by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The Justice Department is offering up to $3 billion to states and local governments. There is a catch.

To get the money, they have to formally cooperate with the Trump administration's immigration enforcement program.

The program is called 287(g). That name looks like a line in a tax form, which is part of why I want to slow down here. It means the federal government can give local officers some of the powers of an immigration officer. Your town police department or sheriff's office can sign an agreement with ICE. Officers can then be trained and authorized to perform specified immigration-enforcement functions.

The new grant application, reported on August 6, limits money to jurisdictions that formally cooperate with the administration's immigration policies. The Justice Department says the grants are meant in part for locating and apprehending people who have committed a crime and are unlawfully present in the country. The requirement goes further than what the underlying funding law specifically requires.

So this is not just a grant announcement. It is a price tag attached to a local decision about whether police should become part of the federal deportation system.

What 287(g) changes.

ICE describes 287(g) as a partnership that gives state and local agencies delegated authority for immigration enforcement. Its task-force model can authorize officers to use limited immigration authority while doing routine police work. Its jail model lets trained local officers identify and process certain people in jail for immigration purposes.

There are safeguards written into the agreements. There is supposed to be ICE supervision. The documents say officers must follow civil-rights rules and offer people with limited English proficiency a chance to request an interpreter.

But a policy can have safeguards on paper and still change the way a person sees every uniform in their neighborhood.

If a parent thinks calling 911 after a car crash could turn into an immigration question, they may not call. If a witness thinks talking to a local officer could put a cousin on ICE's radar, they may keep quiet. If an officer's job now includes an immigration role, the line between local public safety and federal removal gets much harder for ordinary people to see.

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The money part is the point.

Cities and counties do not make decisions in a vacuum. They have tight budgets. They need money for schools, emergency services, roads, housing, and basic staff. A federal offer of up to $3 billion is designed to get attention.

That is why the condition matters. The federal government is not simply asking a sheriff to volunteer. It is using funding to push local governments toward one particular enforcement relationship with ICE.

The law allows agreements. That is true. It does not make every agreement harmless, and it does not erase the real choice being made when a town takes money in exchange for widening the role of police in immigration enforcement.

The administration is selling this expansion under the language of public safety. The mechanism is more revealing than the slogan: local officers gain a federal immigration role, and immigrant families absorb the danger.

The question is not whether that argument exists. The question is who pays when the policy turns every traffic stop, neighborhood call, and jail booking into a possible door into the deportation system. The person who pays is usually not in the meeting where the grant gets approved.

What this does to me.

I run a nonprofit. I know what it is like to see money attached to an offer and feel the pressure to say yes before you have time to ask what it changes. Most local officials are not cartoon villains. They are dealing with bills, understaffed departments, and voters who have been told fear is the same thing as safety.

But we cannot pretend the money is neutral. It is meant to move power.

A family that has lived in a town for years should be able to call for help without calculating whether the person who arrives is there to help them or help remove them. That is not a radical sentence. It is the basic promise people think they have when they live somewhere.

Why I am asking here.

The details in grant applications are where a lot of democracy gets decided. Not on television. Not in a presidential speech. In a document that tells a struggling county, in plain language, what it has to do to get money.

I read those documents because I think people deserve to know when a federal program is trying to reshape their hometown. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

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The quiet part.

This administration is turning cooperation into a condition of aid. It is asking local police to take on a federal role, then putting money on the table for the places that say yes.

The people most affected are not a line item. They are neighbors who will notice the change long before a city council issues a press release about it. They will notice it when they decide whether to report a crime. They will notice it when a routine encounter starts to feel like a test of whether they get to stay in the only community they know.

Please restack this if it matters to you. The people who need to understand 287(g) are not just immigration lawyers. They are people living in towns whose leaders may soon be asked to sign.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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