by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

On July 17, 2025, at around six in the evening, the most powerful officials in the United States government filed into the White House Situation Room. Not for a war. Not for a terrorist attack. They walked into the same secure bunker where Barack Obama’s team once watched the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, and they spent the evening figuring out how to protect one man from a sex trafficking file.

That sentence is not mine. It is the finding of Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, two of the most sourced reporters alive, in an excerpt from their new book “Regime Change” published this week in the New York Times. Around the table or on speakerphone: JD Vance. Susie Wiles. Pam Bondi. Todd Blanche. Kash Patel. Karoline Leavitt. Steven Cheung.

The president was not in the room. The president was the subject of the room.

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The document.

Here is what they were so afraid of. Among the Epstein materials sat unsealed emails from an accuser named Sarah Ransome, who claimed a girl in Epstein’s orbit told her she had sex with Trump, and described alleged abuse in detail I am not going to reprint here. The book is careful to say Ransome’s credibility was complicated, and so am I. The allegation is unverified. Nobody has proven it.

But that is exactly the point. The White House did not treat it as an unverified claim to be released and contextualized. They treated it as a bomb to be buried. According to the book, Vance argued the document should go out, reasoning it would surface eventually and releasing it first would show good faith. Wiles shut it down and told the group Trump would not be OK with it. One official later described the whole discussion as “surreal.”

The administration chose not to publish it.

The bluff inside the transparency.

There’s a detail in this reporting I cannot stop thinking about. Todd Blanche, then the deputy attorney general, proposed petitioning federal courts in Florida and New York to unseal the Epstein grand jury materials, knowing the courts would almost certainly say no. The plan was to look transparent while making sure transparency failed, then blame the judges.

That is not crisis management. That is a script, written in a national security facility, for deceiving the people those officials work for. And Trump’s own pollster, Tony Fabrizio, told them why it mattered: Epstein came up in every single focus group, ranking sixth among all voter issues.

The same week. The same building.

The book excerpt did not land in a vacuum. It landed in the middle of the most consequential Epstein week on Capitol Hill since Bondi got caught.

On Tuesday, Lesley Groff, Epstein’s executive assistant of 18 years, testified that she set up phone calls between Epstein and Trump about once a quarter before their falling out, while insisting she never knew about his crimes. Rep. Stephen Lynch called her account “highly inconsistent.” On Wednesday, Bill Gates sat for hours and called his Epstein meetings “a grave error in judgement.”

And then Rep. Melanie Stansbury walked out of the Gates interview and announced that Chairman Comer has agreed Todd Blanche, now the acting attorney general, must come testify. Comer confirmed it to reporters: “We’re working to bring Todd Blanche in.” Stansbury put it more bluntly. She said this is “looking more like a Watergate-style coverup every day.”

The man who proposed the fake transparency gambit is going to have to answer for it under oath.

What this is, actually.

I want to tell you what got me about this one, and it is not the salacious part.

It is the room. I am 19. I grew up on documentaries about the Situation Room. That room is supposed to be where the country’s grown-ups protect the rest of us. The night of July 17, 2025, the grown-ups used it to war-game how to keep a document about their boss away from you, while survivors of the actual crimes waited, the way they have waited for almost thirty years, for someone in that building to choose them instead.

They had the choice in their hands. Vance, of all people, said release it. And the room said no.

Why I am asking, here, before the end.

Every person in that Situation Room had a salary, a staff, a security detail, and a classified facility, and they used all of it to manage your perception of one file. What I have is this newsletter and the people reading it.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. If it bothers you that it took a book deal and a leak for the country to learn what happened in that room, then fund the people who write it down in public, on the record, the same week it breaks. That is what this is.

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The quiet part.

The disturbing thing is not that there might be something terrible in the Epstein files about Donald Trump. I do not know if there is. Neither do you, and the book does not prove it.

The disturbing thing is that the question of whether you would ever get to see it was decided by the people it implicates. The attorney general was in the room. The FBI director was in the room. The man who interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell was in the room. Every institution that exists to investigate this independently was instead sitting around a table strategizing how to contain it. When the cover-up and the justice system are staffed by the same people, the file never had a chance, and neither did the survivors.

Blanche testifies in July. The room is going to be asked about the room. I’ll be watching, and I’ll write down what happens.

If this post hit you, restack it. One restack puts this in front of readers who will never see a Situation Room transcript otherwise, and it is genuinely the most useful thing you can do for this work today.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.