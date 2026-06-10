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Daria Steigman's avatar
Daria Steigman
1h

Lolol. Of course Vance wanted the info released. He thinks it serves his ambition, but he's so stupid he probably doesn't know HIS lord + master Peter Thiel is in the files too. 🙄

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