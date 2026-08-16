by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The Justice Department used in July a federal court that had never been used before.

It is called the Alien Terrorist Removal Court. Congress created it in 1996. For thirty years, no administration brought a case there. Now the Trump administration has filed the first application in its history.

The name tells you what the government wants you to feel before you know anything else. Terrorist. Removal. Court.

The most important thing to understand is simpler. This is a special immigration process that can allow the government to try to remove a noncitizen while protecting classified information from public view. It is not a regular criminal trial. The person at the center of the case does not receive all the protections a criminal defendant would receive, because the government is not trying to convict them of a crime. It is trying to deport them.

That distinction may sound technical. It can decide everything.

What is happening.

Axios reported that the Justice Department filed the court's first application last month. The law created a five-judge court for cases where ordinary immigration proceedings could expose classified information and threaten national security. The government must still make its case under the law. A judge is still involved. The process is not a blank check.

But it is a rare path for a reason. When the government says it has secret evidence, the public cannot test that evidence in the usual way. The person facing removal may not be able to see every piece of it. Their lawyer may have less room to challenge what the government claims.

That is where fear can become a legal shortcut.

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I am not interested in making you more afraid. I am interested in making sure a scary word is not used to make you stop asking basic questions.

The word they put first.

Nobody should dismiss real threats. If the government has evidence that someone plans violence, it has a responsibility to investigate. People deserve to be safe.

But safety and due process are not enemies. A government can protect people and still be required to show a fair court why it has the power to remove someone from the country. That is the whole reason courts exist.

The danger of a special court is not that every case will be wrong. The danger is that an extraordinary process becomes a model. A case that is supposedly narrow becomes a precedent. Then the exception starts looking like an easier way to do the work that normal courts make slower and harder.

We have seen this logic before. A new power is sold as something for the rarest emergency. It becomes normal because normal procedure feels inconvenient to the people in charge.

Why this is personal.

I have spent a lot of time watching powerful people use words as if they settle the argument. Illegal. Criminal. Terrorist. Traitor. Once the label lands, they act like the person underneath it no longer has a family, a lawyer, a story, or rights.

I am not saying a label can never be true. I am saying the government does not get to skip the hard part because a label is emotionally useful.

There is a reason the United States has due process. It is not there to make the government comfortable. It is there for the moment the government is most certain it is right, and the person in front of it has the least power to prove otherwise.

That is what makes this new filing worth watching. Not because we know every fact of the case. We do not. Because the administration has opened a door that stayed closed for three decades, and it is doing so in an era when it has already made mass deportation a central goal.

Why I am asking here.

A lot of bad things arrive with long names. People scroll past because they do not have time to learn what an obscure court does. That is understandable. It is also why these decisions can become permanent before anyone outside Washington notices.

I write this room to translate the names into the question underneath them. Who gets less protection? Who gets more power? Who gets to see the evidence?

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The quiet part.

The word "terrorist" is powerful because it makes most people want to look away from the process and toward the punishment. That is exactly when the process needs the most attention.

The Justice Department may prove its allegations in this case. It may not. We do not know enough to say. But we do know the administration has chosen a court that no president used in thirty years.

That should make every one of us pay attention. The strongest test of a legal system is not how it treats the people everybody finds easy to defend. It is whether it still follows its rules when the person in front of it is unpopular, frightening, or alone.

Please restack this. A special court becomes less mysterious, and less easy to abuse, when people know it exists.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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