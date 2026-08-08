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Sandi's avatar
Sandi
24m

Hey Sharad. My Casandra Franklin sub account got hacked so I’m starting over here until it gets sorted. If that ever happens. In any case. I appreciate you every day taking the time to do what you do. You often are covering important information that is not being covered elsewhere. There are a lot of people NOT paying attention to the voter and election information that is out there because of louder voices concentrating on less. Important things. Keep us up to date on anything you find out. In the meantime I restack everything you put out. You continue to impress.

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
30m

I suspect it might be easier to tamper with voting results entered via computers than with good ole solid paper ballots that provide solid probable documentation.

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