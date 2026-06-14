by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The president of the United States turned 80 today. He spent part of his birthday on the phone with the prime minister of Israel, and by his own account, he told him he has “no fucking judgement.”

I want to be clear that I am not paraphrasing and I am not editorializing. That is the quote. He gave it to Axios, on the record, on a Sunday, while a strike was still smoking in Beirut and a deal to end a war sat unsigned.

Let me back up, because the timeline is the whole story.

The deal that was supposed to happen today.

For weeks now the United States and Iran have been crawling toward an agreement to end the war that started back in February. Today was supposed to be the day it ended. A memorandum of understanding, brokered with Pakistan mediating in Islamabad and Qatari negotiators flying into Tehran. Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said Saturday it would be signed Sunday. Iran’s own foreign ministry said it was coming soon.

For about five minutes this morning, it looked like the war might be over.

The strike.

Then Israel bombed Beirut.

An Israeli airstrike hit a building in Ghobeiri, in the southern suburbs of the city. Lebanon’s health ministry says at least three people were killed, two of them women, and sixteen were wounded. The Israeli military said it destroyed a Hezbollah command center in retaliation for a drone Hezbollah had launched at northern Israel. Here is the part that matters: that drone hurt no one. Trump himself called the thing Israel was responding to “very small and meaningless.”

So an attack that killed zero Israelis got answered with one that killed three people in an apartment building, on the exact morning the war was supposed to end.

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The phone call.

This is where the president picked up the phone.

He told Axios, “Why did Bibi have to do a fucking attack?” He said he was “so pissed off.” Then came the line that is going to be on every screen in the country tonight. Netanyahu, the president of the United States said about America’s closest ally, “has no fucking judgement.”

In a separate interview with Fox News, he described calling Netanyahu and asking him, “What the f*ck are you doing?”

On Truth Social, in slightly more printable language, he wrote that the attack “should not have happened,” said all sides should stand down, and ended it with three words: “Let’s not blow it!”

An administration official put it to one outlet even more plainly. “Everyone, and I mean everyone, is exasperated with Bibi.”

I have been writing about this president for over a year, and I have read a lot of leaked calls and a lot of anonymous quotes. I am not sure I have ever read one where the mask was this far off.

Iran is not done.

Trump says the deal is only delayed, not dead. “It delayed the signing by a few hours,” he told Axios, insisting it is still on track.

Maybe. I do not know, and neither does anyone else right now. What I do know is that Iran is not treating this like a small thing. Tehran warned the strike “will not go unanswered,” and the head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee said “a strong response is coming.” A similar Israeli strike last week ended with Iran firing missiles and a full day of escalation.

So the peace deal that was supposed to be signed this morning is being held together by a furious 80-year-old yelling at the one man who keeps setting it on fire.

Why I am putting the ask here, in the middle of all this.

I am placing this right after that sentence on purpose, because I want you to sit in the thing I am sitting in.

There were three people in that building in Beirut this morning. Two of them were women. They did not get a vote in any of this. They were not in the room in Islamabad, and they were not on the phone with Axios. They are just dead now, on the morning a war was supposed to stop, because one man wanted to make a point and another man was too busy with his own birthday to stop him in time.

That gap, between the press release and the apartment building, is the entire reason I write this room.

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The quiet part.

Here is the part that scares me.

It was his birthday. While all of this was happening, the president was throwing himself a UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House, a real octagon bolted into the grass, crypto sponsors, record bonuses. A man turned 80 and built a cage match on the lawn of the people’s house, and somewhere between rounds he found a minute to curse out a head of state over a building full of dead civilians.

The cruelty and the chaos and the party are not three separate stories. They are one story. The same man who cannot get his closest ally to stop bombing a city for a single morning is the man whose entire government spent today telling you everything was under control and the deal was basically done.

It is not basically done. Three people died, Iran is promising to hit back, and the only honest sentence anyone in power said today was an accident, blurted to a reporter, about a man with no judgement.

He was talking about Netanyahu. I am not sure he was only talking about Netanyahu.

One thing before you go.

If you read all the way down here, the single most useful thing you can do is restack this post. Not subscribe, not comment, restack. A restack drops it in front of people who have never heard of this room, and on Substack that is the one thing that grows it. It costs you nothing, and it is worth more than anything I could ask you to buy.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.