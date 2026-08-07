by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

This post reflects reporting and public records available as of August 7, 2026.

Nearly half a million square miles of protected Pacific waters were opened to commercial fishing by a June 11 proclamation.

Three marine national monuments. Waters that were protected. A June 11 presidential proclamation changed that.

The White House calls it “restoring” access for American commercial fishing fleets. NOAA says it unlocks economic opportunity.

But there is something about the language that makes my stomach turn.

You do not restore access to a place by pretending it was not protected for a reason.

These are marine national monuments. The word monument usually makes people think of stone buildings in Washington. In the Pacific, it means immense stretches of ocean, living ecosystems, and places that were supposed to be kept from industrial pressure.

Commercial fleets can enter these waters.

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Half a million square miles.

Independent reporting says the waters affected span roughly half a million square miles.

Try to picture that for a second. It is hard. That is the problem with a number that large. It can start to feel like empty blue space on a map.

It is not empty.

It is protected Pacific ocean. It was set aside as marine national monuments. The administration’s proclamation opens three of those monuments to commercial fishing.

The White House says the move serves American fishing fleets. NOAA’s announcement frames it as restoring commercial fishing access and unlocking economic benefits.

Those are the official words. They are not a response to the ecological question.

The question is what happens when commercial fishing enters waters that were protected from it.

Reporting on the decision has raised ecological concerns. That is not a side issue. It is the entire reason protection existed in the first place.

What “access” means.

There is a very Washington way of talking about this. A place is protected, and then somebody calls commercial access a freedom. Somebody calls industrial activity an opportunity. Somebody calls the reversal a restoration.

Meanwhile, the ocean does not get a press office.

The Pacific does not get to vote on the people who decided its protections were negotiable.

I know that can sound sentimental. I do not care. There are places in this country and in this world that should not have to prove their value in dollars before we decide not to tear into them.

The Pacific is one of them.

A commercial fleet is not a moral failure. People fish for a living. But the administration is not simply helping fishermen find dinner. It is opening designated protected waters to commercial fishing, and it is doing so across an area measured in hundreds of thousands of square miles.

We should be able to say both things at once. Fishing communities matter. Protected ocean matters too.

The part I keep thinking about.

I grew up in a hard situation. I learned early that when someone says they are taking something from you because there is no other choice, you should ask who decided there was no other choice.

Nobody has shown us that opening protected marine monuments was unavoidable.

The administration made a choice. It chose commercial access over the existing protections. It chose the language of “unlocking” economic benefit, even as reporting raises concerns about what this could mean for the ecosystems inside those waters.

That is not nature taking its course. That is a policy decision with a signature at the bottom.

And it is frustrating because the people who will feel this first are not sitting in the room where the proclamation was signed. The ocean will absorb it. The species in those waters will absorb it. The consequences may come slowly enough that the officials who made this choice will be gone by the time the bill arrives.

Why this deserves attention.

There is no viral video of half a million square miles of ocean being opened up. There is no one image that can hold the scale of it. That makes stories like this easy to bury under whatever outrage is louder that day.

This room is one place where I refuse to treat it as small just because it happened far away.

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The quiet part.

The quiet part is that the administration is asking us to see protection as wasted space.

That is what “restoring access” means here. It means the protected status of these waters is being treated as a barrier to commercial use, not a promise we made to keep something alive.

Maybe that promise was always fragile. Maybe a designation on a map was never enough to protect a place when a president wanted to reverse it.

But we should at least be honest about what happened on June 11.

Three Pacific marine national monuments were opened to commercial fishing. Roughly half a million square miles of protected water have less protection than they did before.

Please restack this if you can. It is the best way to make sure this reaches people beyond this room, especially because the ocean cannot tell us itself what was taken from it.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

Sources: White House proclamation, NOAA announcement, independent reporting on the Pacific impact