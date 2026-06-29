by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The same nine people who told Trump he cannot fire Lisa Cook today told him he can fire almost everyone else.

That happened this morning. Monday, June 29. Two rulings, released within the same hour, both written by the same man, Chief Justice John Roberts.

Let me set it up plainly.

The Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 that President Trump cannot remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, at least for now. He tried to fire her last August. She is the first Black woman to ever sit on the Fed’s board, appointed by Biden. She would have been the first Fed governor any president removed since the central bank was founded in 1913. The Court said no. It kept her in her seat while her lawsuit plays out, and it did not decide whether he can fire her eventually. It just said not like this, not yet.

Every headline I saw led with that. “Trump loses.” “Court blocks Trump.” “Setback for the president.”

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. I am going to ask you for something down there, and I want you to understand why first.

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The part nobody put in the headline.

On the same day, in a second case, the same court handed Trump a win that is bigger than Lisa Cook.

The case is about Rebecca Slaughter, a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission. Trump fired her. A law from 1914 says FTC commissioners can only be removed for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” Congress wrote that on purpose, so the people who police corporations would not serve at the mood of one man.

The Court threw that protection out. It overturned a ruling from 1935 called Humphrey’s Executor, which had shielded independent agencies from exactly this for ninety years.

Roberts wrote it. “Our Constitution creates three branches, but only one president,” he wrote. Subordinates who use the president’s power, he added, “are subject to removal by him.”

In plain terms, the president can now fire the people at independent agencies who were built to operate without him. Cook keeps her job only because the Court carved out one narrow exception for the Federal Reserve, calling it different because of its history. Everyone else lost the wall.

What this actually means.

The Court had already let Trump remove people from the National Labor Relations Board, the Merit Systems Protection Board, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission while they fought it in court. Today it made that permanent for the agencies built to be independent.

Think about who that is. The FTC goes after companies that rip you off. The labor board protects people who try to organize. These were jobs designed so a president could not fire whoever investigated his friends, his donors, or him.

That design is gone now.

The mortgage thing.

Here is the part about Cook I cannot stop thinking about.

The reason Trump gave for firing her was mortgage fraud. The accusation came from Bill Pulte, who runs the Federal Housing Finance Agency and is now also the director of national intelligence. Cook denies it. No court has ruled on it.

After he lost today, Pulte did not back off. He posted, “I believe Lisa Cook will be indicted for mortgage fraud.”

Cook called the charge “a manufactured pretext” and said it was really because she “refused to bow to political pressure” on interest rates. Even Justice Kavanaugh, who is no liberal, wrote that letting a president fire Fed governors at will “would weaken, if not shatter, the independence of the Federal Reserve.”

Why I am asking you, right here.

I am putting the ask in the middle this time, because I think the placement matters.

I run a nonprofit called Centered America, and I write this room myself. Today there were two rulings written by the same Chief Justice, and a headline everywhere that told you Trump lost. It took hours of reading to see that the loss was the small story and the win was the big one. That is the job. Reading the whole thing so you do not have to, and telling you the part the headline skipped.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. If today’s post showed you something the headline hid, that is what your fifty dollars pays for.

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The quiet part.

Everyone is going to remember today as the day the Supreme Court stood up to Trump. That is the story that will travel, the one in every headline: court blocks president, Fed survives.

It is true, and it is also a distraction.

The same court, the same day, the same Chief Justice took a ninety-year-old protection for independent agencies and erased it. The president can now fire the people whose entire job was to not answer to him, and they let the Lisa Cook headline cover it.

I felt the relief too when I read “Trump loses.” It lasted about ten minutes, until I read the second case.

One thing before you go.

If you read this far, the most useful thing you can do is restack this. Not subscribe, not comment, restack. Most people are only going to see the “Trump loses” version of today. A restack puts the other half in front of someone who would never have found it, and on Substack that is the single best way to make this spread.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.