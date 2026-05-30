by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I want to give you the number before anything else.

194.

That is how many people the United States military has killed at sea since early September, according to the Pentagon’s own figures, reported by the Associated Press this week. Every one of them died in an explosion on a small boat in international waters, in the Caribbean Sea or the eastern Pacific Ocean, after a U.S. military strike. None of them had a trial. None of them were charged with a crime. None of them had a lawyer. None of them had a chance to say a word.

That number might have grown larger by the time this post is published, since I am writing it on Wednesday for publication on Saturday.

The Trump administration says the boats were carrying drugs.

The United States military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs. Not one.

The most recent strike happened Tuesday. The U.S. military launched another attack on a vessel in the eastern Pacific. The boat exploded into flames. The Defense Department said one man was killed and two people survived. U.S. Southern Command posted video on social media of the boat speeding through water before the strike. Southern Command then said it “immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivors.”

The Coast Guard is being called in to rescue the survivors of strikes the same military, the same government, just launched. I do not know how to write that sentence calmly, so I am not going to try.

Before I keep going, I would really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. I am about to walk you through what the Pentagon’s own inspector general is and is not allowed to look at, and I want you in this room when I do.

The 194.

I want to slow down with this number because it is the only one that matters.

Since early September, the United States has carried out at least 26 known strikes on small boats in Latin American waters. The campaign is called Operation Southern Spear. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered it. Trump justifies it by saying the United States is at war with drug cartels and that the boat crews are foreign terrorists.

194 dead.

Some of them were probably involved in drug trafficking. I do not know who, and the Pentagon will not say. Some of them were probably just fishermen who happened to be on the wrong stretch of water. I do not know who, and the Pentagon will not say. Some of them were probably teenagers on their first run, in over their heads, who could have been arrested and turned into informants. I do not know who. The Pentagon will not say.

What I do know is that under the Constitution of the United States, the Posse Comitatus Act, and every treaty the United States has ever signed on the conduct of armed conflict, you do not get to blow up unidentified human beings on suspicion. You arrest them. You interdict them. You stop the boat, you board the boat, you find what is on the boat, and you bring the people on the boat to court.

The United States has stopped doing that. The United States has decided, instead, to explode the boat.

The double tap.

There is a phrase I learned this week that I wish I did not know.

It is called a “double tap.” It is a military term for when you strike a target, wait for the first strike to settle, and then strike it again, on purpose, to kill the people who survived the first one.

The Washington Post reported, and CBS confirmed, that in the very first strike of this campaign on September 2, the U.S. military hit the same boat twice. The second strike killed two people who had survived the first one and were either waving for help overhead or trying to climb back onto the wreckage. A total of 11 people died in the September 2 attack.

I am 19 years old. I have spent the last year and a half writing about this administration. I have written about a lot of things that disturbed me. The double tap is the one I have not been able to shake.

There were survivors. They were in the water. They were either signaling for help, with their arms above the water, the way every human in distress signals for help, or they were trying to get back onto something that floats so they would not drown. And the United States military fired again. On purpose. To finish them.

That is not interdiction. That is not counter-narcotics. That is an execution. Carried out twice, on the same people, with American taxpayer dollars, by a defense department that is still calling it a strike on a “designated terrorist organization.”

What the inspector general is allowed to look at.

This is the part I want you to remember on Saturday morning when you are trying to figure out what to do about this.

The Pentagon’s own inspector general announced this month that it is opening a review of the strikes. That sounds like accountability. It is not.

According to the May 11 memo from Assistant Inspector General Bryan T. Clark to Southern Command commander Gen. Francis Donovan, the objective of the review is, in writing, “to determine whether DoW components followed the established framework of the six-phase Joint Targeting Cycle.”

In plain English: the review is going to check whether the military followed its own paperwork process before pulling the trigger.

The Pentagon inspector general’s office told the AP that the review is “self-initiated” and that, and I am quoting now, “it will not probe the legality of the strikes.”

Read that one more time. The internal watchdog at the Department of Defense has opened a review of a campaign that has killed almost 200 people, and the review has been written, by the people running it, to explicitly avoid asking whether any of the killing was legal.

That is the entire posture of this administration in one sentence. Yes, we are doing the thing. No, you do not get to ask if we are allowed.

The admiral.

Here is the last detail, and then I am going to step back.

Shortly after Operation Southern Spear began, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asked Admiral Alvin Holsey, the commander of U.S. Southern Command at the time, to retire before the end of his tenure.

Holsey was the man in charge of the region where these strikes were happening. He was not an opponent of the administration. He was the four-star officer on the front lines of the policy. And Hegseth pushed him out, early, in the middle of the campaign.

I do not know exactly what disagreement Holsey had with the way the campaign was being conducted. The Pentagon has not said. Neither has Holsey. He was replaced by Gen. Francis Donovan, the same man who is now receiving the inspector general’s reviewer memo. The same campaign continued without interruption.

A senior officer who was uncomfortable enough to be pushed out. A campaign that did not slow down. An inspector general’s review that will not look at the legality. An almost 200-person body count.

This is what the policy looks like from the inside.

Why I am asking, here, before the personal pivot.

I want to put the ask in the middle of this post, before I write the part about my own family, because I think the placement matters this week.

Most people in this country will never hear that number 194 out loud. They will not hear about the double tap. They will not hear about the admiral. The news cycle moved on from this story months ago, and it is not coming back. Almost two hundred people have died in international waters, paid for with American tax dollars, and most of the country has no idea it is happening.

This room is one of the places where the number gets said. Where the double tap gets written down. Where the inspector general’s exact language gets quoted instead of paraphrased into something easier to swallow.

That work runs on paid subscribers. Eight dollars a month or fifty dollars a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

If the number 194 made you stop, the most useful thing you can do is fund the writing that refuses to let the number get smaller in the retelling.

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The mother of one of them.

I want to write about something I cannot prove, but that I have been thinking about all week.

Somewhere in Venezuela, or Colombia, or Ecuador, or Honduras, there is a mother who has not heard from her son in a few months. He was working on a boat. He went out one morning and did not come back. She does not know what happened. She probably never will.

He could have been a cartel runner. He could have been a fisherman. He could have been a 22-year-old who took a job because he needed the money and his cousin said it was easy. I do not know. Neither does she. Neither does anybody in the U.S. military who pulled the trigger on the boat he was on.

A boat exploded. A body went under the water. A family stopped getting phone calls. The Pentagon posted a video on X with patriotic music.

That is the policy. Multiplied by 194.

My own mother has loved me my entire life. I keep thinking about what it would feel like to be the one who never finds out. Not even the dignity of a body. Not even the dignity of a charge. Just a silence that lasts the rest of your life, because somebody in Washington decided your son was a “designated terrorist” without ever needing to say his name.

The quiet part.

The thing I want you to take into Saturday with you is this.

In American history, the line between a war and a death squad has always been due process. The reason it matters that you arrest a suspected criminal instead of shooting him is not because the suspected criminal deserves it. It is because the moment a government starts killing people on suspicion, with no trial, no charge, no name made public, the government has become something other than a government. It has become a thing that kills.

The United States has been a country that kills people in many ways, fairly and unfairly, over its history. It has not been, in the modern era, a country that publicly films extrajudicial killings of unidentified human beings at sea and posts the video on social media as a marketing exercise.

It is one now.

194 people are dead. The inspector general will not look at whether it was legal. The admiral was pushed out. The Coast Guard is rescuing survivors of strikes that the same government launched. The defense secretary is calling the dead “designated terrorists” without producing a single name, a single charge, a single piece of evidence.

This is the shape of the country on a Saturday morning in May of 2026. I would like, very much, for it not to be the shape of the country on a Saturday morning a year from now. The first step is for more people to know the number out loud.

Before you go.

Restack this if it landed. Restacks are the single most useful thing you can do on Substack, more than likes, more than comments, more than anything else. If you think the room needs to know that the United States has killed 194 people in boats in international waters without a single charge or piece of evidence, hit restack and tell one person why.

That is how a number like 194 stops getting smaller in the retelling.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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