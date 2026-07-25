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Jo-Ann Scichilone's avatar
Jo-Ann Scichilone
1d

This is total insanity!!!! Get your butt out and vote in November and it BETTER be blue!!!!

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Elaine Brickwood's avatar
Elaine Brickwood
1d

You better stand up now. You need something strong to stop 🛑 crocks. Get ready it’s not gone get better ❤️‍🩹 you will have to fight hard to get back your country.

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