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Deanna Frankel's avatar
Deanna Frankel
2h

We have become a nation I don’t even recognize.

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K Arnold's avatar
K Arnold
42m

This shows that the trump administration IS nothing more than WAR criminals and deserve what the get at the ICC.

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