by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The Supreme Court ended the Voting Rights Act today.

I want to be careful with that sentence. They did not strike it down. They did not formally repeal it. The text of the law is still on the books. You can pull it up on the Library of Congress website right now and it is all still there.

But the Voting Rights Act is dead.

The case was Louisiana v. Callais. The vote was 6-3. Justice Alito wrote the majority. Roberts, Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett joined him. Kagan wrote the dissent. Sotomayor and Jackson signed onto it.

What they did was take the part of the Voting Rights Act that actually does something. Section 2, the part that lets you challenge a map that produces racially discriminatory results. They reinterpreted it so it almost never applies anymore. Under the old standard, you could prove a violation by showing that a map’s effects fell on Black voters in a discriminatory way. Under the new standard, you have to prove that the legislators who drew the map intended to discriminate.

You have to read their minds.

You can imagine how often that is going to happen.

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What Alito wrote.

Alito said the Court was not striking down Section 2. He used the word “properly” to describe his own reinterpretation. He wrote that Section 2 now imposes “liability only when circumstances give rise to a strong inference that intentional discrimination occurred.”

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was not written that way. Congress did not write it that way. Congress amended it in 1982 specifically to remove the intent requirement, because the Supreme Court of that era had tried the same trick this Court just pulled. The whole point of the 1982 amendments was to say we do not care if you can prove they meant to discriminate. We care if the map discriminates. Look at the map.

Today’s Court looked at the map and decided you have to read minds anyway.

The dissent.

Kagan wrote that the majority’s reinterpretation would “eviscerate the law.” She described what is happening to Black voters in Louisiana as racial vote dilution in its most classic form. A community that votes together, lives near each other, and shares political interests gets cracked apart by mapmakers so it can never elect anyone who represents it. She wrote that ignoring how discrimination actually works in the world does not produce neutrality. It just lets the discrimination keep happening.

She lost. She lost three to six.

Roberts has been working on this for forty years.

This is what I want you to understand if you take nothing else from this post.

In 1981, John Roberts was a young lawyer in the Reagan administration. He wrote internal memos arguing that the Voting Rights Act went too far, that the results-based standard was unconstitutional, that Section 2 should be limited to cases of provable intent. His memos lost. Congress reauthorized the law and strengthened it the next year.

In 2013, Roberts wrote the majority opinion in Shelby County v. Holder. That was the case that gutted the preclearance regime, the part of the VRA that required states with histories of discrimination to get federal approval before changing election laws. Roberts told the country Section 2 would still be there as a backstop.

That backstop is gone now. He took it apart this morning.

Forty-five years. From a Reagan administration memo to the chief justice’s chair to Callais. That is how long this took. That is how patient this project was. The people who want fewer Black and Brown Americans voting do not give up. They wait. They put their guys on the bench. They wait some more. And eventually they get a 6-3 ruling on a Wednesday in April that nobody outside of legal nerds will read carefully.

You should read it carefully. It is the end of something.

Why I am asking you for something here, in the middle of this post.

I almost did not include the paid subscriber section in this one. It felt cheap to ask for you to subscribe in the same post where I am telling you sixty years of civil rights law just got dismantled.

But I want to ask you here, in the middle, because the Roberts story is the reason.

The people who spent forty years tearing down the Voting Rights Act had Federalist Society money. They had think tanks. Law school chairs. Judicial fellowships. A whole pipeline that put Roberts in his seat and Alito beside him. They had patience because they had infrastructure. They had infrastructure because they had funding.

The people writing about this ruling do not have think tanks or endowed chairs or forty-year pipelines.

We have independent journalism. Substacks. Nonprofits. People choosing to pay eight dollars a month because they want the truth.

That is what we have.

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The South is about to be redrawn.

The Brennan Center has been saying for months that a ruling like this would let Republican legislatures flip between six and twelve House seats in the next round of redistricting. NPR’s analysis put as many as fifteen districts currently held by Black members of Congress at risk. Fair Fight Action and Black Voters Matter estimate almost two hundred Democratic state legislative seats on the chopping block, most of them representing majority-Black districts in the South.

If you live in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, or Texas, your congressional map is about to get redrawn. The legislatures doing the drawing now have permission to dilute Black and Brown votes as much as they want, as long as they do not write down on a piece of paper that they are doing it because of race. They will not write that down. They will say it is about politics. About communities of interest. About compactness. About anything else.

There will be no federal remedy.

The quiet part.

I keep thinking about Press Robinson today.

Robinson is one of the lead plaintiffs in the original Louisiana case. He is a civil rights activist who became the first Black member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board in 1980 by filing a federal lawsuit under the Voting Rights Act and winning. He spent more than four decades using this law to fight for representation in his state. He took it all the way to the Supreme Court twice, including the case that just got decided this morning.

He is in his eighties.

He started this fight when the Voting Rights Act was new and young and full of promise. He ends his fight today, watching it die.

I do not have anything else profound to say about that. It just sits with me.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad