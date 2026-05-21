Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
10h

Thank you for recognizing the brave police who stood up to the lawless mob. No way should this slush fund be allowed. Restacking ASAP.

Reply
Share
Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
10h

I'm going to throw something out that makes all the sense in the world, but will be almost impossible to prove. The Heritage Foundation, through Trump, is trying to set up a slush fund with no transparency to pay Trump's personal militias to interfere with the mid-term elections. The militias won't have to interfere at the actual poling sites, just create enough diversion near them to cause people to not want to risk going to the polls. The militia members get paid and if caught, they will be pardoned again by Trump. Local law enforcement will be occupied protection polling locations, so the disruptions can occur with little resistence. I hope I'm wrong.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture