by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The acting Attorney General of the United States went on CNN this week and was asked, plainly, whether people convicted of beating police officers should get taxpayer money. He said yes. He said it like it was obvious.

His exact words, to CNN’s Paula Reid: “Just to be clear, people who hurt police get money all the time.”

That is the second-most powerful law enforcement officer in the country. Todd Blanche. Who, before he ran the Justice Department, was Donald Trump’s personal criminal defense lawyer. He is talking about a real fund, with real money in it, that real people are already lining up to claim.

The fund is $1.776 billion. The DOJ calls it the “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” It came out of a settlement of Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, the one over his leaked tax returns. Trump dropped the suit. In exchange, his own administration created a fund to pay people who say the government wronged them. And buried in that settlement is a line saying the IRS is “forever barred and precluded” from pursuing any of its current tax claims against Trump, his family, or his businesses.

A judge never reviewed it. Trump’s lawyers pulled the lawsuit before she could.

Before I keep going, I want to ask you to subscribe. Stay until the end. I am going to ask you for something real, and I want you to understand why first.

The men who are already asking.

Enrique Tarrio is the former Proud Boys leader. He was sentenced to 22 years for seditious conspiracy over January 6. He told Reuters he plans to apply to the fund and thinks he is owed between $2 and $5 million.

His words: “I’m not greedy. But my life was all fucked up because of this.”

He also thinks the men who assaulted police should get paid alongside him. He told Reuters, “The Justice Department overprosecuted for political gain. So everyone deserves to get money.”

Trump pardoned more than 1,500 January 6 defendants last year. An attorney named Peter Ticktin, who represents over 400 of them, told Reuters the fund might not even be big enough. Trump agreed it was too small. He told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, “You’re talking about peanuts. It destroyed the lives of many, many people.”

Peanuts. $1.776 billion. Of your money.

The two men trying to stop it.

Here is the part I cannot stop thinking about.

Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges were Capitol Police on January 6. They were there. Hodges is the officer who got crushed in a doorway, screaming, while a mob pressed a riot shield into his chest. Dunn testified before Congress about what that day did to him. These are not abstractions to me. They held a line while people who are now in line for a payout tried to break through it.

This week, Dunn and Hodges sued to kill the fund.

Their lawsuit calls it an illegal slush fund Trump will use to “finance the insurrectionists and paramilitary groups that commit violence in his name.” It calls the whole thing “the most brazen act of presidential corruption this century.” The filing says, “No statute authorizes its creation, the settlement on which it is premised is a corrupt sham, and its design violates the Constitution and federal law.”

I want to be careful and honest about where I stand. I do not back the blue as a slogan. I have spent over a year writing about what law enforcement does to people who look a certain way or speak a certain way in this country. But Dunn and Hodges defended a building full of people from a mob, and now the government wants to cut checks to that mob. You can hold both of those things at once. I do.

The bluff.

Blanche was asked the direct question. Reid asked, “Would you be okay with people who were convicted of hurting police getting taxpayer money?” He did not say no. He said the commission would weigh it. He said, and I am quoting the reporting here, that a claimant “would have to say, ‘I assaulted a cop and I want money.’ So whether the commissioners will give that person money, that claimant, it’s up to them.”

Up to them. He called the backlash “fake outrage.”

Even Republicans flinched. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he did not see “a purpose” for the fund. James Comey, the former FBI director, put it the way I would have if I had his platform: “It just can’t be the way we operate. We can’t set up a multi-million-dollar ATM at Mar-a-Lago for people who’ve committed crimes.”

This is where I am going to ask you for something, and I am putting it here, in the middle, because the placement is the point. You just read about a man who wants $5 million for seditious conspiracy. You just read about a fund with $1.776 billion in it that no judge approved. I run this room on the opposite of that. $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. Tarrio thinks his year was worth millions of taxpayer dollars. I think the truth is worth fifty of your own. One of those numbers is a grift. The other one keeps a 19-year-old reporting when the second-most powerful lawyer in the country is defending payouts to people who beat cops.

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The quiet part.

Strip away the legal language and here is what is actually happening. The government is building a machine to pay the people who attacked it, using money taken from the people who were attacked.

Dunn and Hodges pay taxes. So do the families of the officers who died. So does every person who watched that day on television and felt sick. Their money is in that $1.776 billion. And the men who put Hodges in that doorway can now file a claim against it, and the acting Attorney General will not say no, and the president calls the whole sum peanuts.

I am 19. I do not have a long memory of a country that worked better than this one. But I know the difference between a government that protects people and a government that rewards the ones who hurt them. This is the second kind. They are not hiding it. Blanche said it into a camera. He thought it would land as common sense.

What scares me is that for a lot of people, it did.

One thing before you go.

If you read this far, the single most useful thing you can do is restack it. Not subscribe, not comment, restack. On Substack a restack is the thing that actually moves a post into rooms it would never reach on its own. It is how Dunn and Hodges’ names get in front of someone who only saw Blanche’s soundbite. It costs you nothing and it does more than anything else I could ask for.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.