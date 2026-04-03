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Michelle Nee's avatar
Michelle Nee
3d

Looks like Trump’s military is getting its collective asses kicked by Iran over there and Trump is lying to cover it up. Not only that but committing war crimes as well. A double tap strike on one of their bridges killing civilians and then first responders. Whatever Trump says I believe the opposite to be true. If his lips are moving he is lying.

If you are in the military I urge you to stop, put down your weapon and come home. Do not fight in this illegal war of one man’s choosing. Trump is NOT WORTH DYING FOR! This is not what we stand for. Come home - no shame.

RIP 🇺🇸

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
3d

They have been lying for a LONG time and who knows what else will be revealed in the next few weeks and months. How could we be so stupid? Holding folks accountable is acid stomach and migraine material, but how to get around it? WE DON'T. Solidarity, education and teamwork is power and leverage. Sharad Swaney- keep it coming.

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