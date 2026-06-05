by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Early this morning, while most of the country was asleep, the Senate voted to hand ICE and Border Patrol about 70 billion dollars and keep it flowing until the end of Trump’s term.

The vote was 52 to 47, after an 18-hour overnight grind. It funds Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol through roughly 2029, which is three and a half years of guaranteed money, locked in all at once.

Here is the part that should make you sit up. The bill was written to protect that money from future government shutdowns. So if Washington shuts down next year, and it will fight about something, the deportation money keeps moving anyway. The raids do not pause. The detention does not pause.

It now goes to the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson plans to pass it next week.

Before I keep going, hit subscribe if you haven’t. I want you to understand exactly what this does.

What “shutdown-proof” actually means.

Normally Congress funds agencies one year at a time through appropriations, and that yearly fight is the one moment when the public and lawmakers get any leverage over how an agency behaves. This bill skips all of that, funding ICE and Border Patrol for three and a half years through budget reconciliation, which only needs a simple majority.

Lisa Murkowski was the only Republican who voted no, and her objection was about exactly this. She said funding agencies this way “takes it out of the process that we have always looked to,” warning that bypassing regular order for years at a time is not how any of this is supposed to work.

When the one Republican who breaks ranks is breaking ranks over the process being gutted, that tells you something about the process.

They were not actually out of money.

Republicans spent the week accusing Democrats of trying to “defund” ICE. Here is the detail that did not make the headlines. The agencies already had roughly 100 billion dollars in unspent funds from a homeland security package passed last year. This 70 billion sits on top of that.

So this was not about keeping the lights on. It was about locking in years of enforcement money before anyone could vote on it again.

The slush fund nobody managed to kill.

This is the part that ties it to everything else. Senators from both parties tried to use this bill to permanently ban the administration’s 1.8 billion dollar “anti-weaponization” fund, the one that could pay Trump’s allies and January 6 defendants. Every one of those amendments failed.

John Thune called the fund a settled issue, pointing to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s testimony that the DOJ would drop it. Chuck Schumer was not buying a verbal promise. He said relying on it “is not accountability. That is a permission slip.”

So the final product funds the deportation apparatus for years and leaves the door cracked for the payout fund. Both in one bill, passed before sunrise.

This is why I write about money, not just outrage.

I am 19. I spent much of my childhood in New Mexico, and I recently returned from an extended stay there. Because of that, it is hard for me to read stories like this as statistics or political talking points. I think about the families who live with the uncertainty, the fear, and the consequences of decisions made hundreds of miles away. The people affected by policies like these are not abstractions. They are neighbors, classmates, coworkers, and parents trying to build a life. If you have spent time anywhere near the border, it becomes impossible to forget that.

A budget is a sentence the government writes about who matters. This one says the machine that does the raids gets three and a half years of guaranteed fuel, no matter what else breaks. I wrote earlier this week about a plan to mark 2.7 million living people as dead in a federal database. This is the budget line that powers the version of that intent we can actually see.

Somebody has to keep reading the fine print on these bills and telling you what is actually in them, because the people who pass them at are counting on you not to. That is what I do, on my own, through my nonprofit Centered America and in this room. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. It is $8 a month or $50 a year, and if you want this work to keep existing, that is the whole thing keeping it alive.

Become a paid subscriber to Sharad’s Room.

The quiet part.

The scary part is not the 70 billion. It is the word “shutdown-proof.”

They took the one lever ordinary people have over a federal agency, the yearly fight over whether it gets funded, and they removed it for three and a half years. They did it for the single agency most responsible for showing up at people’s doors. And they did it on a 52 to 47 vote at dawn, in plain sight, while telling you the other side was the one playing games.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.