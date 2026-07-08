by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The president of the United States stood in front of the world today and could not remember which country he is at war with.

I am not exaggerating for effect. At the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump told reporters that 111 missiles had been fired at the USS Abraham Lincoln by “the Islamic Republic of Japan.” He meant Iran. A few minutes later, sitting directly next to Volodymyr Zelensky, he asked the room if anyone had “a question for President Putin.” The reporters laughed. He was talking about a war where American service members are getting shot at right now.

And in between the mix-ups, he ended the ceasefire.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. Today was one of those days where everything happened at once, and I want you in the room for all of it

The ceasefire is over.

Asked whether the interim peace deal with Iran was dead, Trump said, “To me, I think it’s over.” He called Iran’s leaders “scum” and “sick people” and said he doesn’t want to deal with them anymore.

This came hours after the U.S. launched what Central Command called a “series of powerful strikes against Iran,” hitting more than 80 targets, and reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil in retaliation for attacks on commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has been hitting Gulf neighbors that host American bases. When Trump declared the ceasefire dead, S&P 500 futures dropped more than 1% and markets in Europe and Asia slumped while oil spiked.

A month ago they told us this war was winding down. Today the president said it out loud. It isn’t.

The Islamic Republic of Japan.

I want to sit with the gaffes for a second, because they are not funny to me.

Japan is a U.S. treaty ally with no role in this war. The man with sole authority over the American nuclear arsenal confused it with Iran while describing a missile barrage. Then he confused the president of Ukraine with the dictator invading Ukraine, to his face. <cite name=”m” index=”38-1”>When Trump asked Zelensky if he would go to Moscow for peace talks, Zelensky answered, “It’s difficult. There are lots of Ukrainian drones there.”</cite> A comedian turned wartime president had to carry the room while the American president lost the thread.

The commander in chief restarted a war and invented a country in the same hour. That is the sentence I keep coming back to.

Spain, Greenland, and the allies.

Trump also went after the alliance itself. “Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate. They don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, please, including visits,” he said. He ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to halt all trade with Spain, a NATO ally and a country the EU handles trade for, which means the order may not even be legal. Madrid said it was treating the remarks as business as usual, and Spain’s health minister posted, “What’s terrible is confusing diplomacy with bullying.”

He demanded Greenland again too. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen answered, “We are ready to defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory.” Read that twice. A NATO leader promising to defend NATO territory from the United States.

The lights are going out at home.

While all of this was happening abroad, the CEO of the largest utility in America told the Financial Times that blackouts could start next year. “We came very close, this past winter, to having to curtail power for about 400,000 customers on some of the coldest days of the year,” Exelon’s Calvin Butler said. “And it’s only getting worse.” AI data centers are eating the grid, and your bills are already up 17% in New Jersey, 16% in Maryland, and 13% in Pennsylvania.

And in Washington, crews are draining the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for the second time in three months. The administration blames vandals without releasing evidence, and it is rehiring the same company that already got a no-bid contract worth more than $14 million to seal the pool and paint it “American Flag-blue.”

Where the money in this room comes from.

That pool contract is $14 million of public money, twice, with no bids. This room runs on $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. I run a nonprofit called Centered America and I write this publication myself, on days like today when six stories break at once and every one of them needs to be checked before I say a word to you. If today’s post did anything for you, put fifty bucks behind it.

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One small piece of good news.

Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan was sentenced today for obstructing an ICE arrest. No prison. A $5,000 fine. The federal judge called her “an otherwise good person, upset by immigration policies in this country,” who “made a bad decision in the moment.” Prosecutors wanted her behind bars. The system, for one afternoon, declined.

The quiet part.

I am 19 years old, and here is what actually scared me today. Not the gaffes. Presidents misspeak.

It’s that nobody around him can do anything about it. He declared a ceasefire dead, ordered trade with an ally cut off, and threatened Danish territory in a single press conference, and the Secretary General of NATO sat next to him and praised him through all of it. The people whose job is to keep the world from tipping over have decided that managing one man’s moods is the job now. The confusion is a health question. The flattery around the confusion is the crisis.

One thing before you go.

If you read this far, restack this post. Not subscribe, restack. It puts today in front of people who only saw the Japan clip as a joke, and on Substack it is the single thing that grows this room. It costs you nothing.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.