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Climbingivy's avatar
Climbingivy
5h

All this is going to disproportionately affect poor people. I think I'll go scream!

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
5h

Thank you for all the details. I am reading Leah Litman’s great book LAWLESS in this very topic. Gutting the VRA has been their long game.

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