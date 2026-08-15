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Roberta Truesdale's avatar
Roberta Truesdale
2h

No preparation is unequivocally 100% unacceptable! Solidly unacceptable🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
2h

trump AND his GOP maga regime and followers...

OBVIOUSLY suffer from COGNITIVE DISSONANCE!!!

Cognitive Dissonance IS when REALITY DOESN'T match up with what you WANT and NEED to believe!!

You lose ANY Critical Thinking you may have once had..

AND because immersed in a Fantasy Life!

Can you even imagine a Country being run by people with THAT Mentality??

WE ARE NOT INTIMIDATED!!

WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER!!

SAVE AMERICA and DEMOCRACY!!

VOTE 'EM ALL OUT!!

THEN LOCK 'EM ALL UP!!

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