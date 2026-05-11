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Milret2's avatar
Milret2
5h

I would up grade if I could. I am trapped in an old folks home with an IPad and an IPhone to keep me communing with the world but I have NO way of accessing money of any sort. The next time my wife visits me in person I will try to persuade her to help me get a fifty dollar seat in your internet facility.

You are doing an excellent job of educating folks around here about America’s situation. Hang in there ( I do quite a lot of hanging in there … probably just part of my mental illness;-) and keep reporting and sharing. You are an excellent writer and your articles are clear and on point.

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walliCe Stephanie johnsen's avatar
walliCe Stephanie johnsen
4h

I love your comments but I live on $35 a mo

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