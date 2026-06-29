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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
10h

This ruling doesn't get the coverage it needs to get. Good coverage. Independent Journalism strikes again.

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SiriusLee's avatar
SiriusLee
10h

RobertSS and the rest of those pure-white-traSSh SSupremaciSSt$ have gotta go‼️

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