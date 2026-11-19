by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I keep thinking about the children.

Children taken from occupied parts of Ukraine and sent to Russia. Families who may still be searching for answers. A war that has destroyed homes and torn people apart for more than four years.

And then I look at what our president chose to say while sitting beside Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump met with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on Thursday. After their meeting, the three leaders released what they called a “peace declaration.”

It did not mention Ukraine.

It did, however, take aim at the international court that issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

I’m sorry, but that matters. It matters who gets discussed when powerful men sit down to talk about peace, and it matters who gets left out.

The court and the children

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the alleged unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

The court’s judges said there were reasonable grounds to believe Putin bears responsibility for those alleged war crimes. An arrest warrant is not a conviction, and Putin has not stood trial on those allegations.

Still, the warrant exists for a reason. It concerns children and whether they were unlawfully removed from their homes.

During Thursday’s meeting, Trump called the court “out of control.” The declaration from the three leaders said the court and similar bodies should not abuse their jurisdiction and emphasized the importance of immunity for state officials.

Putin was sitting right there.

The declaration does not cancel his arrest warrant or change international law. But it puts the president of the United States alongside Putin and Xi in publicly challenging a court that is pursuing Putin.

I find that deeply disturbing.

What was actually agreed to?

Trump, Putin and Xi met in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of an international summit. It was their first three-way meeting as leaders.

Their declaration included broad commitments to discuss nuclear risks, pursue United Nations reform and increase the supply of petroleum products.

On nuclear weapons, the leaders affirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. I agree with that. I want every country with nuclear weapons to take the danger seriously.

But the declaration did not set out a timeline or specific targets for reducing their arsenals.

And while the statement did not mention Ukraine, that does not mean Ukraine never came up. Trump said the war would be discussed, and Putin said he discussed it with Trump and Xi. What came out of those private conversations remains much less clear.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not at the three-way meeting. European allies were not at the table either.

I understand why leaders need to speak with adversaries. If talking can prevent a wider war or bring an end to the killing, they should talk.

But the people whose lives and homes are at stake deserve a voice in what happens next. Peace cannot just be something powerful leaders announce for a photograph while everyone else waits to learn what was decided about them.

Why I am asking here

I wanted to take the time to explain what the declaration actually says, what it leaves out, and why the court’s warrant matters. These details are easy to lose when a huge summit becomes a few photos and a headline.

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The quiet part

A declaration about peace should give us something to understand about the people living through war.

Instead, this one offers broad promises and a warning to an international court. It says nothing in its text about the country Putin invaded or the children at the center of the warrant against him.

That does not mean diplomacy is pointless. It means we should pay close attention to what our leaders are willing to say in public, what they are willing to demand, and whose rights they are prepared to defend.

I don’t want Americans to become so used to watching Trump stand beside Putin that we stop asking those questions.

If this story matters to you, please restack it or share it with someone who might have missed what happened at the summit.

Thank you for being in this room.

- Sharad

Sources