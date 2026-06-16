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Judy Lilly's avatar
Judy Lilly
7h

I don’t believe anything the FBI has to say on someone bombing or someone shooting into the crowd, it’s another BS story to gain sympathy for Trump to gain points for the midterms 🙄

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Shannon Edrie's avatar
Shannon Edrie
7h

Expect more of these “planned attacks” before the midterms.

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