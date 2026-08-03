by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Late Sunday night, hours before the vote that decides whether Todd Blanche becomes attorney general of the United States, the Justice Department released two documents.

By Monday morning, the two Republican senators blocking his confirmation announced they were satisfied. They called what they got a “binding written order.” They said the $1.776 billion fund built to pay Trump’s allies was legally dead. They said the tax immunity Trump’s own government handed him was now contained.

Here is the problem. The actual settlement that created all of it has not been modified. CBS News confirmed it in one sentence: the written settlement reached with Trump and his lawyers has not been changed.

The senators got memos. Trump kept the deal.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. This post is about people accepting paper instead of proof, and I want as many people as possible in this room reading the proof.

The deal underneath the deal.

Quick history, because this settlement is one of the strangest legal documents in American history.

Trump sued the IRS for $10 billion over the leak of his tax records. A former IRS contractor already went to prison for five years for that leak. But instead of the case going to trial, Trump’s own Justice Department, run by his own former personal lawyer, settled the lawsuit with him this May.

The settlement gave Trump, Don Jr., Eric, and the Trump Organization immunity from IRS audits. The New York Times has reported that immunity could spare Trump a $100 million tax penalty. You have to pay your back taxes. He does not.

The same settlement created the “anti-weaponization fund.” Nearly $1.8 billion in taxpayer money to compensate people who claim the government was weaponized against them. Watchdogs and lawmakers warned from day one that this was a slush fund for Trump allies, including people who attacked the Capitol on January 6.

The federal judge who presided over the lawsuit, Kathleen Williams, ripped the whole arrangement apart last month. She concluded the settlement amounted to an effort to “manipulate the judicial process.” A president sued a government he personally controls, and that government paid him in immunity.

That is the deal Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis said they could not live with.

The sentence that gives it away.

Cornyn himself read the key line out loud at Blanche’s confirmation hearing. The settlement says it “may be modified only with the written agreement of the Parties.”

The Parties. That means Trump. Don Jr. Eric. The Trump Organization.

Sunday’s documents contain none of their signatures. Not one. Which means under the settlement’s own terms, nothing about Trump’s protections actually changed. What changed is the Justice Department’s stated interpretation of the deal. An interpretation is not a contract. It can be reinterpreted next month by the same man who wrote it.

The fund rescission has the same hole in it. Blanche rescinded the order that created the fund. He did not touch the settlement provision that gives the attorney general the power to create it. As long as that settlement stands, the fund can be reborn with one signature. Blanche’s, if he’s confirmed. Anyone’s.

Tillis knew this. On Saturday, after Trump threatened to keep Blanche as acting AG and stand up the fund anyway if the holdouts didn’t fold, Tillis posted that Trump “clearly intends to resurrect the payout pot for punks.”

He said that Saturday. He announced he was voting yes on Monday.

Trump told you himself.

On Monday, reporters asked Trump whether he signed off on killing the fund. His answer, on camera: “I understand there’s been a sign-off, but I don’t know what they agreed to.”

He doesn’t know what they agreed to. He doesn’t need to. His signature was never required because his deal was never touched.

He also defended the fund itself, saying it could have given people who felt targeted by the government “some solace.” He is not pretending it’s dead. He is not even pretending very hard that anything happened at all.

What this is, actually.

I’m 19. I file taxes on a nonprofit budget that would not cover the catering at Mar-a-Lago. My mom has paid taxes her whole life, through every hard year we had, because that is what you do. Nobody ever offered her immunity. Nobody ever built her a fund.

The president of the United States sued his own government, settled with himself, walked away with protection worth a reported $100 million, and when two senators from his own party finally objected, the resolution was a stack of unsigned paper released in the dark before a vote.

Cornyn and Tillis are both leaving the Senate. This was their last real leverage over this Justice Department. They spent it on memos.

Reporting like this is the whole reason this Substack exists. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. Trump’s audit immunity is reportedly worth $100 million. Fifty dollars, put behind someone reading the fine print, is how the other side of that fight gets funded.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack →

The quiet part.

The disturbing thing is not that the documents are weak. It’s that everyone involved appears to know they are weak.

Cornyn read the modification clause out loud at the hearing. Tillis accused Trump of planning to resurrect the fund two days before voting to confirm the man who would resurrect it. Trump said out loud that he doesn’t know what was agreed to. Nobody in this story is confused. The paper was never meant to change anything. It was meant to give two retiring senators a way to say yes.

The vote is Tuesday. The settlement stands. The clock on that fund is not stopped. It is paused, by a man asking the Senate for a promotion.

If this post landed with you, the single most useful thing you can do is restack it. Not subscribe, restack. It puts this in front of readers who have never seen the fine print on this deal, and on Substack, restacks are what actually grow the room. It costs nothing and it matters more than anything I could sell you.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.