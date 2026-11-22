by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Democrats are preparing to investigate the Trump administration when they take control of Congress in January.

And now Trump has issued an order that could make getting answers a whole lot harder.

On Friday, the president directed federal contractors and subcontractors to notify the White House and the relevant federal agency when Congress asks about their work with the administration.

Those companies must also follow instructions to withhold communications that the White House or agency decides are protected by executive privilege.

If they don’t comply, the order tells agencies to consider penalties, including canceling contracts or suspending companies from future federal work.

So let’s make sure we understand what that means.

A company doing business with the federal government could receive questions from Congress about that work. Before responding, it has to notify the White House. And if the administration says certain communications are privileged, the company is instructed to withhold them.

The order does not ban contractors from speaking to Congress altogether. It also does not prove that a particular company has hidden wrongdoing. But it gives the administration another way to contest what Congress can see.

And I have a real problem with that.

Democrats have made government contracts one of their planned investigative priorities. According to the Associated Press, that includes scrutiny of federal money flowing to companies connected to Trump’s family.

These are public contracts. This is taxpayer money. And Congress has a responsibility to ask how that money is being spent.

The White House says the order protects executive privilege and prevents congressional overreach. Presidents have claimed executive privilege before, and some confidential communications do receive legal protection. But those claims are not unlimited, and disputes over them can turn into lengthy court fights.

That’s what worries me.

Even if an investigation eventually gets the information it needs, how much time could be lost fighting for it? How many companies will decide it’s safer to keep their heads down when their federal contracts could be on the line?

Earlier this month, the White House also told executive agencies to obtain approval before their employees agree to testify before Congress, according to Axios.

Taken together, these moves tell me the administration is preparing for a fight over oversight. Congress needs to be ready for that fight too.

I don’t care which party is in charge. If our government is spending our money, the people we elected to oversee it need the ability to ask questions and get answers.

Why I’m asking

I started Sharad’s Room because I believe people deserve to understand what their government is doing and why it matters to their lives.

Stories like this take time to find, research, and explain. Between college, work, preparing for fatherhood, and helping run Centered America, I’m doing my best to keep showing up and sharing what I learn with you.

Sharad’s Room is free, and it’s staying free. But if this reporting matters to you and you’re in a position to help, would you consider making a small contribution to support me personally?

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These are personal contributions to me, not donations to Centered America.

And please don’t feel any pressure. Reading, sharing, restacking, or leaving a comment helps more than you probably realize. I’m grateful you’re here.

Accountability cannot depend on the White House deciding it is comfortable with the investigation.

I’ll be watching what happens when the new Congress takes office and whether lawmakers are willing to push back.

If you think more people should know about this order, please share or restack this post. Sharad’s Room is free, and you can subscribe to follow along as I continue covering it.



Thank you for reading,

Sharad

Sources