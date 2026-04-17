by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

A sailor on the USS Tripoli photographed her lunch this week.

A single folded tortilla. A scoop of meat. Another tray with two pieces of appalling meat and carrots on the side. That’s what the United States Navy is feeding the people it sent to fight a war in the Middle East.

That’s the photo that sent her father, a 63-year-old Marine veteran named Dan, to the press. He didn’t go to a congressman. He didn’t file a complaint. He went to the media because there was nowhere else to go. He said: “We have the strongest military in the world. You shouldn’t be running out of food, and you shouldn’t not be able to get mail on the ship.”

He sent care packages. They never arrived.

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Here is what is actually happening on those ships right now.

Sailors on the USS Tripoli and USS Abraham Lincoln are rationing food. If someone gets a bigger portion, they split it with whoever got less. They’re running out of fresh produce. They’re running out of hygiene products. They’re out of coffee. One sailor on the Tripoli told his mother in a message on March 11th that supplies were falling and morale was going to hit an all-time low.

That was six weeks ago.

3,500 sailors and Marines are on the Tripoli alone. Two other warships are with it. They’ve been at sea for over a month since leaving Japan. The USS Gerald Ford just broke the Cold War record for longest carrier deployment. 295 days. The Pentagon isn’t talking about any of this.

The families tried to send care packages. Shampoo. Vitamins. Toiletries. Food. One mother in Texas spent $2,000 on packages. Nothing got through. The United States Postal Service suspended deliveries to 27 military ZIP codes at the start of April because of the war. Army spokesperson Major Travis Shaw confirmed there is no scheduled end date for the suspension. Even with a ceasefire in place. Even now. The packages are just sitting somewhere. The soldiers are just going without.

The quiet part.

The president this week called himself the most powerful military commander in modern history. He threatened to obliterate Iran’s power grid. He told the world the U.S. Navy was unstoppable.

His sailors are splitting tortillas in half so nobody goes hungry.

He tipped a DoorDash driver $100 at the Oval Office Monday as a PR stunt. He called it a little tacky on Thursday in Las Vegas. He didn’t say a word about the ships.

The Pentagon has not responded to any requests for comment about the food shortages. The White House has not addressed it. There are no press briefings. No statements. No acknowledgment that the people executing this president’s war are rationing their meals and running out of soap.

I am 19 years old. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I publish sourced news roundups every day. I research every story myself. I link everything. I don’t skip the ones that make me sick to write.

This one made me sick to write.

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Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad