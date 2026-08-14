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Algerie07's avatar
Algerie07
36m

BAD NEW$!! MORE WA$TE, FRAUD AND ABU$E!!! TREATING THE U$ LIKE A MILITARY. ABU$ING PEOPLE & $CARE TACTIC$. RAMPING UP JU$T BEF0RE ELECTI0N TIME!!

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Lazlo's avatar
Lazlo
4m

I think it's time to start building our own protection. We cannot depend on the country to follow any kind of law!

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