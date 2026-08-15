by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

A hearing date is supposed to mean you have a chance to be heard.

For a growing number of immigrants, it is becoming the opposite. A date appears. The time to prepare disappears. And then the government asks a judge to send someone away.

The Associated Press reported on August 1 that the Trump administration is packing immigration courtrooms and giving people less lead time before hearings as it tries to clear a backlog that has existed for decades. More hearings. Faster calendars. More pressure on the people sitting in front of a judge to understand a system that trained lawyers find hard to navigate.

This is not a story about whether the courts should move at all. Nobody benefits from a court system that keeps people waiting forever. It is a story about what happens when speed becomes more important than whether a person has a real chance to defend themselves.

A court date is not a magic wand.

If you have never been near immigration court, here is the plain version. A person may be fighting to stay in the United States. They may be trying to explain why returning to their country would put them in danger. They may need records, witnesses, translations, medical documents, or a lawyer. They may be living far from the court. They may be working two jobs. They may have children.

A faster hearing does not create any of those things. It just gives them less time to find them.

AP described people who asked for more time because they had been defrauded by attorneys and needed to recover their cases. That is the kind of detail that makes this impossible to treat as a neat administrative reform. If someone has already been cheated by the person they trusted to help them, an accelerated calendar can turn that betrayal into a deportation order.

At the start of Trump's second term, about one in five people nationwide missed scheduled immigration-court hearings, according to Mobile Pathways, a legal-services organization cited by AP. Missed hearings can have devastating consequences. They can lead to an order of removal entered while a person is not in the room.

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The government calls it a backlog.

Immigration courts have been overwhelmed for years. The administration is using that backlog to justify a compressed schedule. Whatever label it puts on the change, the result is less time to find counsel, collect evidence, and prepare for a hearing that can tear a family apart.

But people are not folders on a shelf. A case may look old in a database and still involve a person whose whole life depends on having time to explain what happened to them.

This administration has made removal a central goal. When the same government controls the pace, appoints the prosecutors, and seeks the deportation order, the safeguards around the hearing have to matter even more. That includes notice. That includes access to counsel. That includes the ability to gather evidence.

No one should have to learn the rules of a high-stakes legal system from a hallway, an interpreter line, or a message on a phone they share with three other people.

What I keep thinking about.

I am 20 years old. I know that feeling of receiving a piece of official language and having to read it six times because you are scared you missed the thing that will change your life. I know how quickly an adult institution can make you feel small when it acts like its timeline is the only one that matters.

Now imagine that document is in a language you do not fully read. Imagine that your lawyer took your money and did not do the work. Imagine that the hearing is in days, not months. Imagine that the consequence is not a late fee or an appointment you can reschedule. It is a government decision about whether you can remain with your family.

That is why the pace is the story.

Why I am asking here.

There is no big cinematic moment when a system decides efficiency matters more than fairness. There are just calendar notices, rushed consultations, people taking time off work, and a judge moving to the next case.

I want this room to see that before it becomes normal. Paid subscriptions let me keep doing that work. $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

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The quiet part.

The government does not need to prove somebody is guilty of a crime to make a court process feel impossible. It can just make the process too fast for a person to survive it.

That is what I am worried about here. Not a court that hears cases. A court that moves so quickly that being heard becomes a formality.

People deserve time to find a lawyer. They deserve to understand the notice in front of them. They deserve a chance to answer the government before the government asks a judge to remove them. That is not a loophole. That is what due process is supposed to mean.

If you read this far, please restack it. Somebody you know may think immigration court is just a distant political argument. It is a room full of people being given less and less time to tell a judge why they should not lose everything.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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