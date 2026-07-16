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Joe horne's avatar
Joe horne
1h

Just about anything can happen tonight. There is so much speculation. But fortunately a few of the major networks will not be carrying his speech. I want to see a Trump melt down. A situation where he begins to ramble on incoherently with a total lack of substance. Will I watch tonight? No, I do not wish to waste my time. I'll get the one paragraph summary tomorrow am. Let's face it though, if you are one of the KoolAid drinking followers, you will hang on every word. So I do have a degree of apprehension but I think there are many Republicans in the House and Senate who feel the same way.

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Pamela S.'s avatar
Pamela S.
2h

Here’s the thing: I am not afraid of the people trying to rig the elections. I am afraid of the voters who are unaware that they’re being scammed; the ones who swear by Fox News as the gospel truth. If only the scales would come off their eyes, there would be hardly anyone voting Republican.

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