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GREIW's avatar
GREIW
2h

This is why no other American President was stupid enough to believe Netanyahu and attack Iran! Now The American People are in this conflict that we can’t easily exit! It’s bad enough tRump was convinced to start the attack because now he’s without a viable way to end it!

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Nancy Murphy's avatar
Nancy Murphy
2h

Judgment!!!!!

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