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Deanna Frankel's avatar
Deanna Frankel
5h

This is an abominable situation. The war is illegal but they are fighting FOR US and they are being treated as if they don’t count. No food, No supplies and it seems the little they have won’t last much longer. SHAMEFUL

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3 replies by Sharad Swaney and others
Glen's avatar
Glen
5h

Never in my entire lifetime did I ever think a sitting president would starve his deployed troops.

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