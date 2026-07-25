Dear Room,

There is a sentence sitting in a federal court filing right now, and I have read it maybe ten times today trying to make it feel less insane.

The government of the United States took billions of dollars away from American communities for one reason. Not fraud. Not waste. Not a single failed project. The reason was how the people in those states voted in November 2024.

I am not summarizing a leak. I am not reading between lines. The Trump administration’s own lawyers wrote this down and handed it to a judge.

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They wrote it down.

Here is what happened, in order.

Last fall, the Energy Department built a list of 624 clean energy grants it wanted to cancel. Grid upgrades. Hydrogen hubs. Battery plants. Real projects with real workers in red states and blue states alike.

Then the White House budget office, run by Russell Vought, cut that list down to 284. And on July 15, a Department of Energy attorney named Jeff Novak explained to a federal court exactly how they chose which 284 would die.

“With one exception, the 284 terminated grants had a recipient location and/or at least one place of performance in a state that awarded its electoral votes to Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and has two Democratic-caucusing Senators.”

That is a direct quote from the filing. So is this one. The cancellations were “based solely on the political identity of the grant recipient’s state, i.e., whether the recipient’s location and/or place of performance was in a Blue State or a non-Blue State.”

Blue State or non-Blue State. That is the language the government of the United States used to describe how it decides who eats.

The filing admits none of it was “based on any programmatic, statutory, cost-reduction or performance-based factor.” Read that again. No project did anything wrong. The only box these grants checked was how their neighbors voted.

He said it was bullshit.

Now put that filing next to what Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Congress.

In June, in front of the House Science Committee, under oath, Wright said this: “No decisions were made on politics. I keep hearing that charge. It’s bulls---t. We’re going to say it a million times.”

Back in October, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked him directly, “are you punishing only blue states?” He answered, “not at all.”

His own lawyers just told a federal judge the opposite. In writing. The department now says there is no contradiction, that Wright was talking about the review process and not the final selection. You can decide for yourself whether that distinction means anything. Senator Patty Murray and Representative Marcy Kaptur already did. Their statement: “Secretary Wright swore up and down for months that these project terminations had absolutely nothing to do with politics, and now his lawyers are declaring that, in fact, politics was the only consideration.”

The 340 they spared.

Here is the part that keeps getting buried, and it is the part that proves intent.

The Energy Department itself had flagged 340 more grants for cancellation. Grants the government’s own experts said should go. Those grants are still alive today. They survived because they sat in states that voted for Trump or had Republican senators.

So this was never about saving money. If it were about money, the red state grants on the department’s own kill list would be gone too. This was a punishment list. Sixteen states got hit. All sixteen voted for Harris. Close to $8 billion, by the White House’s own count.

A federal judge, Amit Mehta, already ruled in January that this violated the Constitution’s equal protection requirements. The administration kept insisting the review was honest anyway. Now the filing has ended that argument for good.

October is coming.

This is the section I actually need you to sit with.

This admission lands while Vought’s budget office is finalizing a new rule that would hand political appointees control over the roughly $1 trillion a year the federal government sends out in grants. Under the rule, appointees must sign off before competitive grants go out, and agencies must ensure awards “advance the president’s policy priorities.” Not the law’s priorities. The president’s.

Nearly half a million public comments came in, most of them opposed. Rep. Rosa DeLauro called it “an attempt to subject all federal funding to a political litmus test.” The target date is October 1.

So the question is not whether they would use a trillion-dollar political weapon. They already used the smaller one, and when they got caught, they confessed in a court document and kept moving. The question is what happens when the weapon covers everything. Hospitals. Schools. Research. Roads. Your town.

What this is, actually.

I grew up in a family where money was not a given, in states that swung both ways. Pennsylvania. Arizona. New Mexico. Missouri, where I live now. Under this logic, my neighbors’ electricity, their jobs, the grid that keeps their lights on in a heat wave, all of it can be taken as payback for a ballot they cast in private.

I keep thinking about the workers on those 284 projects. They didn’t vote as a state. Nobody does. A state is just millions of people, and plenty of them voted for Trump and lost their funding anyway. Punishment this lazy doesn’t even hit its targets. It just hits.

One detail, before the end.

The filing says “with one exception.” Out of 284 canceled grants, exactly one didn’t fit the political pattern. One. That is how clean the targeting was, and that is the kind of detail you only find when someone actually reads the filings.

That is the whole job here. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. If the words “Blue State or non-Blue State” in a government court document bother you the way they bother me, this is the moment to put something behind it.

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The quiet part.

The scariest thing in this story is not the money. It is the confession.

They did not admit this because they got caught red-handed and broke down. They admitted it because they no longer think it costs them anything. A lawyer for the United States government typed out “based solely on the political identity of the grant recipient’s state” and filed it, on the record, in a constitutional democracy, and the building did not shake.

Retaliation used to be the thing governments denied. Now it is the thing they notarize. And in October, if the new rule lands, the tool they confessed to using on 284 grants will sit on top of a trillion dollars a year.

They told a judge exactly who they are. The only question left is whether we believe them.

Before you go.

If this post did anything to you, restack it. Not subscribe, restack. It puts this filing in front of people who will never see a court document, and on Substack it is the single most useful thing you can do. It costs nothing and it moves everything.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.