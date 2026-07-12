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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
2d

None of this horror was necessary - it all begin with Trump's ego. And he doesn't know anything about war, diplomacy, or how to stop it. He doesn't know how to be a president, and he has never been a leader of anything. All he knows is corruption, and all he does is lie and threaten.

Trump even promised the Iranian protestors that he "had their back," and those people believed him. Then he did nothing while 12,000 protestors were gunned down in the streets. He killed the entire reigning family along with 170 little school girls; not to mention he is responsible for the death of 13 American soldiers and probably more whose numbers have been hidden from us. Can you blame Iran for wanting revenge?

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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
2d

At least Trump's warning was sacrilegious. By the way, once he is dead, he can no longer issue orders to the military, the new President must.

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