Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wanda's avatar
Wanda
1d

Bullshit!! I hate the entire regime so much!!

Reply
Share
7catsdancing's avatar
7catsdancing
19h

Thank you for your analysis of this unconscionable situation. Boomer activist from the 1960s offering you a paid subscription to support & encourage you & any Gen Z activists operating. My version of activism now. Fight on, please.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture