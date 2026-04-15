by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Yesterday I took the day off for my partner’s birthday. We had a great time. Thank you for being here and supporting this work now that I’m back.

If you haven’t yet, consider becoming a paid subscriber. I do this work full time, it is fully reader-supported, and every subscription helps keep it going.

There’s a lot going on.

The Justice Department asked a federal court to throw out the seditious conspiracy convictions of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Stewart Rhodes. Ethan Nordean. The people who led the attack on the Capitol. The ones who beat police officers with flagpoles and smashed windows with riot shields. The DOJ wants their records wiped clean.

Not reduced. Not revisited. Erased.

A former officer who was dragged into the mob on January 6 and had a heart attack after someone shocked him with a stun gun called them traitors to this country.

The new acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, went on NBC and said Americans should be “happy” that Trump is deeply involved in the Justice Department. He called the president “my boss.” He said that when grand juries refuse to indict Trump’s political enemies, the DOJ can just keep going anyway. He said grand jurors “don’t get everything right.”

That’s the man running federal law enforcement right now.

The president spent the last 72 hours attacking the Pope.

He called Pope Leo XIV “WEAK on Crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy.” He said the Pope only got his job because he’s American. He posted an AI image of himself as Jesus Christ, laying hands on a sick person with light pouring from his fingers. When people lost their minds, he said he thought it showed him as a doctor.

Riley Gaines, one of his own supporters, wrote: “God shall not be mocked.”

The Pope responded from a plane on his way to Africa. He said he has no fear of the Trump administration. He quoted the Beatitudes. He said he would not enter into debate.

Then JD Vance, a man who converted to Catholicism five years ago, told the Pope to “be careful” when talking about theology. He said this at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia where the arena was mostly empty and a heckler interrupted him about Gaza.

The Pope was visiting the ruins where St. Augustine served as bishop while Vance was lecturing about St. Augustine’s theology. The Pope led the Augustinian order for a decade. He has a doctorate in it. But sure.

Tom Homan told the Church to stay out of politics. He said he’s a lifelong Catholic, and then he told the Pope he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

The war.

Iran’s military said today that if the U.S. blockade continues, they will shut down all shipping in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea. That’s not a warning. That’s a threat to the global economy.

CENTCOM says no ships have made it past the blockade. Iran claims two tankers got through. Nobody can verify anything. The ceasefire expires in a week and there is no deal.

Trump exchanged letters with Xi Jinping about China arming Iran. Xi said China isn’t doing it. U.S. intelligence says China is preparing to ship shoulder-fired anti-air missiles to Iran through third countries. Trump posted that Xi is going to give him a “big, fat, hug” when he visits Beijing next month.

Meanwhile, oil companies are making $30 million an hour off this war. The average American is paying $857 more per year for gas. The tax refund increase from the Republican tax cuts is $351. Do the math.

In the same Fox Business interview where he talked about the Xi letters, Trump said he’d fire Jerome Powell if the Fed chair doesn’t leave when his term ends next month. He also forgot when Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. He said it happened after the 2020 election. He replaced her before the election. He forgot that.

And Eric Swalwell resigned from Congress after a former staffer accused him of sexual assault. A second woman came forward on Tuesday and said he drugged and raped her in a hotel room in 2018. She filed a police report. He denies everything. His political career is over.

The quiet part.

Today is Tax Day. Republicans spent the day trying to convince you their tax cuts are working. The prediction markets give Democrats an 86% chance of taking the House. A Fox News poll says 70% of Americans think their taxes are too high, the highest number since they started asking.

The DOJ is erasing the convictions of people who attacked the Capitol. The president thinks he’s Jesus. The Pope is being told to shut up by people who’ve been Catholic for five minutes. The war is expanding. The blockade is tightening. The ceasefire is dying. Oil executives are getting richer by the hour. And the acting attorney general says you should be happy about all of it.

I’m not happy about any of it.

I’m 19 years old. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I publish breaking news roundups every single day of this war. I research every story independently. I source every quote. I link everything. I don’t make anything up and I don’t skip the stories that are hard to write.

My work runs on paid subscriptions. That’s it. No PAC money. No dark donors. No corporate sponsors. Just people who think independent journalism matters enough to pay for it.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. If you think what you just read matters, I’m asking you to put money behind that belief.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack.

Every single subscription makes a difference. I’m not saying that to be nice. I’m saying it because it’s true.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad