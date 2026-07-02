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Terri Seagull's avatar
Terri Seagull
10m

Not only is there a fertilizer shortage, for those products that are able to grow, we won’t have many hands to harvest. Not all can be harvested with machinery. Thank you Mr. 🍊🍊

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
3m

trump is doing this on purpose, they don't care what American peasants eat sleep or anything, you are little people that just don't matter. His new motto is I could not care less what Americans feel like, it's not on my mind.

U.S.A.I.D. Cuts Killed People. That’s the Truth.

Elon Musk is newly minted as humanity’s first trillionaire, but the world’s richest man seems grumpy. And he definitely is not a fan of mine. I got on his nerves for pushing back at his claims that his demolition of the United States Agency for International Development last year did not cost lives. The fracas began after Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, said that Musk had “possibly sentenced to death” a large number of children, and Musk retorted that it was “time to sue this liar.”

Fuck the little people, we own you!

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