by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

At 9 PM Eastern tonight, the president of the United States will walk into the East Room and tell the country its elections cannot be trusted.

He has been teasing it all week. He calls it “really, really big news” and says the country has to shape up. He will not say what the news is. His own press secretary says the anonymous sources previewing it are just speculating. A senior aide says Trump will decide the final text himself.

Before I walk you through what is coming, one ask. The man speaking tonight fired every commissioner at the federal agency that oversees voting machines one week ago. Tonight his speech is about voting machines. Covering weeks like this is the entire job, and if you have been reading this room free for months and can afford it, this is the post to switch on. $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

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He fired the referees first.

One week ago tonight, the White House removed all three remaining members of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the only federal agency devoted solely to election administration. The two Democratic commissioners, Thomas Hicks and Benjamin Hovland, were fired by email around 4 PM. The Republican, Christy McCormick, got a call asking her to resign.

Without a quorum, the commission cannot certify voting systems or update election guidance for the states. It sits empty right now, months before the midterms. Chuck Schumer called it a “brazen attempt to seize control of our elections before a single vote is cast.”

Here is the detail I cannot shake. Hovland was in Missouri, my state, visiting a local election office to learn about new measures protecting election workers, when the termination email arrived. He was standing in a room built to keep voting safe when the White House cut him loose.

He fired the referees last Thursday. Tonight he announces the game was rigged.

What we know he plans to say.

Two senior administration officials told MS NOW the speech will focus on voting machine security and alleged foreign efforts to influence U.S. elections, with newly declassified intelligence documents released on both. The declassification push is being driven by Bill Pulte, the acting director of national intelligence, and John Solomon, a former journalist who has spent years amplifying fraud claims.

What the record actually shows: numerous courts, ballot audits, and Trump’s own first-term Justice Department found no evidence of the fraud he alleges, and the federal cybersecurity agency called 2020 “the most secure in American history.” A 2021 review by the Justice and Homeland Security departments found no evidence any foreign actor changed votes or disrupted the count. A National Intelligence Council review compiled during Trump’s own first term deemed the stolen-election claim “not credible.”

Even the forensic analysis his administration paid for, from a contractor hired by Tulsi Gabbard, examined decommissioned machines in Puerto Rico, found flaws, and found no evidence of hacking. Gabbard is gone now. She was spotted at the FBI raid on a Georgia election office in January, seizing 2020 records, and resigned in May.

The senators.

On Monday, a conservative outlet called the Washington Reporter posted that Trump plans to declare Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock “illegitimate because of fraud,” citing one unnamed Georgia source. The post got nearly 13 million views. The same outlet later said the White House told them the speech will not focus on Georgia’s 2020 elections.

I do not know if he says it tonight. Neither does anyone else, apparently including the people writing the speech. What I know is that Ossoff took it seriously enough to face reporters and say “We understand the president may be threatening to declare sitting United States senators illegitimate.” His fuller answer went further: “This is John Lewis’ Georgia. We are not intimidated. We are not moved.”

Two things are true no matter what happens at 9. The Constitution gives a president no power to nullify a senator’s election. Only the Senate itself can expel a member, by a two-thirds vote. And Trump has done a version of this before. On January 1, 2021, he declared Georgia’s elections “illegal and invalid,” senators included. Nothing came of it then. He did not have the power then. He has spent five years collecting it since.

What this is, actually.

I am 19 years old. The election this November is the second election I will ever be old enough to vote in. Tonight the president is going on every network in the country to tell me, before I have barely started, that the machine my ballot goes into is the enemy.

I keep thinking about Hovland in that Missouri election office. A county building, probably fluorescent lights and folding tables, staffed by people who count our votes for almost no money and now need special protection to do it. That is who got the 4 PM email. Those are the people tonight’s speech is aimed at.

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The quiet part.

The speech is not really about 2020. Election experts have been saying it out loud all week: by recasting 2020 as illegitimate, Trump is laying the groundwork to challenge Republican losses in November. The midterms are just over 110 days away. The agency that would push back is empty. The intelligence office releasing the documents is run by an acting loyalist. The order of operations was not an accident. You clear the field, then you tell the story.

Trump said one true thing this week: “Without free and fair elections, you don’t have a country.” He is right. That is the part that scares me.

One thing before you go.

If you read this far, restack this before 9 PM. Not subscribe, restack. It puts this in front of people who will watch tonight’s speech with no context at all, and getting it to them before he speaks is the whole point of writing it now. It costs you nothing and tonight it matters more than usual.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack →

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.