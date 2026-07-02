by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

On Monday afternoon, the president of the United States declared a national emergency over America’s food supply, and it barely made the news.

The proclamation, signed June 29, is written in the driest legal language imaginable. It suspends tariffs on phosphate fertilizer from Morocco for eight months. That sounds like nothing. It is not nothing. Buried in that document is the closest thing to a confession this administration has produced about what the war is doing to this country.

Here is the sentence they signed: “It is imperative to immediately facilitate importation of phosphate fertilizers from the Kingdom of Morocco to mitigate the significant risk to the agricultural food production of the United States.”

Significant risk. To the food. Their words, in an official presidential proclamation, on a Monday when the country was busy arguing about a state fair.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. This is exactly the kind of story that gets buried, and I need readers in this room to keep digging it up.

The strait.

To understand why the president is signing emergency food declarations, you have to go back to February 28, when Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz at the outbreak of the war.

Everyone talked about the oil. Almost nobody talked about the other thing on those ships. About a third of the world’s fertilizer supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and when it closed, that supply stopped moving. By mid-March, export volumes through the strait had fallen to less than 5 percent of their pre-conflict levels.

Fertilizer is not optional. It is how the world grows enough food to feed itself. The Persian Gulf is the world’s largest fertilizer producing region, and for four months, most of it has had no way out.

The numbers.

By April, urea prices had climbed above $850 per metric ton, up 80 percent since February, and the World Bank’s fertilizer price index hit its highest level since October 2022. The index is projected to rise more than 30 percent in 2026.

Here is what that looks like on an actual farm. A Michigan crop and livestock farmer named Matt Frostic told PBS: “In January, we were looking at nitrogen for about $350 a ton. Today, that number is bouncing around $600.” He said some farmers are simply going without nutrients on this year’s crop because they cannot afford them. When farmers skip fertilizer, yields fall. When yields fall, food costs more. There is no version of this where the grocery store is not the last stop.

Fifty-four agricultural groups wrote to Trump asking for relief, saying the closure of the Strait of Hormuz sent fuel and fertilizer prices skyrocketing. Monday’s proclamation is his answer. It turns to Morocco, which sits on approximately 70 percent of the world’s phosphate reserves and ships from the Atlantic side, nowhere near the strait. The USDA says the move could cut phosphate prices by an estimated 22 percent and save farmers $1.82 billion a year.

The part the White House won’t say.

The proclamation blames “conflicts in fertilizer-producing regions” for the disruption. It never names the conflict. It’s his war. The document is an emergency response to a crisis that traces straight back to a war his own administration is fighting. The White House is declaring an emergency over the consequences of its own policy and hoping nobody reads the fine print closely enough to notice.

One more detail worth knowing. The tariffs he suspended are not even his tariffs. They date to 2021, after the fertilizer company Mosaic filed a case in 2020 alleging Morocco and Russia unfairly subsidized fertilizer, and the U.S. imposed duties of 16 to 47 percent. Farmers spent years asking for relief and got it only when a war made the alternative impossible.

Why I am asking you here.

I found this story because I read the proclamation itself, not the press release about it. That is the whole job. Somebody has to read the boring documents, because the boring documents are where governments admit things. A paid subscription to this Substack is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. If a buried emergency declaration about your food supply is the kind of thing you want someone reading for you, this is how that keeps happening.

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If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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What this looks like from my kitchen.

I am 19. I do the grocery run in my house, and I have watched the receipt grow all year without being able to point at exactly why. Now I can point at it. Since late February, urea prices in North America are up roughly 40 percent, and economists say the crop decisions farmers are making right now will shape food production through 2027. The bill for this war is going to arrive in the checkout line for years, long after the headlines stop.

The quiet part.

In April, the heads of the IMF, the World Bank, and the World Food Programme issued a rare joint statement: “Sharp increases in oil, gas, and fertilizer prices, together with transport bottlenecks, will inevitably lead to rising food prices and food insecurity.” A UN official went further, warning that the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz could push 45 million more people into hunger and starvation.

Forty-five million people. That is the real scale of what got signed on Monday. The emergency declaration is the government telling you, in the fine print, that the war has reached the dirt our food grows in. Out loud, they are telling you everything is fine. Both of those things came from the same building in the same week, and only one of them is true.

One thing before you go.

If you read this far, restack this post. Not subscribe, restack. Almost nobody covered this declaration, and a restack puts it in front of people who will never otherwise hear that the word “emergency” and the word “food” appeared in the same presidential document this week. It costs you nothing and it grows this room more than anything else can.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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