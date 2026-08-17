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Lazlo's avatar
Lazlo
3h

AFTER BLANCHE SWORE IT WAS DEAD! I cannot believe how much they lie, lie, lie. On top of that, it appears that all republicans believe the trash that comes out of their mouths.

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Betty Pasternak's avatar
Betty Pasternak
3h

This is interesting but not surprising. Trump is once again crossing a line because he wants to & for some reason can. The public was told that the illegal & unfair immunity applied only to tax documents of the past, not future. Even that is despicable. He should be paying what he owes like the rest of this. Or have his wages garnished. So did they lie about the tax immunity document? Or is Trump & the DOJ just telling the IRS to ignore the laws forevermore where he is concerned. Sorry to the IRS workers who have to deal with this cheating scammer. This agreement was not meant to apply to any future audits, or scrutiny by the IRS. I hope they hold their ground or go to court. No one should have to perform illegal acts for the President.

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