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Liberaldad's avatar
Liberaldad
1h

Good work Sharad!

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GREIW's avatar
GREIW
41m

Every penny these greedy coconspirators are raking in will be repaid to the American People with extremely high interest! These business owners know these processes are not good for the majority of America so they should not have taken the stolen money! We The People make the rules and laws which will be changing to being more inline with what’s best for everyone in our future!

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