by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I want to talk about something that happened today that almost nobody is going to read about, and that is exactly the problem.

The Supreme Court spent two hours this morning arguing about whether the government can ask Google to hand over the identities of every single person who was near a particular place at a particular time. Not a suspect. Not a person under investigation. Everyone.

The case is called Chatrie v. United States. A bank in Virginia got robbed in 2019. Police had no leads. So they went to Google with what is called a geofence warrant and asked the company to look through its records and identify every cellphone that pinged within 300 meters of the bank during the robbery.

Google came back with 19 accounts. People at restaurants. People at homes. People at a church.

That is the part I cannot stop thinking about. People at a church.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. This is the kind of story I write every day, and I need readers in this room to keep doing it.

Every post needs something gentle before the ask.

The government’s argument

The Trump administration is defending this practice in front of the Supreme Court. Their argument is that when you signed Google’s user agreement and turned on location history, you gave up your right to privacy. You agreed. So the Fourth Amendment doesn’t apply to you anymore.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the justices that the man at the center of this case “took no steps to protect his location from disclosure, such as pausing the Location History feature he had enabled or adjusting, deactivating, or forgoing his cellphone during his crime.”

Read that again. The government’s position is that if you didn’t turn off location services, or didn’t leave your phone at home, you signed away your constitutional protections.

Chief Justice John Roberts pushed back on the defendant’s lawyer too. He said, “If you don’t want the government to have your location history, you just flip that off. You don’t have to have that feature on your phone. So what’s the issue?”

The issue, Mr. Chief Justice, is that almost nobody flips it off. And the people writing those user agreements did not write them so the government could read your life backwards.

Why this scares me

Roberts also asked the question I think is the only one that matters here. He asked, “What’s to prevent the government from using this to find out the identities of everybody at a particular church, a particular political organization?”

Nothing. That’s the answer. Nothing prevents it.

Geofence warrants have already been used to identify supporters of Donald Trump who entered the Capitol on January 6. They have been used in killings in California, Georgia, and North Carolina. They now make up more than a quarter of all law enforcement data demands in the United States. In 2020 alone, Google received 11,500 of them.

That number is from five years ago. I cannot find a more recent one. Because the companies do not have to tell us.

Now imagine a state that just made abortion illegal asking Google for the identity of every phone that pinged inside or near a clinic. Imagine a state asking for every phone that pinged at a No Kings protest. At a mosque. At a Pride event. At a union meeting. At a journalist’s home.

The technology to do all of that already exists. The legal question is whether the Constitution will stop them.

Adam Unikowsky, the lawyer for the man at the center of the case, said it like this in court this morning: “The technology may be novel, but the constitutional problem it presents is not. The Fourth Amendment was born of the Founders’ revulsion for general warrants and writs of assistance, instruments that allowed the government to search first and develop suspicions later.”

Search first and develop suspicions later. That is what a geofence warrant is. The government does not know who they are looking for. They cast a net. Whoever ends up in it has to prove they didn’t do anything wrong.

That is the opposite of how the Fourth Amendment is supposed to work.

The quiet part

Here is what sits with me tonight.

The Founders wrote the Fourth Amendment specifically because the British used to issue writs of assistance. A writ let an officer of the Crown search any home, any business, any person, with no specific suspicion. They could just walk in. The colonists hated it. It was one of the reasons they fought a war.

A geofence warrant is the same thing with a different name. The government does not have a suspect. They draw a fence around a place at a time and pull the records of everybody inside it. Then they decide who looks guilty.

The case before the Court is asking whether the Fourth Amendment, written to stop exactly this, still means what it was written to mean. Or whether the Constitution stops at the edge of your phone.

I am not a lawyer. I don’t know how the Court will rule. But I know that three of the conservative justices, Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch, dissented the last time the Court tried to protect cellphone privacy. I know the Trump administration has lined up with 31 states behind the government’s position. I know that Justice Alito sounded openly annoyed that the case is even being heard.

I also know this. If the Court rules for the government, police will not need a reason to know where you have been. They will only need a place and a time.

That should scare you. It scares me.

Why I am asking

I’m 19 years old. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. I publish breaking news roundups every single day. I research every story independently. I source every quote. I link everything. I don’t make anything up. And I don’t skip the stories that nobody else is talking about.

This is one of those stories. It will not lead the news cycle tonight. There was a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. An Iran proposal. A king visiting Congress. This case will get pushed down the page. It will be forgotten by morning.

But the ruling is coming in June. And whatever the Court decides is going to shape how much privacy you have for the rest of your life.

If you think someone should be writing about this when nobody else is, I’m asking you to put money behind that belief. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. That keeps the lights on. That keeps me writing. That keeps this room open. And it is one of the few things in your life right now that no algorithm, no warrant, and no database can take from you.

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Every single subscription makes a difference. I’m not saying that to be nice. I’m saying it because it’s true.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad