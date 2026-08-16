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Doris's avatar
Doris
11h

It is my understanding that this court has not been traditionally used because the safeguards and procedures in place are considered ominous by litigants—especially the government. I suspect it is being used by the Trump administration because it sounds sexy to the untrained ear (ie, those in the Trump admin who care more about optics than anything else). The judges in this court will be appointed by Chief Justice Robert’s, and as a result, the procedures to be established by this “new” court will be thoughtfully and meticulously created and followed. Legal scholars who are familiar with this court, such as Andrew Weismann, are not alarmed by this new development because of the above. I am personally not alarmed by it because, at the end of the day, the lawyers left at the DOJ who are willing to work these deportation cases are mostly lazy, not very smart, or otherwise disinclined to do the hard work to succeed here. The DOJ has also lost the “presumption of regularity” they enjoyed for decades, thus making their burden of proof much harder to meet.

I would invite anyone interested in learning Mr. Weismann’s take on this to visit his discussion with Sarah Longwell of The Bulwark on their “Illegal News” podcast of last month— shortly after the Trump admin announced this new development. (Apologies, I do not recall the exact date and so cannot give you a link).

Note Andrew Weismann is a former lawyer for the DOJ representing the FBI and a long time DC attorney who understands the ins and outs of DC, especially these types of cases.

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Sandi's avatar
Sandi
1h

Once again you are covering something that has not appeared anywhere else. I restack almost everything that you write. You continue to impress. Please never stop.

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