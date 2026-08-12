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Wales P. Nematollahi's avatar
Wales P. Nematollahi
27m

Now who’s opposed to term limits for judges and justices? I hope no one. I recommend all nine be of them resign or be impeached as soon as the new elected officials are sworn in. Also, as a practicing Catholic, I support priests and bishops denying Communion to all of them who claim to be Catholic. Why? Start with giving ICE the green light to profile racially.

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Wanda's avatar
Wanda
31m

MORE CROOKERY THEY JUST CANT HELP THEMSELVES!!!🤬

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