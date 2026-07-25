Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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Amanda Henderson's avatar
Amanda Henderson
8hEdited

The sad part is every single person in that room as a member of the press has a morale obligation to report and take it seriously.

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The Lucid Hex 🖤✨️'s avatar
The Lucid Hex 🖤✨️
8h

What the actual fuck?

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