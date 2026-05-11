by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I want to tell you exactly what the president of the United States said on Sunday afternoon, while most of the country was eating Mother’s Day brunch.

He said Republicans will have an “Election Integrity Army in every single State” in November. He said it will be “much bigger and stronger” than what he had in 2024. He said the Democrats are “totally unhinged” and that he will not allow them to “threaten the integrity” of the election.

Read that back to yourself. An army. In every state. For the midterms.

I know what he’s claiming this is. He’s claiming this is poll watchers and lawyers and observers, the boring infrastructure of the Republican National Committee’s election operation, which has been quietly suing states and stationing volunteers at precincts for years. That’s the polite reading. That’s the reading the Sunday morning shows are going to give it on his behalf if anyone bothers to push back, which they probably won’t.

I want to read it the other way for a minute.

Before I go any further, I want to ask you something. The room has been growing. Slowly, steadily, one person at a time, mostly because someone forwarded a post to a friend who forwarded it to a friend who finally decided to subscribe. That is how this works. That is how it has always worked. If you have been here for a while and have not paid yet, I want to ask you, today, before I tell you the rest of this story, to become a paid subscriber.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack!→

I’ll come back to why in a second.

What he’s already done.

Six weeks ago, Trump signed an executive order directing the United States Postal Service to refuse to deliver mail ballots to anyone not on an approved state list. He directed the Department of Homeland Security to build “citizenship lists” from federal databases and hand them to state election officials. He gave Pam Bondi the authority to investigate and prosecute local officials who distribute ballots his administration considers ineligible.

Eight states automatically mail every registered voter a ballot. California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Washington, plus DC. Those states are now in court with the federal government. Maine’s secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, said her state is “not going to obey in advance.” Oregon’s Tobias Read said, “Then we’re opting out. No, thank you. It’s not realistic and it’s not legal.”

That was March 31. That was the executive order. That was already a remarkable thing to do to a presidential election.

The “army” announcement is what comes after that.

What an army actually means.

A poll watcher does not call himself an army. The RNC’s permanent election integrity department does not call itself an army. Eric Holder is not running an army for Chuck Schumer. He is running a “task force,” which is the word grown people use when they mean lawyers and organizers and field operations.

Trump used the word army.

He used it on purpose. He uses every word on purpose. He understands, better than almost anybody in American politics, how language sets a baseline. If he calls something an army for six months, then when it shows up at a polling place in Wisconsin in November dressed in tactical gear and wraparound sunglasses, the voters in that line are going to feel exactly what he wanted them to feel. The official word will be that they’re poll watchers. The actual feeling will be that they’re soldiers.

That is the entire point of saying it the way he said it.

The people who run elections at the local level, the volunteers and the retirees and the moms who show up at six in the morning to set up the tables, are not equipped for that. They are not trained for that. They are not paid enough to be threatened for that. The people who show up to vote, especially in the precincts the Trump operation thinks are too Black or too brown or too young or too anything to be trusted, are going to feel it in the parking lot before they even get inside.

That is voter suppression in plain English. It is voter suppression that does not need to actually arrest anybody to work. It just needs to be promised, loudly, for six months. The promise does the suppression.

The other half of the picture.

I keep thinking about something he said in an interview with NBC in February. He said he would only accept the results of the midterms if he thought they were “honest.” He said it casually, the way he says most things, in the middle of a longer answer about something else. Nobody really pushed.

That is the doctrine. He has now said it on the record, in different language, at least four times. He will accept the result if it goes his way. He will not accept it if it doesn’t. He is currently building the infrastructure, by executive order and by Truth Social post, to declare any result he doesn’t like fraudulent before the polls close.

The Postal Service piece is about controlling who gets a ballot. The army piece is about controlling who feels safe enough to cast one. The “honest” piece is about controlling whether the count gets recognized when it’s over. Those are three pieces of the same machine, built by the same hands, announced in the same year.

He is telling you what he is going to do. He has been telling you for a year. The only question is whether the country is going to take him at his word this time or wait until November and act surprised again.

Why I’m asking again.

I’m 19. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I have been doing this work for over a year. I have also written about a lot of things in this room. I have written about a missing pilot in Iran and the soldiers who broke their silence about Kuwait and Pam Bondi finally being forced to answer for the Epstein files and a text message Marjorie Taylor Greene says she cannot release without going to jail.

This kind of work runs on paid subscriptions. That’s it. No PAC. No corporate sponsor. No dark donor. Just the people in this room who decided fifty bucks a year was worth it.

A subscription is eight dollars a month or fifty a year. That is what keeps me reporting. That is what pays for the infrastructure.

If you want me to keep writing about this army between now and November, I am asking you, sincerely, to put fifty bucks behind that.

Become a paid subscriber →

The quiet part.

I want to leave you with something Schumer said last month when he announced his own task force.

He said, “Trump and Republicans are testing how far they can go to undermine free and fair elections because they can’t win on a level playing field.”

Schumer was talking about the Postal Service order when he said it. He was talking about the SAVE Act, which would force millions of Americans to show a passport or birth certificate to register, which most working-class people in this country don’t have sitting in a drawer. He was talking about the redistricting fights in Texas and Missouri and North Carolina and Virginia. He was talking about ICE agents being deployed to polling places, which is a thing that happened in 2024 and which most people have already forgotten happened.

That was before the army announcement.

Trump is testing how far he can go. Nobody, so far, has told him no. The courts are slow. The Senate is split. The House Republican majority is too busy fighting itself to fight him. The press is exhausted. The country is exhausted. And he knows it.

The thing about a tripwire is that you find out it’s there by stepping on it. The thing about a doctrine is that you find out what it means when you watch somebody act on it. He has spent the last twelve months telling you what he plans to do in November. He just announced the army that’s going to do it.

I’m not going to pretend I know how this ends. I’m 19. I have never lived through a midterm election where the sitting president openly threatened to refuse the results. Nobody alive has lived through that, actually. Not since 1876, and I’d have to look up what happened then before I told you, which is not a great sign.

What I know is that the difference between a country that survives this and a country that doesn’t is whether ordinary people are paying attention while it’s happening. Not after. Not in the post-mortem. Now.

That’s why I’m in this room. That’s why I’m asking you to stay in it with me.

Thank you for being here.

— Sharad

Buy me a coffee

*A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.*

Sources: