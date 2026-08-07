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Deirdre Mooney's avatar
Deirdre Mooney
6h

So wrong of Trump

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Shelly Heideman's avatar
Shelly Heideman
11h

Again it’s all about money and greed. Trump probably gets something out of it too🤬

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