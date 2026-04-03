by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The U.S. government is lying to you.

I want to talk about the lies.

Not the small ones. The big one. The one that’s been running for five weeks and just got exposed in the most undeniable way possible.

An American F-15 was shot down over Iran today.

Both crew members ejected. U.S. special forces went in and rescued one of them on Iranian soil. The other is still missing. Iran is offering rewards to civilians who find them. Iranian state television aired an anchor calling on ordinary people to help capture the pilots.

And here is what Donald Trump told you on Wednesday night, two days before this happened.

He said Iran’s radar was completely destroyed. He said Iran had no anti-aircraft equipment. He said U.S. and Israeli forces had achieved total air dominance. He said the core strategic objectives were “nearing completion.”

Pete Hegseth has been saying the same thing for weeks. Total air dominance. Iran can’t fight back. We’re winning.

Iran just shot down an American fighter jet. An F-15.

This isn’t a minor inconsistency. This is not a case of the fog of war or bad information. Trump stood in the White House two days ago and delivered a prepared, prime-time address to the nation. He said Iran could not defend its own airspace. That was not true when he said it, and we now know it for certain.

The question you have to sit with is: did he know?

Half the arsenal. Still there.

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Before the F-15 went down, CNN published a report based on three U.S. intelligence sources saying roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers are still operational after five weeks of daily strikes. Thousands of one-way attack drones remain intact. A large percentage of Iran’s coastal defense cruise missiles have not even been targeted yet.

One source told CNN that Iran is “still very much poised to wreak absolute havoc throughout the entire region.”

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell called the report “completely wrong.” The White House said Iranian attacks are down 90% and the U.S. has overwhelming air dominance.

Then Iran shot down an F-15.

The Israeli military, which has its own assessments of the campaign, puts the number of operational Iranian launchers at around 20 to 25%. That is a different number than the U.S. figure, but the reason for the gap is not reassuring. It comes down to how each country classifies launchers that are buried underground but not destroyed. They’re still there. They just haven’t fired yet.

The administration has been telling the American people that this war has been won. That Iran is broken. That we’re just finishing up.

That has never been true.

The bridge.

While the search for the missing crew member is still underway, the U.S. military bombed one of the biggest bridges in Iran. The B1 bridge on the Karaj Northern Bypass, one of the tallest bridges in the Middle East, a key link between Tehran and the city of Karaj. Iranian media says eight people were killed and 95 were wounded. The people who died were families gathered under the bridge to celebrate Nature Day, an Iranian spring holiday.

Trump posted video of the collapse on Truth Social and wrote that the bridge would “never be used again” and warned that “much more” was coming.

I want you to think about that for a second. Eight civilians killed. A holiday. And the president of the United States posted the video.

Iran responded by threatening to hit major bridges across the Gulf region, including in Israel, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Iraq.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad already told every American citizen to leave Iraq immediately yesterday because Iran-aligned militias are planning attacks within 48 hours. An American journalist was kidnapped in Baghdad this week. Airspace over Iraq is closed. People are being told to leave by overland routes.

This is not nearing completion. This is escalating.

$1.5 trillion for the military. Nothing for daycare.

At a private White House event this week, Trump said: “We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of daycare.”

He also said daycare and Medicaid and Medicare need to be handled at the state level because the country is too big and too involved in conflicts to pay for them.

That same week, his 2027 budget proposal asked Congress for $1.5 trillion in military spending. A 42% increase. The first time the base defense budget would ever hit $1 trillion.

So there is money. There is always money for what the people in power want to spend it on. There is money for a $350 billion reconciliation package to fund new ships and munitions and the Golden Dome missile defense system. There is no money for the programs that keep working families alive.

And while Hegseth is spending that money, he fired the Army’s top general in the middle of the war, blocked promotions for over a dozen Black and female officers because of their race and gender according to officials who spoke to NBC News, and is now pushing to let service members carry privately owned firearms on military bases, despite the fact that the leading cause of death by suicide among service members in 2024 was a firearm.

This is who is running the military during an active war.

The thing about the lie.

I keep coming back to this.

Trump didn’t just say the war was going well. He said Iran could not shoot down American planes. He said the air defenses were gone. He said the radar was destroyed.

Iran shot down an F-15.

There are three possibilities. Either Trump was told wrong information by his military and intelligence apparatus, which would mean the people managing this war have been operating on false assessments for weeks. Or they are purposely giving him false information that’s positive. Or he knew the information was incomplete or wrong and said it anyway to manage public perception of a war that is not going the way he says it is.

Neither of those is okay. One of them is much worse.

What I know for certain is this: an American aviator is still missing somewhere in Iran right now. Oil is over $112 a barrel, the highest since 2022. Pakistan just raised fuel prices by 55% because of this war. Amnesty International says Iran is deploying children as young as 12 at armed checkpoints. The Pope called the Israeli president on Good Friday and begged him to find an off-ramp.

And the president of the United States posted a video of a bridge collapsing with a caption saying more was coming.

We were told this was almost over.

It is not almost over.

— Sharad

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