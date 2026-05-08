by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The White House Chief of Staff stood in front of a room full of Republicans last night and told them the country is about to "find out" that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election in states other than Florida.

She said it casually. Like she was describing weather. She was recalling a conversation Trump pulled her down to Mar-a-Lago to have, where the two of them apparently sat there and talked about why he won her state and lost everywhere else, and her conclusion, five years later, sitting in the second most powerful job in the executive branch, was: “I think we are going to find out he actually did win” those states.

This is the chief of staff to the President of the United States. Not a Truth Social account. Not a guy at a rally. Not a one-off campaign surrogate burning his credibility for a paycheck. The person who controls who walks into the Oval Office. The person who manages the President’s schedule, his information, his decisions.

She thinks the country is about to find out the 2020 election was actually different than what 158 million Americans saw with their own eyes.

Before I keep going, I want to ask you something. If today’s post matters to you, the best way to keep this work alive is to become a paid subscriber. Eight bucks a month. Fifty a year. That’s it.

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I’ll come back to why I’m asking.

The part I keep coming back to.

Joe Biden won the 2020 election by seven million votes. Georgia counted its ballots three times, including a manual hand recount, and certified the result every time. Sixty-two lawsuits were filed. Sixty-one of them lost. The one that won had nothing to do with the outcome.

That is the settled record of what happened. Not a Democratic talking point. Not a partisan claim. The actual factual record, signed off on by Republican secretaries of state and Republican-appointed judges and Republican election officials in every contested state.

The most powerful unelected person in the federal government just told a room of donors that record is going to change.

I don’t know what to do with that other than write it down so the people in this room see it.

What it’s actually attached to.

You cannot read Wiles’s comments in isolation. The night before she said it, a federal judge in Georgia ruled that the FBI gets to keep 656 boxes of Fulton County’s 2020 ballots. The judge himself called the warrant affidavit “defective” and “troubling.” He let them keep the ballots anyway. The investigation that triggered all of this was started by a referral from Kurt Olsen, a Trump campaign lawyer Trump installed in the White House on an “election integrity” portfolio.

The DOJ has subpoenaed the names and personal contact information of every Fulton County election worker and volunteer who touched the 2020 election.

The FBI used a subpoena in March to get records from Maricopa County, Arizona.

In April, the DOJ demanded Wayne County, Michigan turn over its 2024 ballots. Not 2020. 2024. The election Trump won.

That is what Susie Wiles was talking about when she said the country is going to find out. She wasn’t speculating. She was telling the room what’s coming.

Why I keep doing this.

I am 19 years old. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I publish posts sourced and verified, no fabricated quotes, every link checked.

I do it because somebody has to write it down. Somebody has to put the chief of staff’s words next to the FBI raids next to the subpoenas next to the Wayne County ballots and say, out loud, those are the same story. The people doing this are not subtle. They are telling you what they are going to do. The least we can do is listen, and write it down, and not pretend tomorrow that nobody saw it coming.

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Sincerely. Thank you for thinking about it.

The quiet part.

When the chief of staff to the President says the country is going to find out an election was different than every court and every recount said it was, that is not a slip. That is a memo. That is the field being prepared. That is the next year of American politics in a single sentence.

She said it in a banquet hall, with cabinet members in the audience and a video tribute from the President himself playing on the screen. They were celebrating her. She was talking about overturning the 2020 election. Nobody in that room flinched.

I flinched.

I hope you flinched too.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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*A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.*

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