by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The president of the United States has written down instructions for what the military should do if he is assassinated.

He told us himself. Just before midnight on Friday, Trump posted that a thousand missiles “are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran,” with thousands more to follow if Iran acts on its threat to kill him. He said orders have already been given. He said the military is ready, for a one year period, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran. He signed the post “PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!”

I have read that post maybe ten times now. A standing plan to level a country of 90 million people, triggered by one man’s death, announced on social media on a Friday night.

Hours later, Iran answered.

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The son nobody has seen.

Iran has a new Supreme Leader. His name is Mojtaba Khamenei. He is 56 years old, and he took over in March after a U.S.-Israeli strike on February 28 killed his father, Ali Khamenei, who was 86.

Here is the strange part. Nobody has seen him since the war began. He was reportedly wounded in the same strike that killed his father, and sources say his face was disfigured. He did not appear at a single public event during his father’s weeklong funeral, which moved through five cities in Iran and Iraq. Mourners carried banners in English calling for Trump and Netanyahu to be killed.

On Saturday, after the burial in Mashhad, a written statement went out in his name. It said revenge “is the demand of our nation and must certainly be carried out.” It said this does not depend on whether he personally survives. It said Iran has compiled a list of the individuals to be targeted, with names documented from the highest ranks to the lowest.

Israel recently passed the U.S. intelligence suggesting Iranian officials discussed assassinating Trump. I want to be careful here, because two American officials told reporters there is no evidence of one specific, unified plot. What exists, they said, is a persistent, fragmented conversation among Iranian figures about doing it. That is not nothing. It is also not a confirmed plan, and anyone telling you otherwise is guessing.

But Trump believes it enough that he changed planes.

The plane swap.

On July 8, flying home from the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump did not take the new Air Force One, the $400 million jet Qatar gave him. He took the old one. The New York Times reported the Secret Service recommended the switch because the new plane lacks certain security and countermeasure technology. Turkey shares a border with Iran. Trump publicly claimed he flew the old plane “for old time’s sake.”

Four days later, on Friday night, federal agents started knocking on the doors of the reporters who wrote that story.

The knock on the door.

Julian Barnes. Eric Lipton. Tyler Pager. Eric Schmitt. Four New York Times journalists, subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan on Wednesday about their sources. Some of the subpoenas were hand-delivered by federal agents at their homes, at night.

The subpoenas came from Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, who Trump just nominated to run national intelligence. The Times’ top lawyer, David McCraw, said the sight of federal agents on reporters’ doorsteps “should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution.”

I want to sit with the sequence, because the sequence is the story. Reporters found out the president’s new plane can’t fully protect him from the country threatening to kill him. They published it. The government’s response was not to fix the plane. It was to send agents to their houses.

This is why I’m asking here, in the middle. What I do is small compared to the New York Times, but it runs on the same idea, that somebody reports what powerful people don’t want reported, and readers keep them standing. Nobody is going to knock on my door with a subpoena for writing this. But the only reason I can write it at all is the people in this room. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. If agents at journalists’ doors on a Friday night bothers you, this is the moment to put something behind that.

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Saturday made it worse.

While all of this was happening, Iran fired on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, a Cyprus-flagged container ship called the GFS Galaxy. A civilian crew member is missing. The ship caught fire and can’t move. Iran then declared the strait closed until further notice. The U.S. had demanded, 48 hours earlier, that Iran publicly guarantee safe passage. Instead of a guarantee, Iran shot a ship.

At 7:15 p.m. Saturday, CENTCOM launched the third round of American strikes on Iran this week. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted eight words: “Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay.”

What this is, actually.

I keep thinking about how I’m supposed to plan anything, school, Centered America, my life, when the two men running this conflict have both now publicly described what happens after the other one dies. One has a target list. The other has standing orders to erase a country.

The quiet part.

Strip everything else away and here is what happened this week. The president believes a foreign government may try to kill him. He responded by pre-authorizing the destruction of that country and telling the world about it in a midnight post. And when four reporters revealed a piece of how scared he actually is, his Justice Department went after them at their homes.

The threats against Trump are real enough to take seriously. The response to those threats is aimed at us. The missiles point at Iran. The subpoenas point at the press. Both came from the same White House in the same week, and I think the second one tells you more about where this is going than the first.

One thing before you go. If you read this far, restack this post. Not subscribe, not comment, restack. It puts this in front of people who have never heard of this room, and on Substack that is the single thing that grows it. It costs you nothing and it helps more than anything I could sell you.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.