After that, the troops come home unless Congress signs off. Today was the day the law said he had to ask permission or stand down.

He chose a third option. He said the law was the problem.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. This is the kind of story I write every day, and I need readers in this room to keep doing it.

Every post needs something gentle before the ask.

Sixty days ago he sent American forces to bomb Iran. Six soldiers died in a drone strike in Kuwait inside a tin building the Pentagon called fortified. The Intercept put the total casualty count at nearly 750. Gas in California is over six dollars a gallon. The Strait of Hormuz is closed. The Senate has tried multiple times to force a War Powers vote and failed. Susan Collins, of all people, said yesterday that the sixty-day deadline “is not a suggestion; it is a requirement.”

Today, the man who started it called the requirement unconstitutional.

This is what I want to ask you for.

Today is May Day. The largest coordinated workers’ action in this country in years. More than three thousand five hundred events. Every state. The slogan is “no school, no work, no shopping.” The whole point is that the people who actually run the economy, the workers, can withhold their labor and their money from the people who profit off them.

We also got the data this week that CEO pay grew twenty times faster than worker wages last year. Average CEO compensation, $8.4 million. Real worker wages globally are down twelve percent since 2019. Broadcom’s CEO took home over two hundred million dollars by himself.

I’m 19 years old. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I write breaking news every single day. I source every quote, link every article, double check every number. There is no PAC behind this. No corporate money. No dark donors. Just one kid in St. Louis, Missouri trying to tell you the truth.

Today, of all days, I am asking you for something specific. Not because the work is more valuable today than it was yesterday. Because today is the day the country is being asked to think about where its money goes. About who profits when you spend, and who gets squeezed. The president’s sons just made an undisclosed amount of money off the war. A subscription to this Substack is $8 a month, or $50 a year. That money goes to me. It pays for the infrastructure that makes this work possible.

If you’ve been reading this for free for a while and the work has meant anything, today is the day. May Day. The workers’ day. Put a little money behind the labor that has been showing up in your inbox.

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The quiet part.

Here is what I keep thinking about.

A man who is the President of the United States stood on his front lawn today and explained, into the cameras, that the law restraining his power to wage war doesn’t apply to him because no other country obeys it.

I’m not always sure what the answer is anymore. The Senate has voted and lost. The courts have stayed quiet. The House Speaker barely held his caucus together this week. The press podium outside the West Wing is where you go now to hear the president explain why the things written down on paper don’t apply to him.

But somewhere in this country today, hundreds of thousands of people are walking out. Soldiers are still talking to reporters anonymously because they cannot live with the lies. Sharyn Alfonsi stood at a podium last night and said her bosses were asking “Is it good for business” instead of “Is it true.” Kathy Hochul is demanding the name of the ICE agent who shot a U.S. citizen in the face. Jamie Raskin opened a whistleblower investigation today into a politically motivated DOJ prosecution of a civil rights organization that has been around longer than I’ve been alive.

People are still pushing. Even on the day the president declared the Constitution itself a foreign idea.

Day 60. He said it out loud. We heard him.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad