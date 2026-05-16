by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Donald Trump bought between one million and five million dollars in Nvidia stock on February 10th.

A week later, his Commerce Department officially approved the sale of Nvidia chips to China.

I want you to read that twice.

He bought the stock. His own administration approved the deal that moved the stock. The disclosure was filed with the Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday, and the numbers in it are the kind that make you go quiet at your desk for a minute and just look at the wall.

In the first three months of 2026, the president of the United States made 3,600 individual stock trades. Hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions. The stocks he bought were not random. He bought Nvidia before the chip deal. He bought Palantir before he tweeted the ticker symbol to eight million followers. He bought Axon, the Taser company, in the same month ICE announced a $220 million Taser contract. He bought defense stocks while a war with Iran was making defense stocks go up.

The White House response, in full, from spokesman David Ingle: “There are no conflicts of interest.”

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. I’m going to ask you for something at the end of this post and I want you to actually understand why.

The Nvidia trade.

The Nvidia purchase is the one I cannot stop thinking about.

On February 10th, Trump bought somewhere between one and five million dollars worth of Nvidia shares. The exact amount is hidden inside the disclosure bracket system, which is how this kind of thing works in Washington. You don’t have to tell anyone the real number. You just have to pick a range.

Days later, the Commerce Department cleared select Nvidia chips for sale to Chinese firms. The stock moved on the news. Anybody who bought before the announcement made money. Anybody who didn’t, didn’t.

Trump bought before the announcement.

He had also purchased between $500,000 and $1 million in Nvidia a few weeks earlier, right before the initial Commerce review. By the time Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was added at the last minute to Trump’s traveling delegation in Beijing this week, Trump was already a major shareholder in the company whose CEO was sitting on his plane.

This is the part where, in a different country, in a different decade, somebody would already be in handcuffs.

The Palantir trade.

Trump bought between $247,000 and $630,000 worth of Palantir stock during the same three months.

Palantir is the AI company doing the actual work of his immigration crackdown. They have ICE contracts. They have surveillance contracts. They are one of the single biggest beneficiaries of the deportation machine the administration is building.

Weeks after he bought the stock, he went on Truth Social and posted the ticker. PLTR. The stock jumped.

He owned the stock when he posted about the stock. He is the president. The disclosure says he did this. The disclosure was filed by his own office.

The Axon trade.

In February, Trump bought stock in Axon, the company that makes Tasers and police body cameras.

Three weeks later, NOTUS reported ICE was about to spend $220 million on roughly 17,800 new Tasers from Axon over five years. They had already spent $2.2 million on Axon body cameras in January. The president owned stock in a company that was about to receive one of the biggest law enforcement contracts of the year, from his own administration, for use in the immigration crackdown he was personally directing.

The disclosures show this. They are not allegations. They are filings. They went to the federal ethics office because the law says they have to.

What the law actually says.

Past presidents divested. Carter put his peanut farm in a blind trust. Reagan, the Bushes, Clinton, Obama, all of them moved their assets into independent management so that the question of whether a presidential decision benefited them personally would never even be askable.

Trump did not do that. The Trump Organization told CNBC his holdings are “managed through discretionary accounts overseen by independent financial institutions” and that “neither Trump nor his family directly controls specific trades.” White House spokesman David Ingle said the assets are “in a trust managed by his children.”

That is not a blind trust. A blind trust is run by a stranger with no contact with you. Don Jr. is not a stranger. Eric is not a stranger.

There is one detail in the CNBC reporting nobody is talking about enough. Some trades on the disclosure are marked “unsolicited.” The Office of Government Ethics has not explained what that means. CNBC asked for clarification and OGE did not respond. So we know there is a label on some of these trades and we do not know what it means. Neither does anyone else right now.

Why I am asking, here, in the middle of this post.

I am putting the ask here, not at the bottom, because where you put it matters when the story is this big.

This is not a partisan story. This is a story about whether the person running the country is also one of his biggest contractors. About whether the man approving chip exports owns the chip company. About whether the man directing ICE owns the company ICE is paying.

A paid subscription to this Substack is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

Trump bought somewhere between $1 million and $5 million in a single stock on a single day. $50 is that bet divided by twenty thousand. One of those numbers exists to make him richer. The other exists to make sure someone is writing it down.

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If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

I appreciate you. Sincerely. Thank you for thinking about it.

The 3,600 number.

I keep coming back to that number.

The president of the United States made 3,600 individual financial trades in three months. That is more than thirty trades per day, every single day, including weekends. That is not a man with a passive trust. That is not a man whose children are making decisions without telling him. That is an active, daily, hour-by-hour stake in dozens of companies his administration directly regulates.

Even the people whose job it is to defend him are quoted in the reporting saying things like, “All of this raises questions that you’d rather not raise as a president.” That is from a market analyst, not a Democratic senator. Someone trying to be neutral. Even he could not pretend this was normal.

The Office of Government Ethics released the documents. They did the math. Hundreds of millions of dollars. 3,600 trades. AI stocks. Defense stocks. Government contractors. Immigration enforcement vendors. And the White House response was “no conflicts of interest,” and then they got on Air Force One to Beijing with the CEO of one of the companies he owned.

The quiet part.

I am 19 years old and I run a nonprofit, and one of the things I have learned this year is that you can stare at corruption so plain and so documented that it does not even need an investigation, and the country will still find a way to move on by the end of the week.

The thing that scares me most is not that he did it. He has been doing things like this for forty years. The thing that scares me is the shrug. The disclosure was filed, the reporting came out, the experts said the obvious thing, and by Monday it will be off the front page. Crowded out by the next thing. Which will be worse. Which will also get shrugged at.

There is no Republican in the Senate who is going to subpoena these trading records. There is no Attorney General who is going to investigate them. The Attorney General is now Todd Blanche, who was Trump’s personal defense lawyer the last time he was a criminal defendant. The system that is supposed to look at this has been carefully, methodically, made incapable of looking at this.

That is what the corruption is for. Not the money. The money is almost incidental. The point is that he can do this, openly, on a public disclosure form, and nothing happens.

The president of the United States is trading stock in companies his own government regulates. He bought Nvidia before his Commerce Department helped Nvidia. He bought Palantir before he promoted Palantir. He bought Axon before ICE paid Axon. He will do it again next quarter, and the quarter after that, and the disclosures will be filed, and the headlines will run for a day, and nothing will happen.

That is not a scandal anymore. A scandal is a thing the system reacts to. This is just how it works now.

One last thing.

If this post did anything for you, the single most useful thing you can do is restack it. Restacks are what actually move the needle on this platform. They put posts in front of people who have never heard of me, who are not subscribed, who need to read this and do not know it exists yet. A subscription helps me. A restack helps the reporting. Both matter. The second one is free.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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