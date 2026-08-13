by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

If someone at the Justice Department breaks the rules, there are supposed to be people inside the department whose job is to find out.

They are not supposed to work for the president's friends. They are not supposed to decide whether an allegation is politically convenient. They are supposed to investigate.

Reuters reported on August 6 that those offices are losing people fast. Nearly half the workforce at the Office of Professional Responsibility has left during Trump's second term. About 17 percent of the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General has left. Government personnel records show the inspector general's office lost 99 employees and was down to 477.

That is a big story because the names sound boring. They are not.

The Office of Professional Responsibility investigates allegations that Justice Department lawyers abused their authority, lied, acted unethically, or otherwise violated the rules that are supposed to govern prosecutors. The inspector general investigates waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct across the department.

Those are the offices you need when the Justice Department has enormous power over ordinary people. It can bring charges. It can seek deportations. It can investigate police. It can decide whether a powerful official gets a serious look.

When the people who check that power lose staff, the people with power get more room to operate without being checked.

What the numbers mean.

This is not just a story about people quitting jobs in Washington. A watchdog office is a bottleneck. Every investigator who leaves means fewer complaints can be examined. Every lawyer who leaves means fewer allegations can be tested against documents, emails, court filings, and interviews.

The inspector general's office said in its own recent report that it is responsible for investigating misconduct and helping deter waste, fraud, and abuse. The Office of Professional Responsibility says its job includes investigating misconduct by Justice Department attorneys when they exercise their power to investigate, litigate, or give legal advice.

Those descriptions matter because they tell us what can be lost when the offices are hollowed out.

Reuters found that complaints were rising while the oversight staff was shrinking. It also reported on a whistleblower complaint involving senior Trump officials that the inspector general's office referred to the Office of Professional Responsibility. When the two offices that are supposed to catch misconduct are both smaller, a referral can become another place where an allegation sits.

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I do this because a staffing chart can tell you something important about whose behavior a government is willing to investigate.

The part nobody sees.

A person usually does not know the inspector general exists until something goes wrong. That is the point. It is not meant to be a celebrity office. It is meant to be the place that can ask hard questions after a prosecutor misleads a court, after an agent abuses power, after an official retaliates against a whistleblower, or after people inside the department say the law is being bent.

That work takes time. It takes independence. It takes enough people to read the record.

I think about a regular person who is targeted by the federal government. They do not have access to the same networks as a cabinet official. They may not have money for a long legal fight. They may only have a lawyer, a court filing, and the hope that somebody inside the system is still willing to look at the facts.

A social democracy is not just a country that helps people pay for things. It is a country where ordinary people are not left alone when a powerful institution harms them. Oversight is part of that promise.

What this is, actually.

The Trump administration has repeatedly treated independent oversight as an obstacle. It has fired inspectors general across the government, stripped civil-rights capacity, and installed loyalists in places that are supposed to be able to tell powerful people no.

The story here is not that every person who leaves a watchdog office was forced out. We do not know that. Some people retire. Some take other jobs. The reporting does not prove the reason for every single departure.

What it does show is the result. The offices built to investigate Justice Department misconduct have less capacity at the same time the department is being asked to take on politically explosive work. That is not a theory. Those are the staffing numbers.

I am 20, and I run Centered America. You do not have to be a lawyer to understand why that is dangerous.

Why I am asking here.

There are stories where the damage is visible right away. A person gets arrested. A family loses a job. A court issues an order.

Then there are stories like this. The damage is quieter. The people who might have investigated the next abuse are gone before the next abuse happens.

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The quiet part.

The Justice Department can tell you it is enforcing the law. It can tell you every decision is justified. It can tell you the people raising concerns are partisan.

But there has to be someone with the authority and the staff to check. Otherwise the department is grading its own homework while holding everyone else to the rules.

That is the quiet part. Oversight does not feel urgent until it is gone. By then, the people who need it most may already be standing alone in front of the institution it was supposed to watch.

If this made you stop, please restack it. The next time someone tells you an inspector general is just another government job, I want them to understand what disappears when that job is left empty.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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