Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Howe's avatar
Robin Howe
10h

He could go around murdering people on the street and nobody would do anything and I’m sure no one’s going to do anything about this

Reply
Share
1 reply
Cat Wilson RN's avatar
Cat Wilson RN
10h

Just another crime he’s done and nothing will ever happen! We need to just open the doors of every prison because there is no law and order anymore. Why should there be consequences for only the poor who can’t pay for hundreds of lawyers? While that s.o.b. crimes every day right in front of us, along with his family and cabinet of felons, yet NOTHING ever happens?

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture