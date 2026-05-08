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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
4hEdited

Thanks Sharad. The info is hard but necessary.

We absolutely must make the midterms too big to rig.

I'm so sick of time and tax payer dollars being wasted. Our money is sifting thru their fingers like sand.

🤞🏽Elon needs to stay out of it and the Epstein class needs to go!

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Ilene Fischer's avatar
Ilene Fischer
6h

They are insane

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