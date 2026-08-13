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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
12h

The trump administration has repeatedly insisted that independent oversight is an obstacle!!

SO TRUE! They want COMPLETE LOYALTY to ALL their LIES!!!

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Estevan's avatar
Estevan
12h

When law is lawless, no law is valid except the Law of Liberty. And the Law of Liberty is exclusively reversed by We the People.

To my fellow genuine true-blue red-blooded Americans; on American soil, there is no probable cause, there is no crime, & there is no sin in dispatching betrayers, traitors, domestic enemies, and treasoners to hell.

It's called patriotism.

No honest genuine true-blue red-blooded American jury would ever convict you.

That's called obligation.

Revolution is the solution.

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