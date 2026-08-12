by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

This post reflects reporting and public records available as of August 7, 2026.

The Supreme Court expanded the president’s power to fire the people who lead independent federal agencies.

In Trump v. Slaughter, the Court broke with a 91-year-old limit on presidential removal power.

Ninety-one years.

That is longer than most people’s grandparents have been alive. For nearly a century, there was a limit that helped keep some federal agencies from becoming extensions of whichever president happened to be in office.

The Court changed the structure.

The official opinions and independent reporting describe a major shift in presidential control over agencies. The Federal Reserve was treated differently. Lisa Cook was allowed to remain while her own case proceeds.

That exception matters. It also makes the broader ruling harder to ignore.

The Court saw a reason to handle the Federal Reserve differently, while expanding the president’s authority over leaders of other independent agencies.

Before I keep going, please subscribe if you can. The biggest changes to power often arrive in legal language, and by the time people feel them, the decision has already been made.

Subscribe to Sharad’s Room

What changed.

Independent agencies exist in part because some government decisions are supposed to have distance from direct presidential control.

The old limit on removal power was not a technical footnote. It was a structure. It meant presidents did not have unlimited freedom to remove agency leaders simply because they wanted more control.

In Trump v. Slaughter, the Supreme Court expanded that removal authority and broke with the 91-year-old limit.

I want to be clear about what the research notes establish. This is a structural shift in presidential power over agencies. It does not mean we can predict every firing that will happen next, or every decision an agency will make. We cannot.

But we do know the guardrail is weaker under this ruling.

The Fed exception.

The Federal Reserve was treated differently by the Court. Lisa Cook was allowed to remain in her job while her case continues.

That is not nothing. It means the Court did not apply the exact same approach across the board.

But it also gives away something important.

If independent leadership is worth protecting at the Federal Reserve while a case moves forward, then independence is not some meaningless fantasy. It has real value. The Court recognized a distinction there.

A president with more power to fire independent officials has more power to make every agency afraid.

That is the part that reaches beyond one case.

An agency head does not have to be fired to understand the new reality. If the president has more authority to remove you, the pressure is already there. You know who can end your job. You know what happens when you become inconvenient.

That changes the relationship between expertise and power.

Why independence was there.

I am 20. I do not pretend I was around when this 91-year-old limit was created. But I know enough to understand why people build guardrails before someone tries to drive through them.

Independent agencies are not perfect. No institution is. They make mistakes. They deserve oversight. They should be accountable to the public.

But accountability is different from loyalty.

A person leading an independent agency should not have to wonder whether an unpopular decision will cost them their job because it upset the president. That is not how serious government is supposed to work.

The Court’s decision gives the president more power over that question.

And once power is given away at the top, it is very hard to ask for it back. Every future president gets to look at the new opening. Every agency leader gets to work under the new threat.

Why I am asking here.

This kind of ruling can feel distant because it is about legal doctrine and agency structure. But structures decide who gets to say no. They decide whether facts can survive a bad day in politics. They decide whether an official can make a hard call without immediately fearing the person in the Oval Office.

That is worth paying attention to before the consequences have names and faces.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

If you want this room to keep translating the decisions that move power upward, please support it.

Become a paid subscriber →

The quiet part.

The quiet part is that independence is easiest to miss until it is gone.

For 91 years, there was a limit on a president’s ability to remove leaders of independent federal agencies. The Supreme Court broke with it in Trump v. Slaughter.

The Federal Reserve received different treatment, and Lisa Cook remains in place while her case proceeds. That does not erase the new rule for other agencies.

Presidents already have enormous power. This decision gives them more control over the people and institutions that were designed to have some distance from them.

That should not belong to one news cycle. It should stay with us.

Please restack this if you can. It is the most helpful thing you can do to put this decision in front of people who may only hear about it after the next agency head is pushed out.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep this publication going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

Sources: Supreme Court opinion in Trump v. Slaughter, Supreme Court order involving Lisa Cook, AP reporting on the rulings