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PeMi+7's avatar
PeMi+7
11h

Agree. Scares the living daylights out of me. Is there anything you trust that this regime and the sycophant Republicans will do in the best interests of this country? Not one thing!

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Christina Gurchinoff's avatar
Christina Gurchinoff
10h

Isn’t that some bullshit? What. It’s not bad enough they are in charge of my uterus and my vagina? Not enough that they’ve bankrupted my retirement and left me in poverty? Not enough that they’ve bankrupted disappeared my friends and neighbors? Not enough they break laws with impunity and think they make better decisions than I do? Fuck you trump and you’re victim bullshit! Leave my United States to we the people to take care of.

Done pissed me the fuck off 1 1 years ago and still not done? Fuck pff whine ass Republicans and S

Democrats who abandoned us a long time ago.

Michigan votes May 5. Apropo Cinco de Mayo! 🇲🇽🇺🇸🇨🇦

🇵🇷 and DC - we’re coming for all of it bitches!

Thank you Centered America! You told me a little over a year ago to stay angry and use the energy to fight. I think of that when I’m angry or tired.

Muchos Gracias.

Im Grantifa!

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