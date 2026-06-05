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Dolley J's avatar
Dolley J
5h

What in the actual fuck?

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Lazlo's avatar
Lazlo
5h

Disgusting!!! Every republican that voted for this should be ashamed of themselves. Would they want their families treated this way. Give me an fn break!!

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